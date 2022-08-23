2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Real-estate Translation Support
- Company: Kentaku Leasing
- Salary: ¥260,000 / Month (Negotiable)
- Location: Shin-Okubo, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your main duty will be performing translation tasks for different business sides.
You must have a valid Japanese driver's license.
Benefits include little overtime work, salary increase, a bonus twice a year and an international team.
Project Manager
- Company: Dynaword Inc.
- Salary: ¥249,000 ~ ¥281,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Dynaword is looking for a Chinese-speaking Project Manager.
Your main duty will be to supervise translation by your team of translators for each project.
Customer Service Agent
- Company: PeopleCert
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
PeopleCert, a global leader in the assessment and certiﬁcation of professional and language skills, is looking for a bilingual Customer Service Agent to join its team.
Your main duty will be handling simple customer service tasks via email and phone.
Defence Administration Coordinator
- Company: The Australian Embassy
- Salary: ¥449,274 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
This role requires a very flexible, committed team member who can prioritize effectively at short notice.
The position's key responsibilities include, but are not limited to, managing and coordinating international and domestic transport, hotel, and other travel arrangements per government policy and entitlements.
Defence Finance Officer
- Company: The Australian Embassy
- Salary: ¥405,096 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Under the general direction of the Defence Office Manager, provide financial and administrative support to all staff in the Office of the Australian Defence Staff Tokyo and other Defence personnel deployed in Japan.
The position's key responsibilities include but are not limited to performing financial processes for Defence personnel by departmental guidelines and financial regulations, including processing invoices, reimbursement requests, vendor records and other claims using SAP.
Part-time Business English Instructors
- Company: International Education Services
- Salary: ¥3,000 ~ ¥3,000 / Hour (Plus transportation)
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Part-time Business English instructors are needed in Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto and the surrounding areas for corporate classes.
Assignments vary in the schedule but range from one to five days a week (Monday-Friday) and include some short-term intensive courses, with morning, afternoon, and evening schedules available.
While the courses vary in starting and ending dates, assignments begin Mid-October 2022.
Data Collection Speech Evaluation
- Company: Appen
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This project aims to tap into the collective intelligence of the public at large. Results of tasks will be used in various applications - data annotation, multimedia, sentiment analysis, and search engine result evaluation.
You must have a computer OS spec of at least Microsoft Vista, Microsoft Windows 7 or above, and at least three to five years of residency in the country is required.
Operations Associates
- Company: Wayfarer
- Salary: ¥215,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month (Negotiable)
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for operations associates to join its facility in Kyoto.
Your primary duty will be to assist in managing end-to-end traveler services across multiple Wayfarer accommodation projects, including reservations and inquiries operations, front desk routines (check-in/ out, lobby cleaning, housekeeping management, inventory/amenity management) and group booking sourcing and sales.
You must be fluent in both English and Japanese.
