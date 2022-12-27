2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

Learn more about the open e-commerce, editorial and engineering positions in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

Linguistics Project in Japan Company: Appen

Appen Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Saitama, Japan

Saitama, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

You will be tasked with detecting critical severity issues related to mumbling and articulation clarity in TTS (text-to-speech) samples in your native language. You will need to annotate incomprehensible words, missing words and added words in the respective parts of the text in our ADAP text annotation tool.

Embedded software development engineer Company: ARS Co. Ltd

ARS Co. Ltd Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year Negotiable

¥4.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your duties will be relating to managing

embedded firmware design, development for wireless sensor systems and coordinating application requirements with clients.

J-E Translator Company: Edge International

Edge International Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

The position entails translating documents from Japanese to English relating to IR and corporate communications (such as integrated reports and annual reports).

Japanese N1 level is required.

English-Language Copyeditor Company: Edge International

Edge International Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

The position entails editing and proofreading documents in English relating to IR and corporate communications (such as integrated reports and annual reports).

Share this Job Apply Here

Catalog Agent for Anime related e-commerce Company: MCJ export

MCJ export Salary: ¥215,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month Bonus once a year

¥215,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month Bonus once a year Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Your work will include translating licenses and characters to add to the catalog. You will need to check if description of categories are up to date. Other responsibilities include checking for new items and communicating with the social media team.

