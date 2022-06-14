2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

The Tokyo American Club, consultant positions, game localization and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

By GaijinPot Blog Jun 14, 2022 1 min read

Operations Associates Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥210,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for operations associates to join its facility in Kyoto.



Your primary duty will be to assist in managing end-to-end traveler services across multiple Wayfarer accommodation projects, including reservations and inquiries operations, front desk routines (check-in/ out, lobby cleaning, housekeeping management, inventory/amenity management) and group booking sourcing and sales.



You must be fluent in both English and Japanese.

Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative Company: Azabu Skin Clinic

Azabu Skin Clinic Salary: ¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable + Incentives)

¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable + Incentives) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Azabu Skin Clinic is looking for a highly enthusiastic bilingual staff capable of doing receptionist work, sales, counseling and translation, mainly corresponding and attending to foreigners in English.

Real-Estate Support Services Company: Daito Kentaku Leasing Co.

Daito Kentaku Leasing Co. Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan A major real-estate agency in Japan is looking for a part-time translator to translate requests in English or Vietnamese from their stores around Japan.



You must be willing to work on Saturday and Sunday, with fixed days off from Tuesday to Wednesday. Benefits include company insurance and commuting allowance.

Share this Job Apply Here

Full-Time Accounting Consultants Company: Seventh Sense Group

Seventh Sense Group Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Seventh Sense is seeking full-time accounting consultants for its international office to perform tasks such as bookkeeping, data entry and preparing tax filing documents and financial statements.



Accounting experience or education is preferred but not required. You must be fluent in Japanese and English.

Localization Game Tester Company: Lionbridge Japan

Lionbridge Japan Salary: ¥1,250 ~ ¥1,250 / Hour

¥1,250 ~ ¥1,250 / Hour Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Localization Game Tester, you will oversee (L)QA Testing across all game consoles and platforms in search of linguistic and technical issues by playing the latest games in your native language.



They are looking for Native English, Indonesian or Thai candidates with Japanese or English levels above conversational.



You must have extensive gaming experience with up-to-date knowledge of various genres and experience in playing games in your native language. Share this Job Apply Here

Full-Time Banquet Kitchen Staff Company: Tokyo American Club

Tokyo American Club Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month (Depending upon skills and experiences)

¥250,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month (Depending upon skills and experiences) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tokyo American Club is looking to fill various positions related to kitchen and banquet duties. You will be joining its team responsible for bringing the highest quality standards for Food & Beverage operations.



You must have knowledge of Japanese laws related to food safety and a minimum of three years of experience in a kitchen.



A culinary degree is not required. Share this Job Apply Here

Full-Time Bowling & Golf Attendant Company: Tokyo American Club

Tokyo American Club Salary: ¥187,000 ~ ¥187,000 / Month

¥187,000 ~ ¥187,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a bowling and golf attendant, you will be responsible for reception and reservation at the golf field and bowling centers for parties and events.



You must have at least one to two years in the service industry. Business English and Japanese proficiency are mandatory.

