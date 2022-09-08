2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

Teaching, museum staff, front-end engineers, HR, customer support and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Sep 8, 2022

Game Tester Company: Lionbridge Japan

Lionbridge Japan Salary: ¥1,050 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour

¥1,050 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Lionbridge is looking for Game Testers to carefully validate games' quality of functionality and gameplay.



Your main duties will be running test cases, reporting bugs and ensuring customer satisfaction.



Operating Staff for "teamLab Planets" Art Museum Company: Planets

Planets Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan TeamLab, the famous Instagram digital art group, is recruiting English-speaking operation staff to join its "Planets" facility in Toyosu.



Your main duty will be ticket reception, maintenance, and guidance of foreign visitors. Schedules start three days per week or more, depending on your availability.



Senior Software Engineer Company: Hennge

Hennge Salary: ¥6.0M / Year

¥6.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Hennge is looking for a Senior Software Engineer to design, develop and maintain innovative features based on business needs.



Senior Front-End Engineer Company: Hennge

Hennge Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year

¥6.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK As a senior front-end engineer, your duty will be to bring the design system to life by implementing high-fidelity UI using a modern front-end framework.



English Editor Company: Interbooks Co., Ltd.

Interbooks Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Interbooks is looking for a full-time native English Editor to proofread translations of various documents.



Head Teacher/Teacher Position Company: Rise Japan

Rise Japan Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Daikanyama/Setagaya, Tokyo

Daikanyama/Setagaya, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be to give children exciting and fun experiences by making activities and lesson plans, leading classes and supporting school management.



Senior IT Support Engineer Company: Keywords International Co., Ltd.

Keywords International Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥5.5M / Year

¥4.5M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Senior IT Operations Support role will collaborate with the APAC IT team and provide time-sensitive, complete solutions to internal and external employees and stakeholders.



This position supports Microsoft Windows-based systems and a workstation environment by performing initial troubleshooting of problems, researching, answering questions and escalating to the appropriate team members as necessary.



Customer Support Agent (Vietnamese, Japanese, English) Company: Gig-A

Gig-A Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Gig-a is looking for a Vietnamese or Japanese proficient Customer Support agent to help customers solve their issues and teach them to self-serve in the future.



Your main duty will be to help people who have moved to Japan easily open up bank accounts and get their life moving along.



Full-Time Accounting Assistants Company: Seventh Sense Group

Seventh Sense Group Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Seventh Sense is seeking full-time accounting consultants for its international office to perform tasks such as bookkeeping and data entry and preparing tax filing documents and financial statements.



Threat Manager - HR Workplace Incidents Company: Pinkerton

Pinkerton Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK The Threat Manager is an embedded role with one of Pinkerton's largest global tech clients and is part of the client's Workplace Incident Management (WIM) team.



Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative Company: Azabu Skin Clinic

Azabu Skin Clinic Salary: ¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable and incentives based on the company’s rules and regulations)

¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable and incentives based on the company’s rules and regulations) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Azabu Skin Clinic is looking for a highly enthusiastic staff capable of doing receptionist work, sales, counseling and translation, mainly corresponding and attending to foreigners in English.



Security Officer /Supervisor Company: Executive Protection Inc.

Executive Protection Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Location: Nationwide, Japan

Nationwide, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be patrolling at data centers and offices, managing facility entrance/exit confirmation and escorting customers when needed.



Sales Staff Company: Hilton Tokyo

Hilton Tokyo Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥360,000 / Month

¥280,000 ~ ¥360,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hilton Tokyo is looking for Sales staff to handle our hotel's sales to travel agencies and corporate companies.



Other duties will include making presentations to develop and attract MICE projects such as accommodations, banquets, conferences, seminars, academic meetings, etc.



