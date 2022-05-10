2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

Web developer, operations associate, marketing staff and much more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On May 10, 2022

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Video Game Localization Company: 株式会社KINSHA

株式会社KINSHA Salary: ¥1,200 / Hour

¥1,200 / Hour Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kinsha, a Kyoto-based translation company, is looking for a proofreader for video game localization, edits and providing in-game problem reports.



You must be able to work in-house (Kyoto office) four to five days a week (not a freelance position) from late May to early July. Share this Job Apply Here

English or French Speaking Sales and Marketing Staff Company: Carpaydiem Co., Ltd. | 株式会社カーペイディーエム

Carpaydiem Co., Ltd. | 株式会社カーペイディーエム Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥240,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be to conduct research in your assigned markets, including market requirements and demand, importation rules and regulations, listing possible clients, competitors, and strategies to penetrate or expand in the market.



One to two years of experience in the sales or EC marketing field is preferred. Professional English proficiency is required.



Other languages such as Portuguese, Swahili or Lingala are also welcomed. Share this Job Apply Here

Operations Business Development Associate Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥230,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan As an Operations Business Development Associate, you will assist the operations team in refining and documenting processes and implementing software and automation. At the same time, actively participate in regular operations, traveler support and property launches as required. Share this Job Apply Here

Product Ops Associate Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer, a Kyoto-based hospitality company, is looking for a Product Ops Associate to prepare a product that resonates with its brand, the community and creatives.



Your main mission will be to prepare physical product direction based on the brand, target market, and company vision, turn real estate into a story and message and lead bilingual copywriting for offline/online communications.



The working environment is a hybrid (remote/on-site), and communication will primarily be in English, but Japanese proficiency is strongly welcomed. Share this Job Apply Here

Sales Representative- K-12 Educational Materials Company: SmartEd

SmartEd Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥5.0M / Year (Negotiable. Bonus possible based on individual and company performance))

¥3.6M ~ ¥5.0M / Year (Negotiable. Bonus possible based on individual and company performance)) Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan SmartEd, a distributor of educational materials in Japan and Asia, is looking for full-time sales representatives to promote its textbooks, online resources and other educational material.



Duties will be training customers on the use of the company materials. Share this Job Apply Here

Native English Editor/Translator (Japanese to English) Company: Dynaword Inc. (株式会社ダイナワード)

Dynaword Inc. (株式会社ダイナワード) Salary: ¥1,900 ~ ¥1,900 / Hour (Negotiable)

¥1,900 ~ ¥1,900 / Hour (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Dynaword is looking for a native English editor/translator to oversee company translation projects.



You must have a JLPT N1 and basic computer skills (word, excel, PowerPoint).



Automatic translation software (Trados or Memsource) knowledge or experience would be a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Recruitment Associate Company: Peloton K.K.

Peloton K.K. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a recruitment associate, you’ll represent our global clients to the Japanese market and share unique opportunities with prospective candidates. In addition, you’ll attend client meetings, learn about the tech market and build your professional network in Japan.



As this is an entry-level role, your personality will be more important than your resume. You must have a valid working visa for Japan, and Japanese ability is a big plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Web/Mobile Engineer Company: ARS Co. Ltd

ARS Co. Ltd Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year (Negotiable)

¥4.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan This engineering company, which specializes in wireless sensor systems and embedded technologies, is looking for a Web/Mobile Engineer to join its R&D team developing smartphones and web applications to interface with its in-house engineered systems.



You must be fluent in either English or Japanese. Experience in programming smartphone applications and knowledge of ReactJS or ReactNative is mandatory.



Python-based application development is a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Software Engineer, Backend Foundation (PHP/MySQL) Company: Mercari, inc.

Mercari, inc. Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Mercari, Japan's major sell & buy e-commerce platform, is looking for a Software Engineer and Backend Foundation Engineer.



You must have experience developing and operating systems for large-scale products, selecting technologies and improving their codebase.



A basic level of Japanese is accepted as long as you are fully proficient in English. Share this Job Apply Here

Operations Associates Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥210,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for operations associates to join its facility in Kyoto.



Your primary duty will be to assist in managing end-to-end traveler services across multiple Wayfarer accommodation projects, including reservations and inquiries operations, front desk routines (check-in/ out, lobby cleaning, housekeeping management, inventory/amenity management) and group booking sourcing and sales.



You must be fluent in both English and Japanese. Share this Job Apply Here

Senior Full Stack Web Developer Company: DOITSUYA COMPANY LIMITED

DOITSUYA COMPANY LIMITED Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year (Negotiable)

¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Doitsuya, a start-up e-commerce marketing agency, is looking for a motivated full-stack web developer to help them expand to the European market.



You should have at least 3-5 years of experience in web development and should be able to support the following languages: HTML, CSS (SCSS) and JavaScript and PHP and MYSQL.



You must have a valid working visa for Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.