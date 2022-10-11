2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

This week's Top Jobs in Japan feature open positions in customer service, marketing and engineering.

On Oct 11, 2022

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Consular and Passports Officer Company: Australian Embassy

Australian Embassy Salary: ¥471,738 / Month

¥471,738 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Visa sponsorship available The Consular and Passports Officer provides passport, consular and notarial services to Australian citizens visiting and residing in Japan.



The position will deliver professional, courteous, and compassionate client services, including managing sensitive and complex consular cases and passport and notarial applications. Share this Job Apply Here

Restaurant Outlet Service Attendant Company: Tokyo American Club

Tokyo American Club Salary: ¥180,000 / Month

¥180,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Tokyo American Club is looking for full-time restaurant service staff to join its team in Azabu and Nihonbashi.



You must have at least one year of experience in a restaurant or similar.



No Japanese required. Share this Job Apply Here

Kitchen Staff Company: Tokyo American Club

Tokyo American Club Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month

¥230,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tokyo American Club is looking to fill various positions related to kitchen duties.



You must know Japanese laws related to food safety and have a minimum of three years of experience in a kitchen.



A culinary degree is not required. Share this Job Apply Here

German and Spanish Customer Service Staff Company: tenso

tenso Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tenso an e-commerce company exporting Japanese goods is looking for customer service staff with fluency in German or Spanish.



Your main duties will be answering customers inquiries through e-mails and handling service-related duties (such as translating).



You must have at least a conversational level in Japanese as internal communication will be in Japanese. Share this Job Apply Here

Localization & International Marketing Company: Celsys

Celsys Salary: ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable

¥4.5M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Celsys, an IT development company, is looking for a native French candidate to help develop their graphic solution software, "Clip Studio Paint."



You will be responsible for the localization and marketing of the software and its website for the French audience.



You must be native in French with business level Japanese.



Experience in SEO, social media management and marketing is a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

UX Designer Company: Niantic

Niantic Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Niantic is looking for a UX Designer to join its team in Tokyo.



Duties include handling UX flow wireframes and user interface designs.



You must have at least 3 years of experience in UX design with a proven portfolio of mobile or web app designs. Share this Job Apply Here

Real-estate Translation Services Support Staff Company: Daitokentaku Leasing Co., Ltd.

Daitokentaku Leasing Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,500 / Hour Location: Shin-Okubo, Tokyo

Shin-Okubo, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be performing translation tasks for different business sides.



Benefits include little overtime work, salary increase, a bonus twice a year and an international team. Share this Job Apply Here

Bilingual Ecommerce Coordinator Company: Japan Objects

Japan Objects Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month + Transport Allowance

¥260,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month + Transport Allowance Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Japan Objects is looking for an E-commerce Coordinator with Japanese fluency to join its team in Tokyo.



Your main duties will be to manage inventory, stock availability and relationships with suppliers.



You must have basic knowledge of Photoshop or photo editing. Experience in e-commerce is a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Remote Senior Web Engineer Company: Scopic

Scopic Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥640,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥450,000 ~ ¥640,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Nationwide, Japan

Nationwide, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Scopic is looking for a remote Senior Web Engineer to work with its global team.



Your main duties will be to work on architecture design for projects which include any research related to the project.



Benefits include being able to work from anywhere in Japan! Share this Job Apply Here

Embedded Software Development Engineer Company: ARS Co. Ltd

ARS Co. Ltd Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥4.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Software Development Engineer, your main duties will focus on embedded firmware design, developing wireless sensor systems and coordinating application requirements with clients.



You must be fluent in either English or Japanese and have at least 3 years of C/C++ programming experience, preferably in embedded systems. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.