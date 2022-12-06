2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

Information technology, translation and editorial positions in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Dec 6, 2022

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Senior Full Stack Web Developer Company: Doitsuya Company Limited

Doitsuya Company Limited Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥9.0M / Year Negotiable

¥4.0M ~ ¥9.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

Doitsuya Company is looking for a motivated full-stack web developer who would like to conquer the German and European e-commerce market with them. You should have at least 3-5 years of experience in web developing and should be able to support the following languages: HTML, CSS (SCSS) and JavaScript as well as PHP and MYSQL.

You must have a valid working visa to work in Japan.

You must have prior working experience (full-time).

You must have a valid working visa to work in Japan.

Search Engine Evaluator Company: Appen

Appen Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

As a search engine evaluator, your job will be to analyze content to identify if it's relevancy.

Short-term commitment with potential to work long-term.

Flexible work schedule to suit your lifestyle needs.

Short-term commitment with potential to work long-term.

English-Language Copyeditor Company: Edge International

Edge International Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Japanese-English Translator Company: Edge International

Edge International Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Japanese-English Translator position entails translating documents from Japanese to English in the field of IR and corporate communications, particularly integrated reports and annual reports.

Head of School/Lower School Principal Company: Owis One World International School

Owis One World International School Salary: ¥550,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Month Negotiable Based on Designation and Experience

¥550,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Month Negotiable Based on Designation and Experience Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications Ok The Head of School/Lower School Principal will be responsible for building, growing and providing direction for this school's brand new K-12 campus at Ikuno ward, Osaka.



Master's degree or equivalent is required.

12-15 Years of Senior Leadership experience for Head of School or 5-10 Years of Leadership experience for Lower School Principal are preferred.

Computer literacy is required to work on software.

IT Support Engineer Company: Excis Compliance Ltd

Excis Compliance Ltd Salary: ¥500,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Negotiable

¥500,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Level 2 IT Support Engineer, you will be be in charge of providing onsite and desk-side support services to end users, as well as troubleshooting PC-related problems.

