2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Operations Associates
- Company: Wayfarer
- Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month (Negotiable)
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for operations associates to join its facility in Kyoto.
Your primary duty will be to assist in managing end-to-end traveler services across multiple Wayfarer accommodation projects, including reservations and inquiries operations, front desk routines (check-in/ out, lobby cleaning, housekeeping management, inventory/amenity management) and group booking sourcing and sales.
You must be fluent in both English and Japanese.
Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative
- Company: Azabu Skin Clinic
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable + Incentives)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Azabu Skin Clinic is looking for a highly enthusiastic bilingual staff capable of doing receptionist work, sales, counseling and translation, mainly corresponding and attending to foreigners in English.
Real-Estate Support Services
- Company: Daito Kentaku Leasing Co.
- Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
A major real-estate agency in Japan is looking for a part-time translator to translate requests in English or Vietnamese from their stores around Japan.
You must be willing to work on Saturday and Sunday, with fixed days off from Tuesday to Wednesday. Benefits include company insurance and commuting allowance.
Full-Time Accounting Consultants
- Company: Seventh Sense Group
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Seventh Sense is seeking full-time accounting consultants for its international office to perform tasks such as bookkeeping, data entry and preparing tax filing documents and financial statements.
Accounting experience or education is preferred but not required. You must be fluent in Japanese and English.
Localization Game Tester
- Company: Lionbridge Japan
- Salary: ¥1,250 ~ ¥1,250 / Hour
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Localization Game Tester, you will oversee (L)QA Testing across all game consoles and platforms in search of linguistic and technical issues by playing the latest games in your native language.
They are looking for Native English, Indonesian or Thai candidates with Japanese or English levels above conversational.
You must have extensive gaming experience with up-to-date knowledge of various genres and experience in playing games in your native language.
Full-Time Banquet Kitchen Staff
- Company: Tokyo American Club
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month (Depending upon skills and experiences)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Tokyo American Club is looking to fill various positions related to kitchen and banquet duties. You will be joining its team responsible for bringing the highest quality standards for Food & Beverage operations.
You must have knowledge of Japanese laws related to food safety and a minimum of three years of experience in a kitchen.
A culinary degree is not required.
Full-Time Bowling & Golf Attendant
- Company: Tokyo American Club
- Salary: ¥187,000 ~ ¥187,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a bowling and golf attendant, you will be responsible for reception and reservation at the golf field and bowling centers for parties and events.
You must have at least one to two years in the service industry. Business English and Japanese proficiency are mandatory.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.