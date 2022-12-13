Work

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

Learn more about the open sales, security and IT positions in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Appen

Transcriber (Japanese language)

  • Company: Appen
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Transcribe audio to help build state-of-the-art AI-powered speech recognition models! Help create a world in which AI augments human communication.

Share this Job
OWIS One World International School

Head of Admission/Admission counselor

  • Company: OWIS One World International School
  • Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Fixed salary plus commutation ¥10,000
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

You will be responsible for attending to the admissions inquiries and following up with them weekly.
Other tasks include updating and maintaining the admission records and finalizing admissions with the Head of the school.

Share this Job
Idealogical

Senior Systems Administrator

  • Company: Idealogical
  • Salary: ¥8.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Create procedures related to the identification, prioritization, and resolution of issues.
Assist in monitoring, tracking and coordinating critical services on both the client site and the data center that are executed effectively.
Report the progress of projects in terms of time and financial performance.

Share this Job
Executive Protection Inc.

Supervisor/Security Officer

  • Company: Executive Protection Inc.
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Some of your duties will include managing security officers and client relations. Additionally, you will oversee shift preparation, checking access to data centers and facilities of foreign companies.

Share this Job
SmartEd

Sales Representative- K-12 Educational Materials

  • Company: SmartEd
  • Salary: ¥3.4M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable bonus possible, based on individual and company performance
  • Location: Kyoto, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

SmartEd, a distributor of educational materials is looking for full-time sales representatives to promote textbooks, online resources and other educational material.

The role could be either a field representative making visits to customers, or as an inside sales representative.

Share this Job
PlayNext Lab Inc.

Back-end Web Application Developer [Remote work available]

  • Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.
  • Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥8.0M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok

Your main duties will include managing the designing and implementing of back-end systems used by the internal operations teams, customers and supply partners.

Share this Job

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

Topics: / / /

Related

Work
Work

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

Information technology, translation and editorial positions in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On

Work
Work

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

Sales and marketing, operations, kitchen and tourism positions in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On

Work
Work

Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

Hotels, hostels, food and beverage and balancing the budget are in high demand this month on GaijinPot Jobs!

By 5 min read