2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

Real Estate Agent Company: RE/MAX VIP Okinawa

RE/MAX VIP Okinawa Salary: ¥1.0M ~ ¥10M/ Project (Commission Based)

¥1.0M ~ ¥10M/ Project (Commission Based) Location: Okinawa, Japan

Okinawa, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Re/Max, a real estate company based in Yokohama and Okinawa is looking for freelance real estate agents.



Training is provided and Japanese proficiency is not mandatory.

Editor/Writer Company: AVIAREPS Japan

AVIAREPS Japan Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As an Editor/Writer, your primary duty will be to help Japanese and non-Japanese staff craft documents in English.



You'll be writing, compiling and editing anything from monthly reports to press releases and social media copywriting.

Online Data Analyst Company: TELUS International AI Inc.

TELUS International AI Inc. Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Remote, Japan

Remote, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Telus International is hiring freelance English and Japanese-speaking Online Data Analysts for a project to improve digital maps' content and quality.



The job would suit someone detail-oriented, likes doing research and has a good knowledge of national and local geography.

Affiliate Manager in Estonia (Europe) Company: Yolo Group

Yolo Group Salary: ¥519,000 ~ ¥600,000 / (Negotiable)

¥519,000 ~ ¥600,000 / (Negotiable) Location: Estonia

Estonia English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Yolo Group is looking for a Japanese and English proficient candidate to join its team in Estonia.



Your main task will be driving revenue through affiliate partners, liaising with an existing affiliate network to create exclusive promotional material and setting up attractive bonuses while maintaining a good relationship with affiliates.



Position benefits include a development package, an in-house gym, and sleeping pods for naps within the office.

Manga/Gaming Translation (JP→EN) Company: Medibang Inc.

Medibang Inc. Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan MediBang specializes in translating, localizing and distributing Japanese "manga" (comics) and games to the global market.



This is a part-time position where you will review and edit English translations of game scenarios, scripts and manga to ensure accuracy and quality.



You must be available at least three days a week, be a native English speaker with JLPT N2 Japanese and hold a valid working visa for Japan.

Technical Support Specialist Company: Idealogical

Idealogical Salary: ¥7.0M ~ ¥7.5M / Year

¥7.0M ~ ¥7.5M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Technical Support Specialist, you will be the first point of contact for clients to ensure an excellent customer service experience and that their problems are addressed with empathy, professionalism and within the company SLA parameters.



Benefits include monthly self-growth opportunities and three weeks of vacation with six personal days.

