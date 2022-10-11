2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Consular and Passports Officer
- Company: Australian Embassy
- Salary: ¥471,738 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Visa sponsorship available
The Consular and Passports Officer provides passport, consular and notarial services to Australian citizens visiting and residing in Japan.
The position will deliver professional, courteous, and compassionate client services, including managing sensitive and complex consular cases and passport and notarial applications.
Restaurant Outlet Service Attendant
- Company: Tokyo American Club
- Salary: ¥180,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Tokyo American Club is looking for full-time restaurant service staff to join its team in Azabu and Nihonbashi.
You must have at least one year of experience in a restaurant or similar.
No Japanese required.
Kitchen Staff
- Company: Tokyo American Club
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Tokyo American Club is looking to fill various positions related to kitchen duties.
You must know Japanese laws related to food safety and have a minimum of three years of experience in a kitchen.
A culinary degree is not required.
German and Spanish Customer Service Staff
- Company: tenso
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Tenso an e-commerce company exporting Japanese goods is looking for customer service staff with fluency in German or Spanish.
Your main duties will be answering customers inquiries through e-mails and handling service-related duties (such as translating).
You must have at least a conversational level in Japanese as internal communication will be in Japanese.
Localization & International Marketing
- Company: Celsys
- Salary: ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Celsys, an IT development company, is looking for a native French candidate to help develop their graphic solution software, "Clip Studio Paint."
You will be responsible for the localization and marketing of the software and its website for the French audience.
You must be native in French with business level Japanese.
Experience in SEO, social media management and marketing is a plus.
UX Designer
- Company: Niantic
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Niantic is looking for a UX Designer to join its team in Tokyo.
Duties include handling UX flow wireframes and user interface designs.
You must have at least 3 years of experience in UX design with a proven portfolio of mobile or web app designs.
Real-estate Translation Services Support Staff
- Company: Daitokentaku Leasing Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Shin-Okubo, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your main duty will be performing translation tasks for different business sides.
Benefits include little overtime work, salary increase, a bonus twice a year and an international team.
Bilingual Ecommerce Coordinator
- Company: Japan Objects
- Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month + Transport Allowance
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Japan Objects is looking for an E-commerce Coordinator with Japanese fluency to join its team in Tokyo.
Your main duties will be to manage inventory, stock availability and relationships with suppliers.
You must have basic knowledge of Photoshop or photo editing. Experience in e-commerce is a plus.
Remote Senior Web Engineer
- Company: Scopic
- Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥640,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Nationwide, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Scopic is looking for a remote Senior Web Engineer to work with its global team.
Your main duties will be to work on architecture design for projects which include any research related to the project.
Benefits include being able to work from anywhere in Japan!
Embedded Software Development Engineer
- Company: ARS Co. Ltd
- Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Software Development Engineer, your main duties will focus on embedded firmware design, developing wireless sensor systems and coordinating application requirements with clients.
You must be fluent in either English or Japanese and have at least 3 years of C/C++ programming experience, preferably in embedded systems.
