2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

Learn more about the open sales, security and IT positions in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Dec 13, 2022

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Transcriber (Japanese language) Company: Appen

Appen Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Transcribe audio to help build state-of-the-art AI-powered speech recognition models! Help create a world in which AI augments human communication. Share this Job Apply Here

Head of Admission/Admission counselor Company: OWIS One World International School

OWIS One World International School Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Fixed salary plus commutation ¥10,000

¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Fixed salary plus commutation ¥10,000 Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan You will be responsible for attending to the admissions inquiries and following up with them weekly.

Other tasks include updating and maintaining the admission records and finalizing admissions with the Head of the school. Share this Job Apply Here

Senior Systems Administrator Company: Idealogical

Idealogical Salary: ¥8.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year

¥8.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Create procedures related to the identification, prioritization, and resolution of issues.

Assist in monitoring, tracking and coordinating critical services on both the client site and the data center that are executed effectively.

Report the progress of projects in terms of time and financial performance. Share this Job Apply Here

Supervisor/Security Officer Company: Executive Protection Inc.

Executive Protection Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Some of your duties will include managing security officers and client relations. Additionally, you will oversee shift preparation, checking access to data centers and facilities of foreign companies. Share this Job Apply Here

Sales Representative- K-12 Educational Materials Company: SmartEd

SmartEd Salary: ¥3.4M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable bonus possible, based on individual and company performance

¥3.4M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable bonus possible, based on individual and company performance Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan SmartEd, a distributor of educational materials is looking for full-time sales representatives to promote textbooks, online resources and other educational material.



The role could be either a field representative making visits to customers, or as an inside sales representative. Share this Job Apply Here

Back-end Web Application Developer [Remote work available] Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.

PlayNext Lab Inc. Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥8.0M / Year

¥3.5M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications Ok Your main duties will include managing the designing and implementing of back-end systems used by the internal operations teams, customers and supply partners. Share this Job Apply Here

