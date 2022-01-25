2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

This week, explore jobs in video gaming, software support and engineering, English teaching and more.

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Full-Stack Software Engineer Company: Oplus

Salary: Salary negotiable Based on experience

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Application: Overseas applications OK Oplus, a startup with a silicon-valley mindset, is looking for full-stack software engineer to join its team.



Your main duty will be helping developing various tools for the Japanese market.



Senior Customer Support Specialist in Gaming industry Company: Keywords International

Salary: ¥380,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Keywords Player Support is a branch of Keywords International that offers support services to players in the gaming industry.



They are looking for a senior customer support staff for managing the support of online and mobile game titles.



Duty includes researching and analyzing the games to ensure the player's experience as well as creating/improving your team workflow.



Import Business Manager (Marketing, Advertising and Promotional Activities) Company: Hadiklaim Date Growers Cooperative

Salary: Salary negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hadiklaim Date Grower's Cooperative is on the hunt for an all-around, experienced business manager to help further introduce their product to the Japanese market.



You’ll be responsible for establishing market penetration and strategizing the entire rollout.



Native English Teacher (March Start) Company: Number One Solutions

Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month, Depends on your skill and experience

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan This school, located in Futagotamagawa, is looking for Teachers able to design curriculum enabling students to learn English effectively using IT tools.



Customer Service Representative for 3D & FX applications Company: Maxon Computer

Salary: Amount not specified

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Maxon Computer, a 3D & FX application used by designers, editors and artists, is looking for a customer service representative.



Your main duty will be focused on licensing, account issues and basic product support.



Environment Health and Safety Manager Japan Company: Pinkerton

Salary: Amount not specified

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Overseas applications OK Pinkerton is looking for a manager to inspect and evaluate the environment, equipment and processes in working areas to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry standards.



In this role, you will analyze data and develop related programs while ensuring the environmental health and safety goals are being met.



[Urgent] Japanese Customer Support Agent Company: 5CA

Salary: Amount not specified

Location: nullJapan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



