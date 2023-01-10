2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

Open positions in marketing, education, tourism and so much more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Jan 10, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Native English Preschool Teacher

Company: Kids Land Mahoroba
Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥290,000 / Month Negotiable

Location: Aichi, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan They are seeking native-English speakers to educate and care for children at their nursery schools. They are looking for someone interested in a long term career move.

Sing and dance with kids using music, create and improve their English curriculum and method and

Chef/Head Chef

Company: Cezars International K.K.
Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable

Location: Aichi, Japan

English: Conversational

Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Shooters Sports Bar & Grill and The Rock Nagoya are looking for candidates to fill the role of Chef/Head Chef.

Five to seven years of previous kitchen experience is required and a

culinary education background is preferred.

Manager/Assistant Manager FOR A Sports Bar IN Nagoya

Company: Cezars International K.K.
Salary: ¥275,000 ~ ¥375,000 / Month Negotiable

Location: Aichi, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Shooters Sports Bar & Grill is a popular eatery and nightspot in Nagoya.

Tour Leader (Insider)

Company: InsideJapan Tours Ltd.
Salary: ¥3.8M / Year + 4,500 JPY per day on tour and possible year-end bonus

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan InsideJapan Tours is looking for a Tour Leader with experience living and working in Japan. This person must also be fluent in English and is skilled at public speaking. As a tour leader, you’ll split your time between guiding group tours, hosting their Insider Day/Insider Evening products and preparing for unforgettable experiences for their clients on the ground.

Email & SMS Marketing Automation Specialist

Company: The Otaku Box
Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥550,000 / Month

Location: Osaka, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan This is a full-time contract position in their office in central Osaka. This is NOT a remote position. Working hours are from 11am-7pm. Perks include an open floor plan, new Apple hardware and lots of free otaku loot!

Marketing Graphic Designer

Company: The Otaku Box
Salary: ¥275,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month

Location: Osaka, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan This is a full-time contract position in their office in central Osaka. Working hours are 11am-7pm. Perks include an open floor plan, new Apple hardware to work from, and lots of free otaku loot!

E-commerce Marketing Manager

Company: The Otaku Box
Salary: ¥550,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Month

Location: Osaka, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok This is a full-time contract position in their office in central Osaka. This is NOT a remote position. Working hours are 11am-7pm. Perks include an ultra-modern open floor plan space to work in, new Apple hardware to work from, and lots of free otaku loot!

