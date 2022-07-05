2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

New jobs in B2B marketing (with us!), teaching, IT and many more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Arabic/Japanese/English Interpreter Translator Company: Embassy of the United Arab Emirates

Salary: ¥590,000 ~ ¥700,000 / Month (Negotiable)

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates is seeking a new interpreter and translator.



Your main duty will include translating, editing and revising letters, reports, documents, texts, news articles, studies and presentations from English and Japanese into Arabic and vice versa.



Japanese to English Translator/Editor Company: Abracadabra

Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month (Negotiable)

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Japanese to English translator/editor, your duty will include proofreading localization of Japanese websites, social media and smartphone apps and copywriting for different IT-related products.



Overseas Sales Staff Company: CardealPage

Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month (Negotiable)

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Must currently reside in Japan CardealPage is looking for an overseas sales staff to sell used cars to overseas clients.



Trainee Shipping Broker Company: Toyo Pacific Marine and Trading co, ltd

Salary: Salary negotiable

Location: Kanagawa, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Toyo Pacific, a shipping brokerage with 45 years of experience in the Japanese market, is looking to train and hire the next generation of ship brokers who will help facilitate global trade and Japanese commerce.



Japanese Customer Service Agent Company: PeopleCert

Salary: Amount not specified

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Overseas applications OK PeopleCert is looking for a Japanese- speaking Customer Service Agent to deal with and properly respond to customers' technical or product inquiries by handling inbound and outbound international calls.



Japanese Customer Support Agent - URGENT Company: 5CA

Salary: Amount not specified

Location: nullJapan

English: Business level

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



On top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you, this job is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



English teacher in Kindergarten Company: Nazareth Kindergarten

Salary: ¥270,000 / Month (Negotiable)

Location: Kanagawa, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Nazareth Kindergarten, located in Yokohama, is looking for kindergarten English teachers to help with children's education/childcare, shuttle bus attendance, parental support, cleaning, participation in Noh play and Japanese manners.



B2B Marketing Assistant Company: GPlusMedia

Salary: ¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable, depending on experience)

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Native level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan We are hiring!



GplusMedia is looking for a B2B marketing assistant to assist the marketing team leads in B2B digital and offline marketing activities.



Your duty will include making engaging content, infographics, videos, and running campaigns to help Japan learn about GaijinPot.com and more.



IT Network, Hardware and Software Controller Company: Nagoya International School

Salary: ¥3.8M ~ ¥5.1M / Year

Location: Nagoya, Aichi

English: Fluent

Japanese: Native level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan As an IT Network, Hardware and Software Controller, you will be responsible for providing technical support to students and staff, overseeing the helpdesk functions of the IT department and providing first and second-tier desktop support.



