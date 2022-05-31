2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

Recruitment, product operations, online video evaluator and more in this week's Top jobs in Japan!

On May 31, 2022

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Editor Company: Ichigo

Ichigo Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Ichigo specializes in multiple Japanese subscription boxes. The company is looking for a full-time editor to join its team in Tokyo.



Your main duty will be ideating blog topics, editing, managing and publishing blog content created by our talented team of writers and growing our site's organic traffic through content creation and collaborations with other teams.



Marketing Associate Company: Ichigo

Ichigo Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Ichigo shares fun Japanese pop culture through candy, snacks and cute merchandise via subscription boxes. It is looking for a new marketing associate to join its team in Tokyo.



Your primary duties will be to create marketing and SNS campaigns and strategies and distribute engaging written or graphic content in email newsletters, web pages, blog content or social media messages.



You must have experience in digital marketing and social media platforms.



Online Video Evaluator (for Internet Safety) Japan Company: Telus International AI

Telus International AI Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Telus is looking for an pnline video Eevaluator to review and evaluate online video search results to improve their content and quality. You will be required to provide feedback and analysis on video content found in search engine results and ratings on their relevance to the search terms used.



Personalized Internet Assessor in Japan Company: Telus International AI

Telus International AI Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a personalized internet assessor, you will be reviewing online search results to improve their content and quality.



Operations Business Development Associate Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥230,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Product Ops Associate Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer, a Kyoto-based hospitality company, is looking for a Product Ops Associate to prepare a product that resonates with its brand, the community and creatives.



Your main mission will be to prepare physical product direction based on the brand, target market, and company vision, turn real estate into a story and message and lead bilingual copywriting for offline/online communications.



Recruitment Associate Company: Peloton

Peloton Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a recruitment associate, you’ll represent our global clients to the Japanese market and share unique opportunities with prospective candidates. In addition, you’ll attend client meetings, learn about the tech market and build your professional network in Japan.



