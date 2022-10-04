2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

This week's Top Jobs in Japan features open positions in engineering, e-commerce and real estate

On Oct 4, 2022

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

UX Designer Company: Niantic

Niantic Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Niantic is looking for a UX Designer to join its team in Tokyo.



Duties include handling UX flow wireframes and user interface designs.



You must have at least 3 years of experience in UX design with a proven portfolio of mobile or web app designs. Share this Job Apply Here

Real-estate Translation Services Support Staff Company: 大東建託リーシング株式会社

大東建託リーシング株式会社 Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,500 / Hour Location: Shin-Okubo, Tokyo

Shin-Okubo, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be performing translation tasks for different business sides.



Benefits include little overtime work, salary increase, a bonus twice a year and an international team. Share this Job Apply Here

Bilingual Ecommerce Coordinator Company: Japan Objects 合同会社

Japan Objects 合同会社 Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month + Transport Allowance

¥260,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month + Transport Allowance Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Japan Objects is looking for an E-commerce Coordinator with Japanese fluency to join its team in Tokyo.



Your main duties will be to manage inventory and stock availability and relationships with suppliers.



You must have basic knowledge of Photoshop or photo editing. Experience in e-commerce is a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Remote Senior Web Engineer Company: Scopic

Scopic Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥640,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥450,000 ~ ¥640,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Nationwide, Japan

Nationwide, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Scopic is looking for a remote Senior Web Engineer to work with its global team.



Your main duties will be to work on architecture design for projects which include any research related to the project.



Benefits include being able to work from anywhere in Japan! Share this Job Apply Here

Embedded Software Development Engineer Company: ARS Co. Ltd

ARS Co. Ltd Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥4.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Software Development Engineer, your main duties will focus on embedded firmware design, developing wireless sensor systems and coordinating application requirements with clients.



You must be fluent in either English or Japanese and have at least 3 years of C/C++ programming experience, preferably in embedded systems. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.