Work

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

Videogame support, hospitality, IT teaching and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

NISADE

Reservations, Sales and Revenue Manager

  • Company: NISADE
  • Salary: ¥4.8M ~ ¥5.5M / Year
  • Location: Hokkaido, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Conversational (Preferred)
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Your primary role is to manage rates, discounts and inventory to maximise revenue generated through the reservations and sales team.

You must effectively supervise the reservations team to meet and exceed the company’s target revenue.

The successful candidate must demonstrate leadership, strong analytical skills, and be extremely comfortable compiling and manipulating data.

Share this Job
Nittoku

International Relations Assistant

  • Company: Nittoku
  • Salary: ¥205,000 / Month (Negotiable)
  • Location: Saitama, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Nittoku, a coil-winding machinery manufacturer in Saitama, Japan, is looking for an International Relation Assistant.

Your main duty will be the translation of various documents aimed at the expansion of the company overseas.

You must be proficient in using Microsoft Word.

Share this Job
Destination Asia Japan

Japan Travel Planner

  • Company: Destination Asia Japan
  • Salary: ¥3.1M ~ ¥3.6M / Year (Negotiable, dependent on experience)
  • Location: Ginza, Tokyo
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Destination Asia, Japan's most exciting inbound travel specialist, is looking for an experienced Travel Planner to design and organize unforgettable holidays for clients.

The successful candidate will have a passion for Japan and proven experience in the hospitality industry.

You must be proficient in Japanese as you will contact hotels, local professionals, guides, restaurants and transport providers in Japan.

Share this Job
Kaltura

Program Manager

  • Company: Kaltura
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

In this role, you will be responsible for the end-to-end delivery of complex virtual events, including all aspects of project management (planning, creativity, agenda, custom development and security) and customer management.

You will get to work with marketers from top global brands and matrix management of different internal teams (Sales, Product, R&D, PS, Support and more).

Share this Job
Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Finance Manager

  • Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)
  • Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month (20 hours fixed overtime included in monthly pay)
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The Global Indian International School (GIIS) is seeking a Finance Manager.

Your main duty will include cash collection, student invoicing and reconciliations, parent handling for fee-related queries, and bank and cash reconciliations.

Share this Job
Appen

Japanese Speech Contributors

  • Company: Appen
  • Salary: Project-based
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Appen is looking for a Japanese native speaker to help improve artificial speech-driven interactive speech recognition systems.

The task will consist of 140 recordings of four short phrases (two-three words). Each phrase will repeat 35 times.

Share this Job
5CA

Japanese Video Game Support

  • Company: 5CA
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Nationwide (remote)
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop? Do you want to receive a $1000 sign-on bonus for working in the Japanese video game industry?

On top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you, this job is about understanding the whole gaming support system.

Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions are available.

Share this Job
Korekara Kids

Programming Teacher for kids

  • Company: Korekara Kids
  • Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Korekara Kids is specialized in teaching English to kids through simple IT programming while developing logical, critical and creative thinking.

Teaching classes for parents in Japanese are available depending on your Japanese proficiency.

You must have knowledge or experience with Java and Python language.

Share this Job
Wayfarer

Operations Associates

  • Company: Wayfarer
  • Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month (Negotiable)
  • Location: Kyoto, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for operations associates to join its facility in Kyoto.

Your primary duty will be to assist in managing end-to-end traveler services across multiple Wayfarer accommodation projects, including reservations and inquiries operations, front desk routines (check-in/ out, lobby cleaning, housekeeping management, inventory/amenity management) and group booking sourcing and sales.

You must be fluent in both English and Japanese.

Share this Job

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

Topics: / / / / / / / / / / / /

Related

Work
Work

When a Few Hours Is All You Need: 6 Part-Time Gigs in Japan

Lots of food and drink on the jobs menu this month—with a little bit of Asian language localization, science teaching and AI work tossed in for extra flavor.

By 5 min read

Work
Work

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

Customer support, IT, B2B, sales, marketing and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On

Work
Work

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

New jobs in B2B marketing (with us!), teaching, IT and many more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On