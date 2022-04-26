2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

Senior web developer, school nurse, sales representative, game support and more in this week's Top Jobs in japan!

On Apr 26, 2022

If you're looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Bilingual Project Coordinator Company: Modis Design Inc.

Modis Design Inc. Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Modis Design, a communication agency, is looking for a bilingual coordinator to lead a wide range of English/Japanese language projects for very diverse clients.



Experience or interest in creative management, digital marketing and communications, including web design and localization, is a plus!



Aveda Hair Color & New beautiful Treatment Trial Model Company: Prestige Consumer Research(プレステージコンシューマーリサーチ株式会社)

Prestige Consumer Research(プレステージコンシューマーリサーチ株式会社) Salary: ¥26,000 / Project

¥26,000 / Project Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Prestige Consumer Research is a cosmetics testing facility that has grown by providing monitoring research services for high-end cosmetics manufacturers in their product development.



They are looking for women candidates for the well-known brand Aveda to test a new line of color hair treatment.



To be eligible you must be able to visit the hair salon 4 times (full day is best) in 2 months.



Japanese Video Game Support Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Japan

Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



This position involves interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do and understanding the entire gaming support system.



Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative Company: Azabu Skin Clinic - 医療法人社団紘朗会 麻布皮フ科クリニック

Azabu Skin Clinic - 医療法人社団紘朗会 麻布皮フ科クリニック Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable + incentive(Incentives are based on the company’s rules and regulations)

¥250,000 / Month Negotiable + incentive(Incentives are based on the company’s rules and regulations) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

School Nurse Company: Nagoya International School

Nagoya International School Salary: ¥4.4M ~ ¥6.1M / Year (Project-Based)

¥4.4M ~ ¥6.1M / Year (Project-Based) Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Nagoya International School (NIS) seeks a caring, compassionate, experienced and confident nurse. As the only nurse, you will be responsible for running the health office smoothly and efficiently and with the highest standards of care.



While predominantly responsible for student welfare and health, you will also support staff health, for example, by arranging for the annual medical screenings and helping staff connect with the industrial doctor and healthcare providers as necessary.



Software Engineer, Backend Foundation (PHP/MySQL) Company: Mercari, inc.

Mercari, inc. Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Mercari, Japan's major sell & buy e-commerce platform, is looking for a Software Engineer and Backend Foundation Engineer.



You must have experience developing and operating systems for large-scale products, selecting technologies and improving their codebase.



Operations Associates Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥210,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for operations associates to join its facility in Kyoto.



Your primary duty will be to assist in managing end-to-end traveler services across multiple Wayfarer accommodation projects, including reservations and inquiries operations, front desk routines (check-in/ out, lobby cleaning, housekeeping management, inventory/amenity management) and group booking sourcing and sales.



Senior Full Stack Web Developer Company: DOITSUYA COMPANY LIMITED

DOITSUYA COMPANY LIMITED Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year (Negotiable)

¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Doitsuya, a start-up e-commerce marketing agency, is looking for a motivated full-stack web developer to help them expand to the European market.



You should have at least 3-5 years of experience in web development and should be able to support the following languages: HTML, CSS (SCSS) and JavaScript and PHP and MYSQL.



Cookie Time Shop Staff Company: Cookie Time Japan - クッキータイム・ジャパン

Cookie Time Japan - クッキータイム・ジャパン Salary: ¥1,150 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour (Negotiable)

¥1,150 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Cookie Time, from New Zealand, owns the popular Cookie Bar in Harajuku. They're looking for a fun and enthusiastic retail sales superstar.



This is a full-time position that will require you to work shifts between 11:00 and 20:00 in the Harajuku, Tokyo store. Part-time positions are also available.

