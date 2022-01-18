2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

On Jan 18, 2022

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Customer Service & Marketing Research Company: Niwaka

Niwaka Salary: ¥3.4M / Year Negotiable

¥3.4M / Year Negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Niwaka, a luxury brand that offers high fashion and bridal jewelry, is looking for a customer service and marketing researcher to join their team in Kyoto.



Your main duty will be handling inquiries and orders from overseas customers, performing marketing research on the jewelry market, analyzing customer behavior and building the English content on the company website. Share this Job Apply Here

Localization & International Marketing Company: Celsys

Celsys Salary: ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable

¥4.5M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Celsys, an IT development company, is looking for multi-talented candidates to help develop their graphic solution software, "Clip Studio Paint."



You will be responsible for the localization of the software and its website for the European/North American/Germany/Spain audience.



You must be native in either English, German or Spanish.



Candidates with interests in marketing will also have the opportunity to handle tie-up projects to promote the software, web advertisements, social media management, PR and search engine optimization of the website.



Any educational background is welcomed. Experience using Adobe Photoshop, Paint Tool SAI, other graphics software or in digital art (illustration, etc.) is also welcomed. Share this Job Apply Here

Modern Standard Arabic / Finnish Games Linguist Company: Keywords Tokyo

Keywords Tokyo Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

¥270,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Keywords Tokyo is looking for game linguists to translate and localize in-game or promotional content from English to modern Arabic or Finnish for its mobile games.



You must be a native Finnish or Arabic speaker. The position involves testing various games in your native language. Share this Job Apply Here

Manga & Game Localization Company: Medibang

Medibang Salary: ¥1,200 / Hour

¥1,200 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan MediBang specializes in translating, localizing and distributing Japanese "manga" (comics) and games to the global market.



This is a part-time position where you will review and edit English translations of game scenarios, scripts and manga to ensure accuracy and quality.



You must be available at least three days a week, be a native English speaker with JLPT N2 Japanese and hold a valid working visa for Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

After-School Teacher Company: Blue Dolphins International Preschool

Blue Dolphins International Preschool Salary: ¥255,000 / Month, Negotiable, Teaching Licence/Teaching Certificate Allowance

¥255,000 / Month, Negotiable, Teaching Licence/Teaching Certificate Allowance Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan You must have some English teaching experience for children under 12 and hold a valid working visa.



Working hours are noon to 8 p.m., including break time and preparation time.



Benefits include transportation, visa renewal support, summer and winter holidays and a bonus if you have a teaching license. Share this Job Apply Here

IT System Support Engineer Company: TStable

TStable Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥2.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be working with customers to setup and support their employee’s PCs, network environment, infrastructure and cloud services.



Experience in IT system support would be a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

[Urgent] Japanese Customer Support Agent Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Worldwide

Worldwide English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC or laptop?



This job, on top of interacting with users who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.