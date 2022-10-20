2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

Work

株式会社エグゼクティブプロテクション (EXECUTIVE PROTECTION Inc.)

Security Officer

  • Company: 株式会社エグゼクティブプロテクション (EXECUTIVE PROTECTION Inc.)
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year
  • Location: Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Your main duty will be patrolling data centers, offices and escorting customers when needed.

You will be working at foreign-affiliated companies and facilities. Training is provided.

株式会社セルシス

Localization and International Marketing Officer

  • Company: 株式会社セルシス
  • Salary: ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Celsys, an IT development company is looking for a native French to help develop their graphic solution software, "Clip Studio Paint."

You will be responsible for localization and marketing of its website.

You must be native in French with business-level Japanese.

Experience in SEO, social media management and marketing is a plus.

株式会社アブラカダブラ

Japanese to English Translator/Editor

  • Company: 株式会社アブラカダブラ
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a Translator/Editor your main duty will be proofreading, localization of Japanese websites, social media and smartphone apps.

You must have at least two years of experience in localization from Japanese to English.

NISADE

Winter Seasonal Staff

  • Company: NISADE
  • Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour, Negotiable, Dependent upon experience/position
  • Location: Hokkaido, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Nisade, a hospitality company owning multiple ski resort in Hokkaido, is looking for seasonal staff for the 2022/2023 winter season.

Benefits include travel and relocation allowance and discount to facilities within the resort.

Product Of Time Group

Service And Cooking Staff

  • Company: Product Of Time Group
  • Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

This food and beverage company is looking for service and kitchen staff for multiple locations in Tokyo.

Experienced candidates are welcome.

Benefits include full social insurance coverage and transportation allowance.

株式会社PLANETS

Operating Staff for "teamLab Planets"

  • Company: 株式会社PLANETS
  • Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

TeamLab, the famous Instagram digital art group, is recruiting English-speaking operation staff to join its "Planets" facility in Toyosu.

Your main duty will be ticket reception, maintenance and guidance of foreign visitors. Schedules start three days per week or more, depending on your availability.

Benefits include full social insurance, transportation allowance up to ¥30,000/month, additional compensation for overtime or late night and employee discounts for drinks and food on-site.

Oku Japan

Inbound Tour Sales and Customer Service

  • Company: Oku Japan
  • Salary: ¥225,000 ~ ¥325,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Kyoto, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Oku Japan, a tour operator and destination management company located in Kyoto, is looking for English-speaking Tour Sales and Customer Service.

You must have travel experience in Japan, preferably to nature destinations and experience in sales or customer facing roles where you have demonstrated your ability to understand customer needs, propose solutions, overcome objections and close sales.

5CA

Japanese/English Gaming Support Agent

  • Company: 5CA
  • Salary: ¥190,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month
  • Location: Remote, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?

On top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you, this job is about understanding the whole gaming support system.

Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions are available.

