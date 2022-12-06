2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Senior Full Stack Web Developer
- Company: Doitsuya Company Limited
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥9.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Doitsuya Company is looking for a motivated full-stack web developer who would like to conquer the German and European e-commerce market with them. You should have at least 3-5 years of experience in web developing and should be able to support the following languages: HTML, CSS (SCSS) and JavaScript as well as PHP and MYSQL.
You must have a valid working visa to work in Japan.
You must have prior working experience (full-time).
Search Engine Evaluator
- Company: Appen
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
As a search engine evaluator, your job will be to analyze content to identify if it’s relevancy.
Short-term commitment with potential to work long-term.
Flexible work schedule to suit your lifestyle needs.
English-Language Copyeditor
- Company: Edge International
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The position of English-language Copyeditor entails editing and proofreading English-language documents in the field of IR and corporate communications, particularly integrated reports and annual reports.
Japanese-English Translator
- Company: Edge International
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Japanese-English Translator position entails translating documents from Japanese to English in the field of IR and corporate communications, particularly integrated reports and annual reports.
Head of School/Lower School Principal
- Company: Owis One World International School
- Salary: ¥550,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Month Negotiable Based on Designation and Experience
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
The Head of School/Lower School Principal will be responsible for building, growing and providing direction for this school's brand new K-12 campus at Ikuno ward, Osaka.
Master's degree or equivalent is required.
12-15 Years of Senior Leadership experience for Head of School or 5-10 Years of Leadership experience for Lower School Principal are preferred.
Computer literacy is required to work on software.
Fluent English level is required.
IT Support Engineer
- Company: Excis Compliance Ltd
- Salary: ¥500,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Level 2 IT Support Engineer, you will be be in charge of providing onsite and desk-side support services to end users, as well as troubleshooting PC-related problems.
Minimum 3 years of onsite experience is required.
