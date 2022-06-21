Work

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

Marketing, consultant positions, game localization and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

netwise

Marketing Planner

  • Company: netwise
  • Salary: ¥4.2M ~ ¥5.4M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Marketing planners create, launch, and manage digital media campaigns. You will direct the activities of designers, marketing specialists, and developers with the goal of meeting client targets and objectives.

You should have a good basic knowledge of digital marketing and be able to work with your team to translate a client’s business objectives into a digital strategy.

Wayfarer

Operations Associates

  • Company: Wayfarer
  • Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month (Negotiable)
  • Location: Kyoto, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for operations associates to join its facility in Kyoto.

Your primary duty will be to assist in managing end-to-end traveler services across multiple Wayfarer accommodation projects, including reservations and inquiries operations, front desk routines (check-in/ out, lobby cleaning, housekeeping management, inventory/amenity management) and group booking sourcing and sales.

You must be fluent in both English and Japanese.

Azabu Skin Clinic

Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative

  • Company: Azabu Skin Clinic
  • Salary: ¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable + Incentives)
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Azabu Skin Clinic is looking for a highly enthusiastic bilingual staff capable of doing receptionist work, sales, counseling and translation, mainly corresponding and attending to foreigners in English.

Seventh Sense Group

Full-Time Accounting Consultants

  • Company: Seventh Sense Group
  • Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Seventh Sense is seeking full-time accounting consultants for its international office to perform tasks such as bookkeeping, data entry and preparing tax filing documents and financial statements.

Accounting experience or education is preferred but not required. You must be fluent in Japanese and English.

Lionbridge Japan

Localization Game Tester

  • Company: Lionbridge Japan
  • Salary: ¥1,250 ~ ¥1,250 / Hour
  • Location: Kanagawa, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a Localization Game Tester, you will oversee (L)QA Testing across all game consoles and platforms in search of linguistic and technical issues by playing the latest games in your native language.

They are looking for Native English, Indonesian or Thai candidates with Japanese or English levels above conversational.

You must have extensive gaming experience with up-to-date knowledge of various genres and experience in playing games in your native language.

