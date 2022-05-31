2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Editor
- Company: Ichigo
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Ichigo specializes in multiple Japanese subscription boxes. The company is looking for a full-time editor to join its team in Tokyo.
Your main duty will be ideating blog topics, editing, managing and publishing blog content created by our talented team of writers and growing our site's organic traffic through content creation and collaborations with other teams.
You must have at least three years work experience in editing/publishing long-form written media online. Knowledge of SEO is a must.
Marketing Associate
- Company: Ichigo
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Ichigo shares fun Japanese pop culture through candy, snacks and cute merchandise via subscription boxes. It is looking for a new marketing associate to join its team in Tokyo.
Your primary duties will be to create marketing and SNS campaigns and strategies and distribute engaging written or graphic content in email newsletters, web pages, blog content or social media messages.
You must have experience in digital marketing and social media platforms.
Benefits include free in-house Japanese language lessons and all-you-can-eat Japanese snacks and drinks (e.g., Kit Kat, Pocky, Ramune)!
Online Video Evaluator (for Internet Safety) Japan
- Company: Telus International AI
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Telus is looking for an pnline video Eevaluator to review and evaluate online video search results to improve their content and quality. You will be required to provide feedback and analysis on video content found in search engine results and ratings on their relevance to the search terms used.
You must be fluent in Japanese and English.
Personalized Internet Assessor in Japan
- Company: Telus International AI
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a personalized internet assessor, you will be reviewing online search results to improve their content and quality.
Operations Business Development Associate
- Company: Wayfarer
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month (Negotiable)
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As an operations business development associate, you will assist the operations team in refining and documenting processes and implementing software and automation. At the same time, actively participate in regular operations, traveler support and property launches as required.
Product Ops Associate
- Company: Wayfarer
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month (Negotiable)
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wayfarer, a Kyoto-based hospitality company, is looking for a Product Ops Associate to prepare a product that resonates with its brand, the community and creatives.
Your main mission will be to prepare physical product direction based on the brand, target market, and company vision, turn real estate into a story and message and lead bilingual copywriting for offline/online communications.
The working environment is a hybrid (remote/on-site), and communication will primarily be in English, but Japanese proficiency is strongly welcomed.
Recruitment Associate
- Company: Peloton
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a recruitment associate, you’ll represent our global clients to the Japanese market and share unique opportunities with prospective candidates. In addition, you’ll attend client meetings, learn about the tech market and build your professional network in Japan.
As this is an entry-level role, your personality will be more important than your resume. You must have a valid working visa for Japan, and Japanese ability is a big plus.
