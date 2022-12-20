2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

Localization, education, software engineering and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

Localization & International Marketing (UK/North America/Europe) Company: Celsys

Celsys Salary: ¥4.5M / Year (Negotiable)

¥4.5M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Clip Studio Paint is the artist's software for drawing and painting, loved by more than 20 million global creators.



You will be in charge of the localization of graphics software/app and website, planning events and promotions using the company's EC site and social media and negotiations and follow-up of tie-up projects with overseas companies, eventers and creators.

Software Engineer Company: TRaaS On Product

TRaaS On Product Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.0M / Year

¥4.5M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Your duties and responsibilities will consist of designing and developing server backend or android applications for IoT solutions, implementing test items and conducting tests for the software development. Deploying the applications for debugging and production; tracking and solving customer-reported issues.

Grade 1 Elementary Homeroom English Immersion Teacher Company: Katoh Gakuen

Katoh Gakuen Salary: ¥4.2M ~ ¥6.0M / Year (Negotiable)

¥4.2M ~ ¥6.0M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Shizuoka, Japan

Shizuoka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

An elementary homeroom teacher is needed for the English immersion program at Katoh Gakuen. An elementary teacher certification/license and at least two years of prior experience teaching at the kindergarten or lower elementary level (ages 5-8) are required.

Share this Job Apply Here

Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative Company: Azabu Skin Clinic

Azabu Skin Clinic Salary: ¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable + incentive(Incentives are based on the company’s rules and regulations)

¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable + incentive(Incentives are based on the company’s rules and regulations) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Responsibilities include (but are not limited to) consultation by telephone or e-mail for clinic patients (services offered, reservation by appointment, fee explanations, etc.) Experience in the medical industry is optional. However, you can acquire the necessary medical knowledge after joining the company.

Share this Job Apply Here

Part time IBDP Teacher for TOK/ Biology/ Japanese Language Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) Salary: Salary negotiable Hourly Payment

Salary negotiable Hourly Payment Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan GIIS Tokyo is a part of the GIIS network of award-winning international schools with proven credentials in the field of education. They are headquartered by Singapore's non-profit foundation, the Global Indian Foundation (GIF), which has an impressive track record of providing world-class education across eight countries. Some of the requirements for this position are a completed master's in the desired position.



Applicants should have (international) teaching qualification that qualifies for accreditation according to IB educational system or Cambridge curriculum. Successful teaching experience of four to five years in the desired subject in IBDP OR IGCSE is required.

