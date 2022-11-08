Work

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

Translation, public school ALT, security officer, marketing, editing, videogames and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Altia Central

Public School ALT

  • Company: Altia Central
  • Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month
  • Location: Aichi, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Altia Central has opened its overseas application for ALT positions at public schools in Japan.

Prior ESL, eikaiwa (English conversation schools), ALT experience or at the very least, some previous experience teaching young learners is preferred.

Benesse Corporation

Editor/Test-Content Specialist

  • Company: Benesse Corporation
  • Salary: ¥296,000 / Month (Summer and winter bonuses about ￥444,000)
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Benesse is looking for a native English Editor to edit various materials for the GTEC (Global Test of English Communication).

You must have experience editing English textbooks, test materials or other materials.

Keywords International Co., Ltd.

Games Linguist (Japanese to English)

  • Company: Keywords International Co., Ltd.
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥3.5M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Keywords International is looking for a Game Linguist to translate content from Japanese into English for various video game titles.

Your duty will include reviewing translations in English to ensure consistency and quality.

You must have at least years of experience in translation.

Real Estate Distribution System

Real-estate Sales

  • Company: Real Estate Distribution System
  • Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥2,200 / Hour
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

This real estate company in Tokyo is looking for sales staff to help deal with overseas customers.

Your main duty will be to manage property sales activities and on-site viewings.

You must have prior experience. Candidates with Chinese abilities are highly appreciated.

Ivy Hospitality

Day/Night Front Staff and Reservation Staff

  • Company: Ivy Hospitality
  • Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month (Negotiable)
  • Location: Hokkaido, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Ivy Hospitality, a property and hospitality management group in Hokkaido, is looking for multiple staff members to join in Niseko or Sapporo.

At least one year of work experience in the hospitality industry is preferred but not mandatory. English, Japanese, Chinese and Korean fluency are welcome.

Executive Protection Inc.

Security Officer

  • Company: Executive Protection Inc.
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year
  • Location: Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Your primary duty will be patrolling data centers and offices and escorting customers when needed.

You will be working at foreign-affiliated companies and facilities. Training is provided.

Celsys

Localization and International Marketing Officer

  • Company: Celsys
  • Salary: ¥4.5M / Year (Negotiable)
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Celsys, an IT development company, is looking for a native French to help develop their graphic solution software, "Clip Studio Paint."

You will be responsible for the localization and marketing of its website.

You must be native in French with business-level Japanese. Experience in SEO, social media management and marketing is a plus.

Abrakadabra

Japanese to English Translator/Editor

  • Company: Abrakadabra
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month (Negotiable)
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a Translator/Editor, your main duty will be proofreading and localization of Japanese websites, social media and smartphone apps.

You must have at least two years of experience in localization from Japanese to English.

Nisade

Winter Seasonal Staff

  • Company: Nisade
  • Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour, (Negotiable, dependent upon experience/position)
  • Location: Hokkaido, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Nisade, a hospitality company owning multiple ski resorts in Hokkaido, is looking for seasonal staff for the 2022/2023 winter season.

Benefits include travel and relocation allowance and discount to facilities within the resort.

Product Of Time Group

Service And Cooking Staff

  • Company: Product Of Time Group
  • Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

This food and beverage company is looking for service and kitchen staff for multiple locations in Tokyo.

Experienced candidates are welcome.

Benefits include full social insurance coverage and transportation allowance.

Planets

Operating Staff for "teamLab Planets"

  • Company: Planets
  • Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

TeamLab is recruiting English-speaking operation staff to join its "Planets" facility in Toyosu.

Your main duty will be ticket reception, maintenance and guidance of foreign visitors. Schedules start three days per week or more, depending on your availability.

Benefits include full social insurance, transportation allowance up to ¥30,000/month, additional compensation for overtime or late night and employee discounts for drinks and food on-site.

Oku Japan

Inbound Tour Sales and Customer Service

  • Company: Oku Japan
  • Salary: ¥225,000 ~ ¥325,000 / Month (Negotiable)
  • Location: Kyoto, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Oku Japan, a tour operator and destination management company, located in Kyoto, is looking for English-speaking Tour Sales and Customer Service.

You must have travel experience in Japan. Preferably to nature destinations and experience in sales or customer-facing roles where you have demonstrated your ability to understand customer needs, propose solutions, overcome objections and close sales.

5CA

Japanese/English Gaming Support Agent

  • Company: 5CA
  • Salary: ¥190,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month
  • Location: Remote, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?

On top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you, this job is about understanding the gaming support system.

Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions are available.

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

