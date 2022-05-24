2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

Work

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Ichigo

Editor

  • Company: Ichigo
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Ichigo specializes in multiple Japanese subscription boxes. The company is looking for a full-time editor to join its team in Tokyo.

Your main duty will be ideating blog topics, editing, managing and publishing blog content created by our talented team of writers and growing our site's organic traffic through content creation and collaborations with other teams.

You must have at least three years work experience in editing/publishing long-form written media online. Knowledge of SEO is a must.

Ichigo

Marketing Associate

  • Company: Ichigo
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Ichigo shares fun Japanese pop culture through candy, snacks and cute merchandise via subscription boxes. It is looking for a new marketing associate to join its team in Tokyo.

Your primary duties will be to create marketing and SNS campaigns and strategies and distribute engaging written or graphic content in email newsletters, web pages, blog content or social media messages.

You must have experience in digital marketing and social media platforms.

Benefits include free in-house Japanese language lessons and all-you-can-eat Japanese snacks and drinks (e.g., Kit Kat, Pocky, Ramune)!

5CA

Japanese Video Game Support

  • Company: 5CA
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Remote, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a gaming PC/laptop?

On top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, this job is about understanding the whole gaming support system.

Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions are available.

Telus International AI

Online Video Evaluator (for Internet Safety) Japan

  • Company: Telus International AI
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Telus is looking for an pnline video Eevaluator to review and evaluate online video search results to improve their content and quality. You will be required to provide feedback and analysis on video content found in search engine results and ratings on their relevance to the search terms used.

You must be fluent in Japanese and English.

Telus International AI

Personalized Internet Assessor in Japan

  • Company: Telus International AI
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a personalized internet assessor, you will be reviewing online search results to improve their content and quality.

Learn more about the job by clicking below.

Kinsha

Video Game Localization

  • Company: Kinsha
  • Salary: ¥1,200 / Hour
  • Location: Kyoto, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Kinsha, a Kyoto-based translation company, is looking for a proofreader for video game localization, edits and providing in-game problem reports.

You must be able to work in-house (Kyoto office) four to five days a week (not a freelance position) from late May to early July.

Carpaydiem

English or French Speaking Sales and Marketing Staff

  • Company: Carpaydiem
  • Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Month (Negotiable)
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Your main duty will be to conduct research in your assigned markets, including market requirements and demand, importation rules and regulations, listing possible clients, competitors, and strategies to penetrate or expand in the market.

One to two years of experience in the sales or EC marketing field is preferred. Professional English proficiency is required.

Other languages such as Portuguese, Swahili or Lingala are also welcomed.

Wayfarer

Operations Business Development Associate

  • Company: Wayfarer
  • Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month (Negotiable)
  • Location: Kyoto, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As an operations business development associate, you will assist the operations team in refining and documenting processes and implementing software and automation. At the same time, actively participate in regular operations, traveler support and property launches as required.

Wayfarer

Product Ops Associate

  • Company: Wayfarer
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month (Negotiable)
  • Location: Kyoto, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Wayfarer, a Kyoto-based hospitality company, is looking for a Product Ops Associate to prepare a product that resonates with its brand, the community and creatives.

Your main mission will be to prepare physical product direction based on the brand, target market, and company vision, turn real estate into a story and message and lead bilingual copywriting for offline/online communications.

The working environment is a hybrid (remote/on-site), and communication will primarily be in English, but Japanese proficiency is strongly welcomed.

SmartEd

Sales Representative- K-12 Educational Materials

  • Company: SmartEd
  • Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥5.0M / Year (Negotiable. Bonus possible based on individual and company performance))
  • Location: Kyoto, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

SmartEd, a distributor of educational materials in Japan and Asia, is looking for full-time sales representatives to promote its textbooks, online resources and other educational material.

Duties will be training customers on the use of the company materials.

Dynaword

Native English Editor/Translator (Japanese to English)

  • Company: Dynaword
  • Salary: ¥1,900 ~ ¥1,900 / Hour (Negotiable)
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Dynaword is looking for a native English editor/translator to oversee company translation projects.

You must have a JLPT N1 and basic computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Automatic translation software (Trados or Memsource) knowledge or experience would be a plus.

Peloton

Recruitment Associate

  • Company: Peloton
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a recruitment associate, you’ll represent our global clients to the Japanese market and share unique opportunities with prospective candidates. In addition, you’ll attend client meetings, learn about the tech market and build your professional network in Japan.

As this is an entry-level role, your personality will be more important than your resume. You must have a valid working visa for Japan, and Japanese ability is a big plus.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

