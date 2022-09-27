Work

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

Translation, writing, sales, customer support and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

JPC TRADE CO.,LTD. (株式会社JPC)

Sales consultant

  • Company: JPC TRADE CO.,LTD. (株式会社JPC)
  • Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

JPC Trade, a Japanese used cars, motorcycles, trucks, heavy machinery and used car parts supplier, is looking for motivated people interested in joining its sales team.

You must be fluent in English with business-level Japanese. Any additional language abilities will be a strong advantage.

Share this Job
RE/MAX VIP Okinawa

Real Estate Agent

  • Company: RE/MAX VIP Okinawa
  • Salary: ¥1.0M ~ ¥10M/ Project (Commission Based)
  • Location: Okinawa, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Re/Max, a real estate company based in Yokohama and Okinawa is looking for freelance real estate agents.

Training is provided and Japanese proficiency is not mandatory.

Share this Job
AVIAREPS Japan

Editor/Writer

  • Company: AVIAREPS Japan
  • Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As an Editor/Writer, your primary duty will be to help Japanese and non-Japanese staff craft documents in English.

You'll be writing, compiling and editing anything from monthly reports to press releases and social media copywriting.

Share this Job
TELUS International AI Inc.

Online Data Analyst

  • Company: TELUS International AI Inc.
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Remote, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Telus International is hiring freelance English and Japanese-speaking Online Data Analysts for a project to improve digital maps' content and quality.

The job would suit someone detail-oriented, likes doing research and has a good knowledge of national and local geography.

Share this Job
Yolo Group

Affiliate Manager in Estonia (Europe)

  • Company: Yolo Group
  • Salary: ¥519,000 ~ ¥600,000 / (Negotiable)
  • Location: Estonia
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Yolo Group is looking for a Japanese and English proficient candidate to join its team in Estonia.

Your main task will be driving revenue through affiliate partners, liaising with an existing affiliate network to create exclusive promotional material and setting up attractive bonuses while maintaining a good relationship with affiliates.

Position benefits include a development package, an in-house gym, and sleeping pods for naps within the office.

Share this Job
Medibang Inc.

Manga/Gaming Translation (JP→EN)

  • Company: Medibang Inc.
  • Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

MediBang specializes in translating, localizing and distributing Japanese "manga" (comics) and games to the global market.

This is a part-time position where you will review and edit English translations of game scenarios, scripts and manga to ensure accuracy and quality.

You must be available at least three days a week, be a native English speaker with JLPT N2 Japanese and hold a valid working visa for Japan.

Share this Job
Idealogical

Technical Support Specialist

  • Company: Idealogical
  • Salary: ¥7.0M ~ ¥7.5M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a Technical Support Specialist, you will be the first point of contact for clients to ensure an excellent customer service experience and that their problems are addressed with empathy, professionalism and within the company SLA parameters.

Benefits include monthly self-growth opportunities and three weeks of vacation with six personal days.

Share this Job

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

Topics: / / / / / / / / / / /

Related

Work
Work

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

Working hard or hardly working? Read on for tips to increase productivity as a remote worker in Japan

By 5 min read

Work
Work

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

This week's Top Jobs in Japan features exciting editorial, translation and real estate related opportunities.

On

Work
Work

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

For this week's Top Jobs in Japan learn more about the available teaching, marketing, hospitality and IT-related career opportunities.

On