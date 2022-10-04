Work

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

This week's Top Jobs in Japan features open positions in engineering, e-commerce and real estate

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Niantic

UX Designer

  • Company: Niantic
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Niantic is looking for a UX Designer to join its team in Tokyo.

Duties include handling UX flow wireframes and user interface designs.

You must have at least 3 years of experience in UX design with a proven portfolio of mobile or web app designs.

大東建託リーシング株式会社

Real-estate Translation Services Support Staff

  • Company: 大東建託リーシング株式会社
  • Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour
  • Location: Shin-Okubo, Tokyo
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Your main duty will be performing translation tasks for different business sides.

Benefits include little overtime work, salary increase, a bonus twice a year and an international team.

Japan Objects 合同会社

Bilingual Ecommerce Coordinator

  • Company: Japan Objects 合同会社
  • Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month + Transport Allowance
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Japan Objects is looking for an E-commerce Coordinator with Japanese fluency to join its team in Tokyo.

Your main duties will be to manage inventory and stock availability and relationships with suppliers.

You must have basic knowledge of Photoshop or photo editing. Experience in e-commerce is a plus.

Scopic

Remote Senior Web Engineer

  • Company: Scopic
  • Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥640,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Nationwide, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Scopic is looking for a remote Senior Web Engineer to work with its global team.

Your main duties will be to work on architecture design for projects which include any research related to the project.

Benefits include being able to work from anywhere in Japan!

ARS Co. Ltd

Embedded Software Development Engineer

  • Company: ARS Co. Ltd
  • Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Kanagawa, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a Software Development Engineer, your main duties will focus on embedded firmware design, developing wireless sensor systems and coordinating application requirements with clients.

You must be fluent in either English or Japanese and have at least 3 years of C/C++ programming experience, preferably in embedded systems.

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

