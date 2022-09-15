2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

For this week's Top Jobs in Japan learn more about the available teaching, marketing, hospitality and IT-related career opportunities.

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Licensed Classroom Teacher Company: Growing-Trees, Inc.

Salary: ¥335,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Full-Time Contract Academic English Teacher Company: SAPIX YOZEMI GROUP

Salary: ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Overseas applications Ok

Localization & International Marketing/ (Germany) Company: 株式会社セルシス

Salary: ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Bilingual Business Development Manager Company: Masabi Ltd

Salary: Amount not specified

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Front Staff and Reservation Staff/Night Front Hotel Staff Company: Ivy Hospitality

Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable

Location: Hokkaido, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Overseas applications Ok

Food and Beverage Hotel Staff (Kitchen / Server) Company: Ivy Hospitality

Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

Location: Hokkaido, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Overseas applications Ok

IT Support Engineer Company: QTS Global

Salary: ¥400,000 ~ ¥550,000 / Month Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Must currently reside in Japan

English Instructor (Part-time) Company: Scientific Education Group Co.,Ltd (SEG)

Salary: ¥3,000 ~ ¥5,000 / Hour Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Must currently reside in Japan

