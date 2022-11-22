Work

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

Security, IT, food and beverage and localization positions in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Keywords International Co., Ltd.

Localization Project Manager

  • Company: Keywords International Co., Ltd.
  • Salary: ¥3.3M ~ ¥4.0M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a localization project manager, you'll be in charge of a translation/localization team and lead your projects to success.

You must have experience in project management and be proficient in both English and Japanese at a business level.

Executive Protection Inc.

Security Officer/Supervisor

  • Company: Executive Protection Inc.
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year
  • Location: nullJapan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Your main duty will be patrolling data centers and offices, managing facility entrance/exit confirmation and escorting customers when needed.

You will be working at foreign-affiliated companies and facilities. Training is provided, and women are also very welcome to apply.

Z-Kai Solutions Inc.

Writer/Test-Content Specialist

  • Company: Z-Kai Solutions Inc.
  • Salary: ¥7,200 ~ ¥292,000 (Based on the project)
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

In this position, your main duty will be writing text materials for university exam entrance preparation books.

You must be native in English with conversational Japanese. Experience working in English education in Japan is a must.

Matoi Hostel

Hostel Staff

  • Company: Matoi Hostel
  • Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month (Negotiable)
  • Location: Gunma, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Matoi Hostel is opening in Takasaki, Gunma, this January. It is looking for various hotel staff to join its new team.

Roles will vary from front-desk, cleaning and MICE management.

Benefits include relocation package, housing subsidiary, meals and employee discount.

Localization & International Marketing (UK/North America/Europe)

  • Salary: ¥4.5M / Year (Negotiable)
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Celsys, an IT development company, is looking for a marketer to help develop their graphic solution software (Clip Studio Paint) for the UK, North America and Europe markets.

You will be responsible for the localization and marketing of its website. You must be native in English with business-level Japanese. Experience in SEO, social media management and marketing is a plus.

Shangri-La Hotels Japan

Food & Beverage Service Associate

  • Company: Shangri-La Hotels Japan
  • Salary: ¥195,000 ~ ¥354,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Shangri-La Hotels Japan is looking for an F&B Service Associate to deliver the best experience possible to its guest at its Tokyo Location.

Some managerial/supervisory experience in the food and beverage service industry is required.

Benefits include transportation allowance, meals at the staff restaurant, exclusive training programs and overseas transfer opportunities.

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

