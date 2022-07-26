2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

A ton of positions, including the Australian embassy, game tester, online video evaluator, marketing and much more, in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

If you're looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Client Servicing Support Company: Argentum Wealth Management K.K.

Argentum Wealth Management K.K. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Argentum Wealth Management, an English-speaking financial advisor, located in Tokyo, is looking for a client service support staff.



Your main tasks will be the servicing and support of existing clients, communicating with international investment institutions, and admin support for its wealth management team.



You don't need financial knowledge for this position. Japanese abilities are preferred but not mandatory.

Localization & International Marketing (Spain / Germany) Company: Celsys

Celsys Salary: ¥4.5M / Year (Negotiable)

¥4.5M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Shinjuku, Tokyo

Shinjuku, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Celsys, an IT development company, is looking for multi-talented candidates to help develop their graphic solution software, "Clip Studio Paint." Successful candidates will be responsible for the software localization and its website for the Spanish/German audience.



Candidates interested in marketing will also have the opportunity to handle tie-up projects to promote the software, web advertisements, social media management, PR and search engine optimization of the website.



Any educational background is welcomed. Experience using Adobe Photoshop, Paint Tool SAI, other graphics software or digital art (illustration, etc.) is also welcomed.

PYP Coordinator Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) Salary: ¥400,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month

¥400,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Global Indian International School is looking for a PYP Coordinator to be responsible for providing leadership and coordination of the PYP within the school in Edogawa, Tokyo. You must have native-level English and a teaching certificate. A minimum of 3-5 years of experience working as a PYP Coordinator is preferred.

Visits and Protocol Officer Company: Australian Embassy

Australian Embassy Salary: ¥449,274 ~ ¥449,274 / Month

¥449,274 ~ ¥449,274 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK The Corporate & Consular Section of the Australian Embassy in Tokyo is seeking a highly motivated bilingual Visits and Protocol Officer. The successful applicant will be able to deliver high-level support and logistical coordination for VIP and ministerial visits as well as the full range of protocol services to teams across the Embassy.



Minimum Japanese JLPT N1 or equivalent or English TOIEC 850 level or equivalent is required.

Game Tester Company: Lionbridge Japan

Lionbridge Japan Salary: ¥1,050 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour

¥1,050 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Lionbridge is looking for Game Testers to validate games' quality of functionality and gameplay carefully.



Your main duties will be running test cases, reporting bugs and ensuring customer satisfaction.



Your main duties will be running test cases, reporting bugs and ensuring customer satisfaction.

You must have business-level English, extensive gaming experience and up-to-date knowledge of various genres. Students and Working Holiday visa holders are very welcome.

Kitchen Staff Company: Tokyo American Club

Tokyo American Club Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month

¥230,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tokyo American Club is looking to fill various positions related to kitchen duties. You will join its team responsible for bringing the highest quality standards for food and beverage operations.



You must know Japanese laws related to food safety and have a minimum of three years of experience in a kitchen.



A culinary degree is not required.

Part-Time Restaurant Service Staff / Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi Company: Tokyo American Club

Tokyo American Club Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Tokyo American Club is looking for part-time and full-time restaurant service staff to join its team in Azabu and Nihonbashi.



You must have at least one year of experience in a restaurant/cafe or similar.



No Japanese required!

[Urgent] Japanese Customer Support Agent Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Worldwide (remote)

Worldwide (remote) English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



On top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you, this job is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions are available.

CBSE Physics Teacher Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) Salary: ¥160,000 ~ ¥160,000 / Month

¥160,000 ~ ¥160,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Global Indian International School is looking for a certified teacher with at least four years of experience in teaching physics.



You will manage the curriculum and create methodological strategies to educate students effectively.



Social insurance benefits are provided apart from Salary. Leave policy: 10 days a year (pro-rata basis) after completing six months. Medical leave: 5 days in a year. Annual leave: 21 days in a year after completion of one year of employment)

Personalized Internet Assessor Japan Company: TELUS International AI Inc.

TELUS International AI Inc. Salary: ¥1,793 / Hour

¥1,793 / Hour Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Telus is looking for an online video evaluator to review and evaluate online video search results to improve their content and quality. You will be required to provide feedback and analysis on video content found in search engine results and ratings on their relevance to the search terms used.



You must be fluent in Japanese and English.

Online Video Evaluator (for Internet Safety) Company: Telus International AI Inc.

Telus International AI Inc. Salary: ¥1,793 / Hour

¥1,793 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Telus is looking for an online video evaluator to review and evaluate online video search results to improve their content and quality. You will be required to provide feedback and analysis on video content found in search engine results and ratings on their relevance to the search terms used.



You must be fluent in Japanese and English.

