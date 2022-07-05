2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Arabic/Japanese/English Interpreter Translator
- Company: Embassy of the United Arab Emirates
- Salary: ¥590,000 ~ ¥700,000 / Month (Negotiable)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates is seeking a new interpreter and translator.
Your main duty will include translating, editing and revising letters, reports, documents, texts, news articles, studies and presentations from English and Japanese into Arabic and vice versa.
Fluency in English, Arabic and Japanese is preferred.
Japanese to English Translator/Editor
- Company: Abracadabra
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month (Negotiable)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Japanese to English translator/editor, your duty will include proofreading localization of Japanese websites, social media and smartphone apps and copywriting for different IT-related products.
You must have at least two years of experience in a similar role.
Overseas Sales Staff
- Company: CardealPage
- Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month (Negotiable)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
CardealPage is looking for an overseas sales staff to sell used cars to overseas clients.
Additional language abilities such as Portuguese, French and Swahili are preferred.
Trainee Shipping Broker
- Company: Toyo Pacific Marine and Trading co, ltd
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Toyo Pacific, a shipping brokerage with 45 years of experience in the Japanese market, is looking to train and hire the next generation of ship brokers who will help facilitate global trade and Japanese commerce.
You must be fluent in both English and Japanese. No experience is needed.
Japanese Customer Service Agent
- Company: PeopleCert
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
PeopleCert is looking for a Japanese- speaking Customer Service Agent to deal with and properly respond to customers’ technical or product inquiries by handling inbound and outbound international calls.
You must have excellent knowledge of English (C2 level certification desired, LanguageCert C2 LTE or C2 IESOL certificate would be a plus) and Japanese (C2 level or native).
Japanese Customer Support Agent - URGENT
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: nullJapan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?
On top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you, this job is about understanding the whole gaming support system.
Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions are available.
English teacher in Kindergarten
- Company: Nazareth Kindergarten
- Salary: ¥270,000 / Month (Negotiable)
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Nazareth Kindergarten, located in Yokohama, is looking for kindergarten English teachers to help with children's education/childcare, shuttle bus attendance, parental support, cleaning, participation in Noh play and Japanese manners.
Benefits include an attractive salary and full social insurance coverage.
B2B Marketing Assistant
- Company: GPlusMedia
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable, depending on experience)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are hiring!
GplusMedia is looking for a B2B marketing assistant to assist the marketing team leads in B2B digital and offline marketing activities.
Your duty will include making engaging content, infographics, videos, and running campaigns to help Japan learn about GaijinPot.com and more.
You must have at least one year of experience in a marketing position and be native (or near-native) in Japanese.
IT Network, Hardware and Software Controller
- Company: Nagoya International School
- Salary: ¥3.8M ~ ¥5.1M / Year
- Location: Nagoya, Aichi
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As an IT Network, Hardware and Software Controller, you will be responsible for providing technical support to students and staff, overseeing the helpdesk functions of the IT department and providing first and second-tier desktop support.
You must have a near-native level of Japanese to talk with vendors and suppliers and read contracts and other written information applicable to the role.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.