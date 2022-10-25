2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

This week's top jobs in Japan feature several open positions in the tourism, real estate and customer service industry.

On Oct 25, 2022

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Real-estate Sales Company: Real Estate Distribution System

Real Estate Distribution System Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥2,200 / Hour

¥1,500 ~ ¥2,200 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan This real estate company in Tokyo is looking for sales staff to help deal with overseas customers.



Your main duty will be to manage property sales activities and on-site viewings.



You must have prior experience. Candidates with Chinese abilities are highly appreciated. Share this Job Apply Here

Day/Night Front Staff and Reservation Staff Company: Ivy Hospitality

Ivy Hospitality Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Ivy Hospitality, a property and hospitality management group in Hokkaido, is looking for multiple staff members to join in Niseko or Sapporo.



At least one-year work experience in the hospitality industry is preferred but not mandatory. English, Japanese, Chinese and Korean fluency are welcome. Share this Job Apply Here

Security Officer Company: Executive Protection Inc.

Executive Protection Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Location: Japan

Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be patrolling data centers, offices and escorting customers when needed.



You will be working at foreign-affiliated companies and facilities. Training is provided. Share this Job Apply Here

Localization and International Marketing Officer Company: Celsys

Celsys Salary: ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable

¥4.5M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Celsys, an IT development company is looking for a native French to help develop their graphic solution software, "Clip Studio Paint."



You will be responsible for localization and marketing of its website.



You must be native in French with business-level Japanese.



Experience in SEO, social media management and marketing is a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Japanese to English Translator/Editor Company: Abrakadabra

Abrakadabra Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Translator/Editor your main duty will be proofreading, localization of Japanese websites, social media and smartphone apps.



You must have at least two years of experience in localization from Japanese to English. Share this Job Apply Here

Winter Seasonal Staff Company: Nisade

Nisade Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour, Negotiable, Dependent upon experience/position

¥1,300 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour, Negotiable, Dependent upon experience/position Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Nisade, a hospitality company owning multiple ski resort in Hokkaido, is looking for seasonal staff for the 2022/2023 winter season.



Benefits include travel and relocation allowance and discount to facilities within the resort. Share this Job Apply Here

Service And Cooking Staff Company: Product Of Time Group

Product Of Time Group Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month

¥270,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan This food and beverage company is looking for service and kitchen staff for multiple locations in Tokyo.



Experienced candidates are welcome.



Benefits include full social insurance coverage and transportation allowance. Share this Job Apply Here

Operating Staff for "teamLab Planets" Company: Planets

Planets Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan TeamLab is recruiting English-speaking operation staff to join its "Planets" facility in Toyosu.



Your main duty will be ticket reception, maintenance and guidance of foreign visitors. Schedules start three days per week or more, depending on your availability.



Benefits include full social insurance, transportation allowance up to ¥30,000/month, additional compensation for overtime or late night and employee discounts for drinks and food on-site. Share this Job Apply Here

Inbound Tour Sales and Customer Service Company: Oku Japan

Oku Japan Salary: ¥225,000 ~ ¥325,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥225,000 ~ ¥325,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Oku Japan, a tour operator and destination management company located in Kyoto, is looking for English-speaking Tour Sales and Customer Service.



You must have travel experience in Japan, preferably to nature destinations and experience in sales or customer facing roles where you have demonstrated your ability to understand customer needs, propose solutions, overcome objections and close sales. Share this Job Apply Here

Japanese/English Gaming Support Agent Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: ¥190,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month

¥190,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Location: Remote, Japan

Remote, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



On top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you, this job is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions are available. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.