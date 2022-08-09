2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

Cabin crew, bartending, sales, accounting and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Aug 9, 2022

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Chief Bartender Company: MMM Holdings K.K.

Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Overseas applications OK An experienced bartender is wanted for a new and exciting bar located in Akasaka.



You must have at least three years of experience in a similar role. Basic knowledge of standard and classic cocktails is required, but on-the-job training will be provided.



Manga/Gaming Translation Company: Medibang Inc.

Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Medibang is looking for part-time localization staff to perform translation/localization tasks from Japanese to English.



Your main duty will be reviewing and editing translation for quality checks. You must have a JLPT N2 or higher.



Full-Stack JavaScript/ TypeScript Developer Company: Asia Commerce Limited

Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥12.0M / Year

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: None

Application: Overseas applications OK This Web3 game publishing platform is looking for a Full-Stack Developer to help their client bring their Web2 games to Web3.



Your main duty will be writing, reviewing and helping to design high-quality/maintainable code.



You must have strong knowledge of Node.js and React, PostgreSQL or other relational databases.



Full-time Assistant Accounting Company: Oi.Capital

Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month (Negotiable)

Location: Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan A real estate agency is looking for an assistant accountant.



Channel Sales Account Manager (Asia) Company: Maxon Computer GmbH

Salary: Amount not specified

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Channel Sales Account Manager manages the existing base of regional partners—driving incremental revenue, developing solution competency within the reseller partners, and enabling program compliance.



Cabin Crew for Qatar Airways Company: Qatar Airways

Salary: Salary negotiable

Location: Qatar & World

English: Fluent

Japanese: None

Application: Overseas applications OK Qatar Airways is recruiting cabin crew staff as air travel is resuming.



You must be fluent in English and be willing to relocate to Doha, Qatar. Other language proficiency will be assets.



To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.