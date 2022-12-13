2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Transcriber (Japanese language)
- Company: Appen
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Transcribe audio to help build state-of-the-art AI-powered speech recognition models! Help create a world in which AI augments human communication.
Head of Admission/Admission counselor
- Company: OWIS One World International School
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Fixed salary plus commutation ¥10,000
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
You will be responsible for attending to the admissions inquiries and following up with them weekly.
Other tasks include updating and maintaining the admission records and finalizing admissions with the Head of the school.
Senior Systems Administrator
- Company: Idealogical
- Salary: ¥8.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Create procedures related to the identification, prioritization, and resolution of issues.
Assist in monitoring, tracking and coordinating critical services on both the client site and the data center that are executed effectively.
Report the progress of projects in terms of time and financial performance.
Supervisor/Security Officer
- Company: Executive Protection Inc.
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Some of your duties will include managing security officers and client relations. Additionally, you will oversee shift preparation, checking access to data centers and facilities of foreign companies.
Sales Representative- K-12 Educational Materials
- Company: SmartEd
- Salary: ¥3.4M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable bonus possible, based on individual and company performance
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
SmartEd, a distributor of educational materials is looking for full-time sales representatives to promote textbooks, online resources and other educational material.
The role could be either a field representative making visits to customers, or as an inside sales representative.
Back-end Web Application Developer [Remote work available]
- Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥8.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Your main duties will include managing the designing and implementing of back-end systems used by the internal operations teams, customers and supply partners.
To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.