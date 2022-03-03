Work

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

Looking to change or start a new career? Accounting, front desk staff, government positions, Javascript developers and much more in this week's Top Job's in Japan

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Scientific Education Group Co.,Ltd (SEG)

Part-time English Instructor

  • Company: Scientific Education Group Co.,Ltd (SEG)
  • Salary: ¥3,000 ~ ¥5,000 / Hour (Negotiable)
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

SEG, a well-known cram school for junior and senior high school students for teaching English through a communicative and comprehension-based approach, is looking for part-time English Teachers.

At least three years of teaching experience with junior high and high school students is preferred.

Share this Job
Seventh Sense Group

Full-Time Accounting Consultants

  • Company: Seventh Sense Group
  • Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Seventh Sense is seeking full-time accounting consultants for our international office.

Your main duty will be bookkeeping and data entry, preparing tax filing documents and financial statements and meeting with clients.

Accounting experience/education preferred but not required. Japanese and English ability is required.

Share this Job
J.S. Held Japan LLC

Global Risk & Investigations Associate

  • Company: J.S. Held Japan LLC
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Are you looking to join an organization that is growing and dynamic? What about a high-energy, collaborative environment that rewards hard work?

J.S. Held, a global multi-disciplinary consulting firm with over 90 locations worldwide, is searching for a Key Associate to provide professional research and reporting assistance in the wide range of assignments handled within the practice.

Your primary duty will be to research and analyze information from public domain sources in English and Japanese to support ongoing investigative, business intelligence, and consulting assignments.

A Bachelor’s in Economics, International Business, Politics, Finance, Commerce, or subjects relevant to the investigation field is preferred.

Share this Job
Information Architects Inc.

Customer Service/Tech Support

  • Company: Information Architects Inc.
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

iA, a company specializing in information architecture, app development, and web design, is looking for customer service and tech support.

You'll act as a point of contact for customers, providing support and troubleshooting for any issues they encounter. You'll be communicating to customers mainly via email, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit or inside the company's App Store review section.

Japanese is desirable for internal communication but not essential for the role. However, sales and marketing skills are a big plus.

This is a full-time position.

Share this Job
Azabu Skin Clinic - 医療法人社団紘朗会　麻布皮フ科クリニック

Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative

  • Company: Azabu Skin Clinic - 医療法人社団紘朗会　麻布皮フ科クリニック
  • Salary: ¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable, incentives based on the company’s rules and regulations)
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Azabu Skin Clinic is looking for a highly enthusiastic bilingual staff who is capable of doing receptionist work, sales, counseling, and translation; mainly corresponding and attending to foreigners in English.

Share this Job
Nagoya International School

Human Resources Manager

  • Company: Nagoya International School
  • Salary: ¥5.5M ~ ¥7.6M / Year
  • Location: Aichi, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Nagoya International School seeks a confident, friendly, experienced and knowledgeable Human Resources Manager. This is a senior position reporting to the Director of Business and Operations. Together with the Finance Manager and Facilities Manager, they provide the backbone of the operations to deliver outstanding learning and well-being for students in our mission-driven school.

The role encompasses leadership and management of all human resource functions, including direct supervision of one full-time employee in the HR department.

The scope of the HR department includes recruitment management (searches, offers, visas, contracts, etc.), overseas staff housing, living support for all employees, compliance management (employment and labor law, social insurances, health and hygiene, etc.), personnel matters (e.g., leaves and absence tracking), policy and handbook maintenance and other related tasks and areas of responsibility.

Benefits include a 236-day contract, additional leave for sickness/bereavement, etc., free tuition for children (subject to eligibility) and free housing for candidates and their families relocating to Nagoya from other cities in Japan.

Share this Job

Hiroshima Global Academy "HiGA" | 広島県立広島叡智学園中学校・高等学校

  • Industries: Education / International School
  • Position Available: 4

    - Mathematics Teacher
    - Teacher/ Instructor (English - Language and Literature)
    - University Director
    - Teacher/ Instructor (Biology)

Hiroshima Global Academy (HiGA) is a prefectural public school located on Osaki Kamijima, an island located off the coast of Hiroshima, nestled in the Seto Inland Sea. The island is famous for its beautiful beaches, and its abundant nature. HiGA is currently running the International Baccalaureate's Middle Years Program (MYP) for junior high school and has received authorization to offer the Diploma Program (DP) for senior high school.

Share this Company
See available positions
Asia Commerce Limited

Full-stack JavaScript / TypeScript developer

  • Company: Asia Commerce Limited
  • Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥12.0M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Asia Commerce Ltd. is looking for smart, energetic and team-oriented engineers to join and scale up its business specializing in telemedicine.

You must know JavaScript, Node and React, and have experience developing complex web services, data structures and algorithms. In addition, talent in core computer science theory is expected.

You must also be an autonomous self-starter with the ability to produce results with minimal supervision.

Share this Job
Delegation generale du Quebec a Tokyo (Quebec Government office in Tokyo)

Quebec Government Officer

  • Company: Delegation generale du Quebec a Tokyo (Quebec Government office in Tokyo)
  • Salary: ¥6.9M ~ ¥8.3M / Year (Negotiable)
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The Quebec Government Office in Tokyo develops, maintains, and promotes economic, political, academic, and cultural relations with Japan. It is also looking for multiple candidates to join its office.

You must have perfect command of written and oral Japanese and the ability to communicate in French and English.

Share this Job
Hiroshima Global Academy "HIGA" | 広島県立広島叡智学園中学校・高等学校

University Counselor

  • Company: Hiroshima Global Academy "HIGA" | 広島県立広島叡智学園中学校・高等学校
  • Salary: ¥5M ~ 6.3M / Year
  • Location: Hiroshima, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

In this position, you will manage the career counseling for Japanese and foreign universities by conducting interviews with students regarding their careers and preparing them for university applications.

Experience in a similar position is a plus.

Share this Job
株式会社コスモスホテルマネジメント

Front Desk Staff

  • Company: 株式会社コスモスホテルマネジメント
  • Salary: ¥200,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Apartment Hotel Mimaru is looking for Front Desk Staff to join its team in Tokyo, Kyoto or Osaka.

In this role, you will manage all check-in and out, assist and support guest experience as a travel partner introducing recommended sightseeing spots and restaurants.

Business level Japanese and English required.

Share this Job

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

Topics: / / / / / / / / / / /

Related

Sponsored
Sponsored

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

A JETRO initiative seeks to help Japanese companies hire highly skilled foreign professionals.

By 2 min read

Work
Work

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

Unreal artists, university counselor, hotel staff, government positions and much more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On

Work
Work

6 High Paying Jobs Around Japan Available in February

Education, management and tourism are just a few of the jobs in Japan we’ve pulled for you this month!

By 6 min read