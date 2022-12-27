Work

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

Learn more about the open e-commerce, editorial and engineering positions in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Appen

Linguistics Project in Japan

  • Company: Appen
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Saitama, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

You will be tasked with detecting critical severity issues related to mumbling and articulation clarity in TTS (text-to-speech) samples in your native language. You will need to annotate incomprehensible words, missing words and added words in the respective parts of the text in our ADAP text annotation tool.

ARS Co. Ltd

Embedded software development engineer

  • Company: ARS Co. Ltd
  • Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Kanagawa, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Your duties will be relating to managing
embedded firmware design, development for wireless sensor systems and coordinating application requirements with clients.

Edge International

J-E Translator

  • Company: Edge International
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The position entails translating documents from Japanese to English relating to IR and corporate communications (such as integrated reports and annual reports).
Japanese N1 level is required.

Edge International

English-Language Copyeditor

  • Company: Edge International
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The position entails editing and proofreading documents in English relating to IR and corporate communications (such as integrated reports and annual reports).

MCJ export

Catalog Agent for Anime related e-commerce

  • Company: MCJ export
  • Salary: ¥215,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month Bonus once a year
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Your work will include translating licenses and characters to add to the catalog. You will need to check if description of categories are up to date. Other responsibilities include checking for new items and communicating with the social media team.

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

