2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

Full-Time Accounting Consultants
- Company: Seventh Sense Group
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Seventh Sense is seeking full-time accounting consultants for its international office to perform tasks such as bookkeeping and data entry and preparing tax filing documents and financial statements.
Accounting experience or education is preferred but not required. You must be fluent in Japanese and English.
Localization Game Tester
- Company: Lionbridge Japan
- Salary: ¥1,250 ~ ¥1,250 / Hour
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Localization Game Tester, you will oversee (L)QA Testing across all game consoles and platforms in search of linguistic and technical issues by playing the latest games in your native language.
They are looking for Native English, Indonesian or Thai candidates with Japanese or English levels above conversational.
You must have extensive gaming experience with up-to-date knowledge of various genres and experience in playing games in your native language.
System Administrator/DevOps Engineer
- Company: GPlusMedia Inc. / 株式会社ジープラスメディア
- Salary: ¥3.0M / Year (Negotiable, Based on experience)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are hiring!
We are looking for a security-minded quick learner with excellent System Administration and DevOps skills. The successful candidate will be capable of understanding and developing web infrastructure and following best practices.
Software Engineer / Web Developer
- Company: GPlusMedia Inc. / 株式会社ジープラスメディア
- Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥4.2M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are hiring!
We are looking for a security-minded quick learner capable of understanding and developing complex web infrastructures. The ideal candidate will have excellent programming skills and a passion for clean code & clear database architecture.
Full-Time Banquet Kitchen Staff
- Company: Tokyo American Club (東京アメリカンクラブ)
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month (Depending upon skills and experiences)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Tokyo American Club is looking to fill various positions related to Kitchen & Banquet duties. You will be joining its team responsible for bringing the highest quality standards for Food & Beverage operations.
You must have knowledge of Japanese laws related to food safety and a minimum of 3 years of experience in a kitchen.
A culinary degree is not required.
Full-Time Bowling & Golf Attendant
- Company: Tokyo American Club (東京アメリカンクラブ)
- Salary: ¥187,000 ~ ¥187,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Bowling & Golf Attendant, you will be responsible for reception and reservation at the golf field and bowling centers for parties and events.
You must have at least 1 to 2 years in the service industry. Business English and Japanese proficiency are mandatory.
