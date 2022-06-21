2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

Marketing, consultant positions, game localization and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Jun 21, 2022

Marketing Planner
Company: netwise

Salary: ¥4.2M ~ ¥5.4M / Year

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Marketing planners create, launch, and manage digital media campaigns. You will direct the activities of designers, marketing specialists, and developers with the goal of meeting client targets and objectives.



You should have a good basic knowledge of digital marketing and be able to work with your team to translate a client's business objectives into a digital strategy.

Operations Associates
Company: Wayfarer

Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month (Negotiable)

Location: Kyoto, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for operations associates to join its facility in Kyoto.



Your primary duty will be to assist in managing end-to-end traveler services across multiple Wayfarer accommodation projects, including reservations and inquiries operations, front desk routines (check-in/ out, lobby cleaning, housekeeping management, inventory/amenity management) and group booking sourcing and sales.



You must be fluent in both English and Japanese.

Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative
Company: Azabu Skin Clinic

Salary: ¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable + Incentives)

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Basic

Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Azabu Skin Clinic is looking for a highly enthusiastic bilingual staff capable of doing receptionist work, sales, counseling and translation, mainly corresponding and attending to foreigners in English.

Full-Time Accounting Consultants
Company: Seventh Sense Group

Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Seventh Sense is seeking full-time accounting consultants for its international office to perform tasks such as bookkeeping, data entry and preparing tax filing documents and financial statements.



Accounting experience or education is preferred but not required. You must be fluent in Japanese and English.

Localization Game Tester
Company: Lionbridge Japan

Salary: ¥1,250 ~ ¥1,250 / Hour

Location: Kanagawa, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Localization Game Tester, you will oversee (L)QA Testing across all game consoles and platforms in search of linguistic and technical issues by playing the latest games in your native language.



They are looking for Native English, Indonesian or Thai candidates with Japanese or English levels above conversational.



You must have extensive gaming experience with up-to-date knowledge of various genres and experience in playing games in your native language.

