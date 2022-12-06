Work

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

Information technology, translation and editorial positions in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Doitsuya Company Limited

Senior Full Stack Web Developer

  • Company: Doitsuya Company Limited
  • Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥9.0M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Doitsuya Company is looking for a motivated full-stack web developer who would like to conquer the German and European e-commerce market with them. You should have at least 3-5 years of experience in web developing and should be able to support the following languages: HTML, CSS (SCSS) and JavaScript as well as PHP and MYSQL.
You must have a valid working visa to work in Japan.
You must have prior working experience (full-time).

Appen

Search Engine Evaluator

  • Company: Appen
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok

As a search engine evaluator, your job will be to analyze content to identify if it’s relevancy.
Short-term commitment with potential to work long-term.
Flexible work schedule to suit your lifestyle needs.

Edge International

English-Language Copyeditor

  • Company: Edge International
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The position of English-language Copyeditor entails editing and proofreading English-language documents in the field of IR and corporate communications, particularly integrated reports and annual reports.

Edge International

Japanese-English Translator

  • Company: Edge International
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The Japanese-English Translator position entails translating documents from Japanese to English in the field of IR and corporate communications, particularly integrated reports and annual reports.

Owis One World International School

Head of School/Lower School Principal

  • Company: Owis One World International School
  • Salary: ¥550,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Month Negotiable Based on Designation and Experience
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok

The Head of School/Lower School Principal will be responsible for building, growing and providing direction for this school's brand new K-12 campus at Ikuno ward, Osaka.

Master's degree or equivalent is required.
12-15 Years of Senior Leadership experience for Head of School or 5-10 Years of Leadership experience for Lower School Principal are preferred.
Computer literacy is required to work on software.
Fluent English level is required.

Excis Compliance Ltd

IT Support Engineer

  • Company: Excis Compliance Ltd
  • Salary: ¥500,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a Level 2 IT Support Engineer, you will be be in charge of providing onsite and desk-side support services to end users, as well as troubleshooting PC-related problems.
Minimum 3 years of onsite experience is required.

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

