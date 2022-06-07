2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

Full-time accounting consultant, Tokyo American Club and, well, us! We are hiring! So come take a look at the week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Jun 7, 2022

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Full-Time Accounting Consultants Company: Seventh Sense Group

Seventh Sense Group Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Seventh Sense is seeking full-time accounting consultants for its international office to perform tasks such as bookkeeping and data entry and preparing tax filing documents and financial statements.



Localization Game Tester Company: Lionbridge Japan

Lionbridge Japan Salary: ¥1,250 ~ ¥1,250 / Hour

¥1,250 ~ ¥1,250 / Hour Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Localization Game Tester, you will oversee (L)QA Testing across all game consoles and platforms in search of linguistic and technical issues by playing the latest games in your native language.



They are looking for Native English, Indonesian or Thai candidates with Japanese or English levels above conversational.



System Administrator/DevOps Engineer Company: GPlusMedia Inc. / 株式会社ジープラスメディア

GPlusMedia Inc. / 株式会社ジープラスメディア Salary: ¥3.0M / Year (Negotiable, Based on experience)

¥3.0M / Year (Negotiable, Based on experience) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan We are hiring!



Software Engineer / Web Developer Company: GPlusMedia Inc. / 株式会社ジープラスメディア

GPlusMedia Inc. / 株式会社ジープラスメディア Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥4.2M / Year

¥3.6M ~ ¥4.2M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan We are hiring!



Full-Time Banquet Kitchen Staff Company: Tokyo American Club (東京アメリカンクラブ)

Tokyo American Club (東京アメリカンクラブ) Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month (Depending upon skills and experiences)

¥250,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month (Depending upon skills and experiences) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tokyo American Club is looking to fill various positions related to Kitchen & Banquet duties. You will be joining its team responsible for bringing the highest quality standards for Food & Beverage operations.



You must have knowledge of Japanese laws related to food safety and a minimum of 3 years of experience in a kitchen.



Full-Time Bowling & Golf Attendant Company: Tokyo American Club (東京アメリカンクラブ)

Tokyo American Club (東京アメリカンクラブ) Salary: ¥187,000 ~ ¥187,000 / Month

¥187,000 ~ ¥187,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Bowling & Golf Attendant, you will be responsible for reception and reservation at the golf field and bowling centers for parties and events.



