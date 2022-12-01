2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

Sales and marketing, operations, kitchen and tourism positions in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Dec 1, 2022

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Sales and Marketing Staff Company: Carpaydiem Co.,Ltd

Carpaydiem Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥240,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be to conduct research in your assigned markets. This includes researching market requirements and demand, importation rules and regulations and strategies to penetrate or expand in the market.



One to two years of experience in the sales or EC marketing field is preferred. Professional English proficiency is required.



Other languages such as French, Portuguese, Swahili, and Lingala are also welcome Share this Job Apply Here

Full-time Kitchen Staff at Cafeteria in International School Company: Cezars International K.K.

Cezars International K.K. Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Cezars Kitchen, a leader in food services for schools throughout Japan is looking for multiple full-time Kitchen staff for its team in Tokyo, Japan.



Your main duty will be assisting the kitchen manager.



Benefits include free staff meals and transportation allowance. Share this Job Apply Here

Front Operation Department Staff Company: Hilton Tokyo

Hilton Tokyo Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥360,000 / Month

¥200,000 ~ ¥360,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hilton Tokyo is hiring staff for front desk, bell desk and executive lounge positions.



You must have business level fluency in English and basic PC skills (emails, Office suite, etc.) Conversational Japanese is welcome. Share this Job Apply Here

Operations Manager Company: Destination Asia Japan

Destination Asia Japan Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK The Operations Manager manages all operation staff within the Leisure department.



The position involves ensuring all staff work has the same understanding of how products are delivered to FIT clients, with the same quality and efficiency.



The position also includes building relationships with key land suppliers. Share this Job Apply Here

Customer Communicator / Itinerary Creator Company: Eighty Days Inc.

Eighty Days Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Eighty Days, a travel agency based in Tokyo. They are looking for a bilingual English-Japanese speaker to service its overseas customers.



As a customer communicator, you must listen to the clients needs and create great itineraries for their stay in Japan.



Your goals will be to sell tour products as well as book hotels, restaurants and activities. You will be required to communicate with customers by email and phone. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.