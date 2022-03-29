2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Overseas Sales
- Company: 株式会社オートバックスセブン
- Salary: ¥5.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Autobacs, one of Japan's largest providers of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories and maintenance services, is looking for overseas sales.
Your main duty will be expanding overseas business through the acquisition of new key accounts, planning and implementing marketing strategies.
You must have a Japanese business level.
J to E Game Translator/Localization
- Company: ZigZaGame Inc.
- Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥10.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your primary responsibility will be to localize story scripts for the game from Japanese to English. Successful candidates will go beyond just direct translation to make the text feel natural in English while properly localizing it for the English-speaking market.
You must have written and spoken fluency in both Japanese and English. Prior experience in a similar role is a plus.
Data Center Operations (DCO) Decommission Technician
- Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Tokyo location.
Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.
Japanese proficiency is a plus, but it's not mandatory to apply for this position.
Video Games Translation
- Company: Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン
- Salary: ¥208,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month (Negotiable)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets and provide native-level checks.
You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:
- English
- French
- Chinese
- Korean
Environment Health and Safety Manager
- Company: Pinkerton - ピンカートン
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Pinkerton is looking for a manager to inspect and evaluate the environment, equipment and processes in working areas to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry standards.
In this role, you will analyze data and develop related programs while ensuring the environmental health and safety goals are being met.
You must understand laws, regulations, benchmarking studies and industry reports in both Japanese and English.
Part-Time, Project-Based Cleaning Staff
- Company: Matsuri Technologies
- Salary: ¥1,900 ~ ¥2,000 / Per room (Project Based)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Part-time cleaning staff is wanted for cleaning high-end mansions, hotels and private houses in Tokyo.
Transportation allowance provided.
You must have a valid working visa for Japan.
Report Editor
- Company: First Advantage Japan
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month
- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
First Advantage Japan is looking for a person to join its report editing team primarily responsible for checking the data and content of its client reports while working as part of an international and growing company.
The successful applicant must have an eye for detail, proactive communication, desire to learn, basic PC skills, meet deadlines, currently reside in Japan and a work permit required.
Recruitment Associate
- Company: Peloton K.K.
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a recruitment associate, you’ll represent our global clients to the Japanese market and share unique opportunities with prospective candidates. In addition, you’ll attend client meetings, learn the tech market and build your professional network in Japan.
As this is an entry-level role, your personality will be more important than your resume. You must have a valid working visa for Japan, and Japanese ability is a big plus.
Licensed Classroom Teacher
- Company: Learning Tree International School
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Learning Tree International School is currently looking for professional teachers who are seeking a school where they can make a difference in the lives of children. Candidates must be warm, active, and energetic to captivate and bond with the students.
You must be available to begin training in March.
PYP homeroom teacher
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month (extra ¥10,000 as commutation, Hours: 9:00 am to 5:30 pm (45 minutes break included, Expected DOJ-April 01, 2022)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Global Indian International School is looking for a PYP homeroom teacher to be responsible for providing leadership and coordination within its school at Higashi Kasai, Tokyo.
You must have native-level English and a teaching certificate. A minimum of two years of experience teaching in IB PYP section is preferred.
Hotel Associate - Front Operations
- Company: Wayfarer
- Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for a front operations team member to join its facility in Kyoto.
Your main duty will be to assist in managing end-to-end traveler services across multiple Wayfarer accommodation projects, including reservations & inquiries operations, front desk routines (check-in/ out, lobby cleaning, housekeeping management, inventory/amenity management) and group booking sourcing & sales.
You must be fluent in both English and Japanese.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.