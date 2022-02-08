2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

Careers in game development, sales, import management, English teaching and more in this week's top jobs in Japan!

On Feb 8, 2022

Freelance Babysitters Company: CareFinder

CareFinder Salary: Salary negotiable, Set your own pay

Salary negotiable, Set your own pay Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Application: Must currently reside in Japan Suppose you have any experience with babysitting, raising or teaching children and looking to work in your free time. In that case, Care Finder is looking to fill freelance babysitter positions. Must currently be in Japan with a working visa.

Unreal Engine 3D Artist Company: Upsurge Studios East

Upsurge Studios East Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Upsurge Studios East is looking for talented 3D Unreal Engine artists to fulfill various positions in its Game, VR/AR, Simulation and Virtual Production projects. Projects use the popular Unreal Engine.



Recent work includes Diablo II: Resurrected, Path of Exile 2 and Pavlov VR.



They are mostly looking for applicants based in Japan and outside of Japan who want to relocate here once the global pandemic settles down.

MICE Sales Manager Company: Fukuoka Convention and Visitors Bureau

Fukuoka Convention and Visitors Bureau Salary: ¥6.0M / Year

¥6.0M / Year Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a MICE sales manager, your main duties include negotiating with MICE organizers or secretariats. In addition, you will host their conferences and events in Fukuoka and participate in MICE trade fairs and business meetings in Japan and overseas.



You must have at least three years of sales experience.



Business level Japanese is preferred.

Public School ALT Company: Altia Central

Altia Central Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥255,000 / Month Depending on qualifications and experience.

¥240,000 ~ ¥255,000 / Month Depending on qualifications and experience. Location: Gifu, Japan

Gifu, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Altia is back with ALT positions to fill in Gifu City located in Gifu Prefecture.



Prior ESL, eikaiwa, ALT or any experience teaching young learners is preferred.



Visa sponsorship support is provided. Basic or conversational Japanese is preferred but not mandatory.

Full-Stack Software Engineer Company: Oplus

Oplus Salary: Salary negotiable (Based on experience)

Salary negotiable (Based on experience) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Oplus, a startup with a silicon-valley mindset, is looking for a full-stack software engineer to join its team.



Your main duty will be to help develop various tools for the Japanese market.



Benefits include flexibility and a fully remote position.

Senior Customer Support Specialist in Gaming industry Company: Keywords International

Keywords International Salary: ¥380,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month

¥380,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Keywords Player Support is a branch of Keywords International that offers support services to players in the gaming industry.



They are looking for a senior customer support staff for managing the support of online and mobile game titles.



Responsibilities include researching and analyzing the games to ensure the player's experience and creating/improving your team workflow.



You must have a JLPT N1 or similar and be a gamer or passionate about games. Teamwork skills are essential.

Import Business Manager (Marketing, Advertising and Promotional Activities) Company: Hadiklaim Date Growers Cooperative

Hadiklaim Date Growers Cooperative Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hadiklaim Date Grower’s Cooperative is on the hunt for an all-around, experienced business manager to help further introduce their product to the Japanese market.



You’ll be responsible for establishing market penetration and strategizing the entire rollout.



In addition to business-level Japanese and English, applicants should have stellar marketing, promotion, advertising and strategy skills. You'll also need at least three years of experience in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and marketing skills.

Native English Teacher (Starts in March) Company: Number One Solutions

Number One Solutions Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month, Depends on your skill and experience

¥250,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month, Depends on your skill and experience Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan This school, located in Futagotamagawa, is looking for teachers to design a curriculum enabling students to learn English effectively using IT tools.



You must have at least a bachelor's degree and two years of experience teaching English, including tests such as Eiken, TOEFL, IELTS, etc.

Customer Service Representative for 3D & FX applications Company: Maxon Computer

Maxon Computer Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Maxon Computer, a 3D & FX application used by designers, editors and artists, is looking for a customer service representative.



Your main duty will be focused on licensing, account issues and basic product support.



Fluent English with ability in German, Japanese or Spanish is welcomed.

Environment Health and Safety Manager Japan Company: Pinkerton

Pinkerton Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Pinkerton is looking for a manager to inspect and evaluate the environment, equipment and processes in working areas to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry standards.



In this role, you will analyze data and develop related programs while ensuring the environmental health and safety goals are being met.



You must understand laws, regulations, benchmarking studies and industry reports in Japanese and English.

[Urgent] Japanese Customer Support Agent Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: nullJapan

nullJapan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



On top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, this job is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.

