2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

For this week's Top Jobs in Japan learn more about the available teaching, marketing, hospitality and IT-related career opportunities.

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Growing-Trees, Inc.

Licensed Classroom Teacher

  • Company: Growing-Trees, Inc.
  • Salary: ¥335,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan
SAPIX YOZEMI GROUP

Full-Time Contract Academic English Teacher

  • Company: SAPIX YOZEMI GROUP
  • Salary: ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok
株式会社セルシス

Localization & International Marketing/ (Germany)

  • Company: 株式会社セルシス
  • Salary: ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Masabi Ltd

Bilingual Business Development Manager

  • Company: Masabi Ltd
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Ivy Hospitality

Front Staff and Reservation Staff/Night Front Hotel Staff

  • Company: Ivy Hospitality
  • Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Hokkaido, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok
Ivy Hospitality

Food and Beverage Hotel Staff (Kitchen / Server)

  • Company: Ivy Hospitality
  • Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
  • Location: Hokkaido, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok
QTS Global

IT Support Engineer

  • Company: QTS Global
  • Salary: ¥400,000 ~ ¥550,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Scientific Education Group Co.,Ltd (SEG)

English Instructor (Part-time)

  • Company: Scientific Education Group Co.,Ltd (SEG)
  • Salary: ¥3,000 ~ ¥5,000 / Hour Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

