2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

Reservations, Sales and Revenue Manager Company: NISADE

NISADE Salary: ¥4.8M ~ ¥5.5M / Year

¥4.8M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational (Preferred)

Conversational (Preferred) Application: Overseas applications OK Your primary role is to manage rates, discounts and inventory to maximise revenue generated through the reservations and sales team.



You must effectively supervise the reservations team to meet and exceed the company’s target revenue.



The successful candidate must demonstrate leadership, strong analytical skills, and be extremely comfortable compiling and manipulating data.

International Relations Assistant Company: Nittoku

Nittoku Salary: ¥205,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥205,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Saitama, Japan

Saitama, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Nittoku, a coil-winding machinery manufacturer in Saitama, Japan, is looking for an International Relation Assistant.



Your main duty will be the translation of various documents aimed at the expansion of the company overseas.



You must be proficient in using Microsoft Word.

Japan Travel Planner Company: Destination Asia Japan

Destination Asia Japan Salary: ¥3.1M ~ ¥3.6M / Year (Negotiable, dependent on experience)

¥3.1M ~ ¥3.6M / Year (Negotiable, dependent on experience) Location: Ginza, Tokyo

Ginza, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Destination Asia, Japan's most exciting inbound travel specialist, is looking for an experienced Travel Planner to design and organize unforgettable holidays for clients.



The successful candidate will have a passion for Japan and proven experience in the hospitality industry.



You must be proficient in Japanese as you will contact hotels, local professionals, guides, restaurants and transport providers in Japan.

Program Manager Company: Kaltura

Kaltura Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK In this role, you will be responsible for the end-to-end delivery of complex virtual events, including all aspects of project management (planning, creativity, agenda, custom development and security) and customer management.



You will get to work with marketers from top global brands and matrix management of different internal teams (Sales, Product, R&D, PS, Support and more).

Finance Manager Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month (20 hours fixed overtime included in monthly pay)

¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month (20 hours fixed overtime included in monthly pay) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Global Indian International School (GIIS) is seeking a Finance Manager.



Your main duty will include cash collection, student invoicing and reconciliations, parent handling for fee-related queries, and bank and cash reconciliations.

Japanese Speech Contributors Company: Appen

Appen Salary: Project-based

Project-based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Appen is looking for a Japanese native speaker to help improve artificial speech-driven interactive speech recognition systems.



The task will consist of 140 recordings of four short phrases (two-three words). Each phrase will repeat 35 times.

Japanese Video Game Support Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Nationwide (remote)

Nationwide (remote) English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop? Do you want to receive a $1000 sign-on bonus for working in the Japanese video game industry?



On top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you, this job is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions are available.

Programming Teacher for kids Company: Korekara Kids

Korekara Kids Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Korekara Kids is specialized in teaching English to kids through simple IT programming while developing logical, critical and creative thinking.



Teaching classes for parents in Japanese are available depending on your Japanese proficiency.



You must have knowledge or experience with Java and Python language.

Operations Associates Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥210,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for operations associates to join its facility in Kyoto.



Your primary duty will be to assist in managing end-to-end traveler services across multiple Wayfarer accommodation projects, including reservations and inquiries operations, front desk routines (check-in/ out, lobby cleaning, housekeeping management, inventory/amenity management) and group booking sourcing and sales.



You must be fluent in both English and Japanese.

