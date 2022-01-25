2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Full-Stack Software Engineer
- Company: Oplus
- Salary: Salary negotiable Based on experience
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Oplus, a startup with a silicon-valley mindset, is looking for full-stack software engineer to join its team.
Your main duty will be helping developing various tools for the Japanese market.
Benefit includes flexibility and a fully remote position.
Senior Customer Support Specialist in Gaming industry
- Company: Keywords International
- Salary: ¥380,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Keywords Player Support is a branch of Keywords International that offers support services to players in the gaming industry.
They are looking for a senior customer support staff for managing the support of online and mobile game titles.
Duty includes researching and analyzing the games to ensure the player's experience as well as creating/improving your team workflow.
You must have a JLPT N1 or similar, and be a gamer or passionate about games. Teamwork skills are essential.
Import Business Manager (Marketing, Advertising and Promotional Activities)
- Company: Hadiklaim Date Growers Cooperative
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Hadiklaim Date Grower’s Cooperative is on the hunt for an all-around, experienced business manager to help further introduce their product to the Japanese market.
You’ll be responsible for establishing market penetration and strategizing the entire rollout.
In addition to business-level Japanese and English, applicants should have stellar marketing, promotion, advertising and strategy skills. You’ll also need at least 3 years of experience in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and marketing skills.
Native English Teacher (March Start)
- Company: Number One Solutions
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month, Depends on your skill and experience
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This school, located in Futagotamagawa, is looking for Teachers able to design curriculum enabling students to learn English effectively using IT tools.
You must have at least a bachelor's degree and 2 years experience teaching English including tests such as Eiken, TOEFL, IELTS, etc.
Customer Service Representative for 3D & FX applications
- Company: Maxon Computer
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Maxon Computer, a 3D & FX application used by designers, editors and artists, is looking for a customer service representative.
Your main duty will be focused on licensing, account issues and basic product support.
Fluent English with ability in German, Japanese or Spanish is welcomed.
Environment Health and Safety Manager Japan
- Company: Pinkerton
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Pinkerton is looking for a manager to inspect and evaluate the environment, equipment and processes in working areas to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry standards.
In this role, you will analyze data and develop related programs while ensuring the environmental health and safety goals are being met.
You must understand laws, regulations, benchmarking studies and industry reports in both Japanese and English.
[Urgent] Japanese Customer Support Agent
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: nullJapan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?
This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.
Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.