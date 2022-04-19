2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

Are you looking for a chance to change careers? How about game localization or a fitness attendant in Tokyo or hotel operations in Kyoto? Check out these and much more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Apr 19, 2022

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Cookie Time Shop Staff Company: Cookie Time Japan - クッキータイム・ジャパン

Cookie Time Japan - クッキータイム・ジャパン Salary: ¥1,150 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour (Negotiable)

¥1,150 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Cookie Time, from New Zealand, owns the popular Cookie Bar in Harajuku. They're looking for a fun and enthusiastic retail sales superstar.



This is a full-time position that will require you to work shifts between 11:00 and 20:00 in the Harajuku, Tokyo store. Part-time positions are also available.

Share this Job Apply Here

Sales / Logistic Consultant and Planner Company: JPC TRADE CO.,LTD. (株式会社JPC)

JPC TRADE CO.,LTD. (株式会社JPC) Salary: ¥230,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥230,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan JPC Trade, a Japanese used cars, motorcycles, trucks, heavy machinery and used car parts supplier, is looking for motivated people interested in joining its sales team or logistic team.



You must be fluent in English with business-level Japanese. Any additional language abilities will be a strong advantage. Share this Job Apply Here

Operations Manager Company: Action Horizons

Action Horizons Salary: ¥350,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥350,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications Ok Action Horizon, a live performance and stunts management company for shows and Hollywood movies, is looking for an operations manager in Japan.



As the operations manager, you will oversee all administrative functions such as payroll, workers' compensation claims, budgeting and operations staff approvals.



You will regularly collaborate with the creative manager, hosting weekly staff meetings, managing rehearsal logistics and driving objectives. Share this Job Apply Here

Fitness Attendant Company: Tokyo American Club (東京アメリカンクラブ)

Tokyo American Club (東京アメリカンクラブ) Salary: ¥1,150 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour

¥1,150 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Tokyo American Club is looking for a fitness attendant to assist users with their workout regimens, show them how to use the spectrum of cutting-technology equipment and ensure the fitness center runs smoothly and safely.



You should be able to deal with customers on the phone, negotiate prices with vendors, and solve customer complaints in Japanese and English.



You must have a certification from a recognized fitness association or university degree in a related field and a CPR, first aid, AED certification.



At least two years of experience are required to apply. Share this Job Apply Here

J to E Game Translator/Localization Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥10.0M / Year

¥2.5M ~ ¥10.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your primary responsibility will be to localize story scripts for the game from Japanese to English. Successful candidates will go beyond just direct translation to make the text feel natural in English while properly localizing it for the English-speaking market.



You must have written and spoken fluency in both Japanese and English. Prior experience in a similar role is a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Environment Health and Safety Manager Company: Pinkerton - ピンカートン

Pinkerton - ピンカートン Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Pinkerton is looking for a manager to inspect and evaluate the environment, equipment and processes in working areas to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry standards.



In this role, you will analyze data and develop related programs while ensuring the environmental health and safety goals are being met.



You must understand laws, regulations, benchmarking studies and industry reports in both Japanese and English. Share this Job Apply Here

PYP homeroom teacher Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month (extra ¥10,000 as commutation, Hours: 9:00 am to 5:30 pm (45 minutes break included, Expected DOJ-April 01, 2022)

¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month (extra ¥10,000 as commutation, Hours: 9:00 am to 5:30 pm (45 minutes break included, Expected DOJ-April 01, 2022) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Global Indian International School is looking for a PYP homeroom teacher to be responsible for providing leadership and coordination within its school at Higashi Kasai, Tokyo.



You must have native-level English and a teaching certificate. A minimum of two years of experience teaching in IB PYP section is preferred. Share this Job Apply Here

Hotel Associate - Front Operations Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month

¥210,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for a front operations team member to join its facility in Kyoto.



Your main duty will be to assist in managing end-to-end traveler services across multiple Wayfarer accommodation projects, including reservations & inquiries operations, front desk routines (check-in/ out, lobby cleaning, housekeeping management, inventory/amenity management) and group booking sourcing & sales.



You must be fluent in both English and Japanese. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.