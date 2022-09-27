2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Sales consultant
- Company: JPC TRADE CO.,LTD. (株式会社JPC)
- Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
JPC Trade, a Japanese used cars, motorcycles, trucks, heavy machinery and used car parts supplier, is looking for motivated people interested in joining its sales team.
You must be fluent in English with business-level Japanese. Any additional language abilities will be a strong advantage.
Real Estate Agent
- Company: RE/MAX VIP Okinawa
- Salary: ¥1.0M ~ ¥10M/ Project (Commission Based)
- Location: Okinawa, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Re/Max, a real estate company based in Yokohama and Okinawa is looking for freelance real estate agents.
Training is provided and Japanese proficiency is not mandatory.
Editor/Writer
- Company: AVIAREPS Japan
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As an Editor/Writer, your primary duty will be to help Japanese and non-Japanese staff craft documents in English.
You'll be writing, compiling and editing anything from monthly reports to press releases and social media copywriting.
Online Data Analyst
- Company: TELUS International AI Inc.
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Remote, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Telus International is hiring freelance English and Japanese-speaking Online Data Analysts for a project to improve digital maps' content and quality.
The job would suit someone detail-oriented, likes doing research and has a good knowledge of national and local geography.
Affiliate Manager in Estonia (Europe)
- Company: Yolo Group
- Salary: ¥519,000 ~ ¥600,000 / (Negotiable)
- Location: Estonia
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Yolo Group is looking for a Japanese and English proficient candidate to join its team in Estonia.
Your main task will be driving revenue through affiliate partners, liaising with an existing affiliate network to create exclusive promotional material and setting up attractive bonuses while maintaining a good relationship with affiliates.
Position benefits include a development package, an in-house gym, and sleeping pods for naps within the office.
Manga/Gaming Translation (JP→EN)
- Company: Medibang Inc.
- Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
MediBang specializes in translating, localizing and distributing Japanese "manga" (comics) and games to the global market.
This is a part-time position where you will review and edit English translations of game scenarios, scripts and manga to ensure accuracy and quality.
You must be available at least three days a week, be a native English speaker with JLPT N2 Japanese and hold a valid working visa for Japan.
Technical Support Specialist
- Company: Idealogical
- Salary: ¥7.0M ~ ¥7.5M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Technical Support Specialist, you will be the first point of contact for clients to ensure an excellent customer service experience and that their problems are addressed with empathy, professionalism and within the company SLA parameters.
Benefits include monthly self-growth opportunities and three weeks of vacation with six personal days.
