2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

Chief Bartender
- Company: MMM Holdings K.K.
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
An experienced bartender is wanted for a new and exciting bar located in Akasaka.
You must have at least three years of experience in a similar role. Basic knowledge of standard and classic cocktails is required, but on-the-job training will be provided.
You will be expected to work during the evenings. Benefits include a competitive salary.
Manga/Gaming Translation
- Company: Medibang Inc.
- Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Medibang is looking for part-time localization staff to perform translation/localization tasks from Japanese to English.
Your main duty will be reviewing and editing translation for quality checks. You must have a JLPT N2 or higher.
Prior experience in a similar role and industry (Japanese games and manga) is a plus.
Full-Stack JavaScript/ TypeScript Developer
- Company: Asia Commerce Limited
- Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥12.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This Web3 game publishing platform is looking for a Full-Stack Developer to help their client bring their Web2 games to Web3.
Your main duty will be writing, reviewing and helping to design high-quality/maintainable code.
You must have strong knowledge of Node.js and React, PostgreSQL or other relational databases.
Japanese abilities are not required but will be a plus.
Full-time Assistant Accounting
- Company: Oi.Capital
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month (Negotiable)
- Location: nullJapan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
A real estate agency is looking for an assistant accountant.
Your main duty will be to handle work from overseas management companies.
Channel Sales Account Manager (Asia)
- Company: Maxon Computer GmbH
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Channel Sales Account Manager manages the existing base of regional partners—driving incremental revenue, developing solution competency within the reseller partners, and enabling program compliance.
You must have five years of experience in a channel sales/partner management role in the software industry, including three years of experience working in the Asia Pacific region.
Cabin Crew for Qatar Airways
- Company: Qatar Airways
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Qatar & World
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Qatar Airways is recruiting cabin crew staff as air travel is resuming.
You must be fluent in English and be willing to relocate to Doha, Qatar. Other language proficiency will be assets.
Arm reach must be 212cm on your toes. You must be in excellent health.
