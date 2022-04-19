2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Sales / Logistic Consultant and Planner
- Company: JPC TRADE CO.,LTD. (株式会社JPC)
- Salary: ¥230,000 / Month (Negotiable)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
JPC Trade, a Japanese used cars, motorcycles, trucks, heavy machinery and used car parts supplier, is looking for motivated people interested in joining its sales team or logistic team.
You must be fluent in English with business-level Japanese. Any additional language abilities will be a strong advantage.
Operations Manager
- Company: Action Horizons
- Salary: ¥350,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month (Negotiable)
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Action Horizon, a live performance and stunts management company for shows and Hollywood movies, is looking for an operations manager in Japan.
As the operations manager, you will oversee all administrative functions such as payroll, workers' compensation claims, budgeting and operations staff approvals.
You will regularly collaborate with the creative manager, hosting weekly staff meetings, managing rehearsal logistics and driving objectives.
Fitness Attendant
- Company: Tokyo American Club (東京アメリカンクラブ)
- Salary: ¥1,150 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Tokyo American Club is looking for a fitness attendant to assist users with their workout regimens, show them how to use the spectrum of cutting-technology equipment and ensure the fitness center runs smoothly and safely.
You should be able to deal with customers on the phone, negotiate prices with vendors, and solve customer complaints in Japanese and English.
You must have a certification from a recognized fitness association or university degree in a related field and a CPR, first aid, AED certification.
At least two years of experience are required to apply.
J to E Game Translator/Localization
- Company: ZigZaGame Inc.
- Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥10.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your primary responsibility will be to localize story scripts for the game from Japanese to English. Successful candidates will go beyond just direct translation to make the text feel natural in English while properly localizing it for the English-speaking market.
You must have written and spoken fluency in both Japanese and English. Prior experience in a similar role is a plus.
Environment Health and Safety Manager
- Company: Pinkerton - ピンカートン
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Pinkerton is looking for a manager to inspect and evaluate the environment, equipment and processes in working areas to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry standards.
In this role, you will analyze data and develop related programs while ensuring the environmental health and safety goals are being met.
You must understand laws, regulations, benchmarking studies and industry reports in both Japanese and English.
PYP homeroom teacher
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month (extra ¥10,000 as commutation, Hours: 9:00 am to 5:30 pm (45 minutes break included, Expected DOJ-April 01, 2022)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Global Indian International School is looking for a PYP homeroom teacher to be responsible for providing leadership and coordination within its school at Higashi Kasai, Tokyo.
You must have native-level English and a teaching certificate. A minimum of two years of experience teaching in IB PYP section is preferred.
Hotel Associate - Front Operations
- Company: Wayfarer
- Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for a front operations team member to join its facility in Kyoto.
Your main duty will be to assist in managing end-to-end traveler services across multiple Wayfarer accommodation projects, including reservations & inquiries operations, front desk routines (check-in/ out, lobby cleaning, housekeeping management, inventory/amenity management) and group booking sourcing & sales.
You must be fluent in both English and Japanese.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.