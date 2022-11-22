2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

Security, IT, food and beverage and localization positions in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Nov 22, 2022

Localization Project Manager Company: Keywords International Co., Ltd.

Keywords International Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥3.3M ~ ¥4.0M / Year

¥3.3M ~ ¥4.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a localization project manager, you'll be in charge of a translation/localization team and lead your projects to success.



Security Officer/Supervisor Company: Executive Protection Inc.

Executive Protection Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Location: nullJapan

nullJapan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be patrolling data centers and offices, managing facility entrance/exit confirmation and escorting customers when needed.



Writer/Test-Content Specialist Company: Z-Kai Solutions Inc.

Z-Kai Solutions Inc. Salary: ¥7,200 ~ ¥292,000 (Based on the project)

¥7,200 ~ ¥292,000 (Based on the project) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan In this position, your main duty will be writing text materials for university exam entrance preparation books.



You must be native in English with conversational Japanese. Experience working in English education in Japan is a must.



Hostel Staff Company: Matoi Hostel

Matoi Hostel Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥230,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Gunma, Japan

Gunma, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Matoi Hostel is opening in Takasaki, Gunma, this January. It is looking for various hotel staff to join its new team.



Roles will vary from front-desk, cleaning and MICE management.



Localization & International Marketing (UK/North America/Europe) Salary: ¥4.5M / Year (Negotiable)

¥4.5M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Celsys, an IT development company, is looking for a marketer to help develop their graphic solution software (Clip Studio Paint) for the UK, North America and Europe markets.



Food & Beverage Service Associate Company: Shangri-La Hotels Japan

Shangri-La Hotels Japan Salary: ¥195,000 ~ ¥354,000 / Month

¥195,000 ~ ¥354,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Shangri-La Hotels Japan is looking for an F&B Service Associate to deliver the best experience possible to its guest at its Tokyo Location.



Some managerial/supervisory experience in the food and beverage service industry is required.



