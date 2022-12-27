2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Linguistics Project in Japan
- Company: Appen
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Saitama, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
You will be tasked with detecting critical severity issues related to mumbling and articulation clarity in TTS (text-to-speech) samples in your native language. You will need to annotate incomprehensible words, missing words and added words in the respective parts of the text in our ADAP text annotation tool.
Embedded software development engineer
- Company: ARS Co. Ltd
- Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your duties will be relating to managing
embedded firmware design, development for wireless sensor systems and coordinating application requirements with clients.
J-E Translator
- Company: Edge International
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The position entails translating documents from Japanese to English relating to IR and corporate communications (such as integrated reports and annual reports).
Japanese N1 level is required.
English-Language Copyeditor
- Company: Edge International
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The position entails editing and proofreading documents in English relating to IR and corporate communications (such as integrated reports and annual reports).
