2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Quebec Government Officer
- Company: Delegation generale du Quebec a Tokyo (Quebec Government office in Tokyo)
- Salary: ¥6.9M ~ ¥8.3M / Year (Negotiable)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Quebec Government Office in Tokyo develops, maintains, and promotes economic, political, academic, and cultural relations with Japan. It is also looking for multiple candidates to join its office.
You must have perfect command of written and oral Japanese and the ability to communicate in French and English.
University Counselor
- Company: Hiroshima Global Academy "HIGA" | 広島県立広島叡智学園中学校・高等学校
- Salary: ¥5M ~ 6.3M / Year
- Location: Hiroshima, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
In this position, you will manage the career counseling for Japanese and foreign universities by conducting interviews with students regarding their careers and preparing them for university applications.
Experience in a similar position is a plus.
Front Desk Staff
- Company: 株式会社コスモスホテルマネジメント
- Salary: ¥200,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Apartment Hotel Mimaru is looking for Front Desk Staff to join its team in Tokyo, Kyoto or Osaka.
In this role, you will manage all check-in and out, assist and support guest experience as a travel partner introducing recommended sightseeing spots and restaurants.
Business level Japanese and English required.
Freelance Babysitters
- Company: CareFinder
- Salary: Salary negotiable, Set your own pay
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Suppose you have any experience with babysitting, raising or teaching children and looking to work in your free time. In that case, Care Finder is looking to fill freelance babysitter positions. Must currently be in Japan with a working visa.
Unreal Engine 3D Artist
- Company: Upsurge Studios East
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Upsurge Studios East is looking for talented 3D Unreal Engine artists to fulfill various positions in its Game, VR/AR, Simulation and Virtual Production projects. Projects use the popular Unreal Engine.
Recent work includes Diablo II: Resurrected, Path of Exile 2 and Pavlov VR.
They are primarily looking for applicants based in Japan and outside Japan who want to relocate once the global pandemic settles down.
MICE Sales Manager
- Company: Fukuoka Convention and Visitors Bureau
- Salary: ¥6.0M / Year
- Location: Fukuoka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a MICE sales manager, your main duties include negotiating with MICE organizers or secretariats. In addition, you will host their conferences and events in Fukuoka and participate in MICE trade fairs and business meetings in Japan and overseas.
You must have at least three years of sales experience.
Business level Japanese is preferred.
Public School ALT
- Company: Altia Central
- Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥255,000 / Month Depending on qualifications and experience.
- Location: Gifu, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Altia is back with ALT positions to fill in Gifu City located in Gifu Prefecture.
Prior ESL, eikaiwa, ALT or any experience teaching young learners is preferred.
Visa sponsorship support is provided. Basic or conversational Japanese is preferred but not mandatory.
Full-Stack Software Engineer
- Company: Oplus
- Salary: Salary negotiable (Based on experience)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Oplus, a startup with a silicon-valley mindset, is looking for a full-stack software engineer to join its team.
Your main duty will be to help develop various tools for the Japanese market.
Benefits include flexibility and a fully remote position.
Senior Customer Support Specialist in Gaming industry
- Company: Keywords International
- Salary: ¥380,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Keywords Player Support is a branch of Keywords International that offers support services to players in the gaming industry.
They are looking for a senior customer support staff for managing the support of online and mobile game titles.
Responsibilities include researching and analyzing the games to ensure the player's experience and creating/improving your team workflow.
You must have a JLPT N1 or similar and be a gamer or passionate about games. Teamwork skills are essential.
Import Business Manager (Marketing, Advertising and Promotional Activities)
- Company: Hadiklaim Date Growers Cooperative
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Hadiklaim Date Grower’s Cooperative is on the hunt for an all-around, experienced business manager to help further introduce their product to the Japanese market.
You’ll be responsible for establishing market penetration and strategizing the entire rollout.
In addition to business-level Japanese and English, applicants should have stellar marketing, promotion, advertising and strategy skills. You’ll also need at least three years of experience in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and marketing skills.
Native English Teacher (Starts in March)
- Company: Number One Solutions
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month, (Depends on your skill and experience)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This school, located in Futagotamagawa, is looking for teachers to design a curriculum enabling students to learn English effectively using IT tools.
You must have at least a bachelor's degree and two years of experience teaching English, including tests such as Eiken, TOEFL, IELTS, etc.
Customer Service Representative for 3D & FX applications
- Company: Maxon Computer
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Maxon Computer, a 3D & FX application used by designers, editors and artists, is looking for a customer service representative.
Your main duty will be focused on licensing, account issues and basic product support.
Fluent English with ability in German, Japanese or Spanish is welcomed.
Environment Health and Safety Manager Japan
- Company: Pinkerton
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Pinkerton is looking for a manager to inspect and evaluate the environment, equipment and processes in working areas to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry standards.
In this role, you will analyze data and develop related programs while ensuring the environmental health and safety goals are being met.
You must understand laws, regulations, benchmarking studies and industry reports in Japanese and English.
[Urgent] Japanese Customer Support Agent
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: nullJapan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?
On top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, this job is about understanding the whole gaming support system.
Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.