2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

Video Game Localization
- Company: 株式会社KINSHA
- Salary: ¥1,200 / Hour
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kinsha, a Kyoto-based translation company, is looking for a proofreader for video game localization, edits and providing in-game problem reports.
You must be able to work in-house (Kyoto office) four to five days a week (not a freelance position) from late May to early July.
English or French Speaking Sales and Marketing Staff
- Company: Carpaydiem Co., Ltd. | 株式会社カーペイディーエム
- Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Month (Negotiable)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your main duty will be to conduct research in your assigned markets, including market requirements and demand, importation rules and regulations, listing possible clients, competitors, and strategies to penetrate or expand in the market.
One to two years of experience in the sales or EC marketing field is preferred. Professional English proficiency is required.
Other languages such as Portuguese, Swahili or Lingala are also welcomed.
Operations Business Development Associate
- Company: Wayfarer
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month (Negotiable)
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As an Operations Business Development Associate, you will assist the operations team in refining and documenting processes and implementing software and automation. At the same time, actively participate in regular operations, traveler support and property launches as required.
Product Ops Associate
- Company: Wayfarer
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month (Negotiable)
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wayfarer, a Kyoto-based hospitality company, is looking for a Product Ops Associate to prepare a product that resonates with its brand, the community and creatives.
Your main mission will be to prepare physical product direction based on the brand, target market, and company vision, turn real estate into a story and message and lead bilingual copywriting for offline/online communications.
The working environment is a hybrid (remote/on-site), and communication will primarily be in English, but Japanese proficiency is strongly welcomed.
Sales Representative- K-12 Educational Materials
- Company: SmartEd
- Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥5.0M / Year (Negotiable. Bonus possible based on individual and company performance))
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
SmartEd, a distributor of educational materials in Japan and Asia, is looking for full-time sales representatives to promote its textbooks, online resources and other educational material.
Duties will be training customers on the use of the company materials.
Native English Editor/Translator (Japanese to English)
- Company: Dynaword Inc. (株式会社ダイナワード)
- Salary: ¥1,900 ~ ¥1,900 / Hour (Negotiable)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Dynaword is looking for a native English editor/translator to oversee company translation projects.
You must have a JLPT N1 and basic computer skills (word, excel, PowerPoint).
Automatic translation software (Trados or Memsource) knowledge or experience would be a plus.
Recruitment Associate
- Company: Peloton K.K.
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a recruitment associate, you’ll represent our global clients to the Japanese market and share unique opportunities with prospective candidates. In addition, you’ll attend client meetings, learn about the tech market and build your professional network in Japan.
As this is an entry-level role, your personality will be more important than your resume. You must have a valid working visa for Japan, and Japanese ability is a big plus.
Web/Mobile Engineer
- Company: ARS Co. Ltd
- Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year (Negotiable)
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This engineering company, which specializes in wireless sensor systems and embedded technologies, is looking for a Web/Mobile Engineer to join its R&D team developing smartphones and web applications to interface with its in-house engineered systems.
You must be fluent in either English or Japanese. Experience in programming smartphone applications and knowledge of ReactJS or ReactNative is mandatory.
Python-based application development is a plus.
Software Engineer, Backend Foundation (PHP/MySQL)
- Company: Mercari, inc.
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Mercari, Japan's major sell & buy e-commerce platform, is looking for a Software Engineer and Backend Foundation Engineer.
You must have experience developing and operating systems for large-scale products, selecting technologies and improving their codebase.
A basic level of Japanese is accepted as long as you are fully proficient in English.
Operations Associates
- Company: Wayfarer
- Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month (Negotiable)
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for operations associates to join its facility in Kyoto.
Your primary duty will be to assist in managing end-to-end traveler services across multiple Wayfarer accommodation projects, including reservations and inquiries operations, front desk routines (check-in/ out, lobby cleaning, housekeeping management, inventory/amenity management) and group booking sourcing and sales.
You must be fluent in both English and Japanese.
Senior Full Stack Web Developer
- Company: DOITSUYA COMPANY LIMITED
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year (Negotiable)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Doitsuya, a start-up e-commerce marketing agency, is looking for a motivated full-stack web developer to help them expand to the European market.
You should have at least 3-5 years of experience in web development and should be able to support the following languages: HTML, CSS (SCSS) and JavaScript and PHP and MYSQL.
You must have a valid working visa for Japan.
