2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

Sales and marketing, operations, kitchen and tourism positions in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Carpaydiem Co.,Ltd

Sales and Marketing Staff

  • Company: Carpaydiem Co.,Ltd
  • Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Your main duty will be to conduct research in your assigned markets. This includes researching market requirements and demand, importation rules and regulations and strategies to penetrate or expand in the market.

One to two years of experience in the sales or EC marketing field is preferred. Professional English proficiency is required.

Other languages such as French, Portuguese, Swahili, and Lingala are also welcome

Cezars International K.K.

Full-time Kitchen Staff at Cafeteria in International School

  • Company: Cezars International K.K.
  • Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Cezars Kitchen, a leader in food services for schools throughout Japan is looking for multiple full-time Kitchen staff for its team in Tokyo, Japan.

Your main duty will be assisting the kitchen manager.

Benefits include free staff meals and transportation allowance.

Hilton Tokyo

Front Operation Department Staff

  • Company: Hilton Tokyo
  • Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥360,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Hilton Tokyo is hiring staff for front desk, bell desk and executive lounge positions.

You must have business level fluency in English and basic PC skills (emails, Office suite, etc.) Conversational Japanese is welcome.

Destination Asia Japan

Operations Manager

  • Company: Destination Asia Japan
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

The Operations Manager manages all operation staff within the Leisure department.

The position involves ensuring all staff work has the same understanding of how products are delivered to FIT clients, with the same quality and efficiency.

The position also includes building relationships with key land suppliers.

Eighty Days Inc.

Customer Communicator / Itinerary Creator

  • Company: Eighty Days Inc.
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Eighty Days, a travel agency based in Tokyo. They are looking for a bilingual English-Japanese speaker to service its overseas customers.

As a customer communicator, you must listen to the clients needs and create great itineraries for their stay in Japan.

Your goals will be to sell tour products as well as book hotels, restaurants and activities. You will be required to communicate with customers by email and phone.

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

