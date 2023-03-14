2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

Learn all about open positions in customer service, teaching and translation in this week's Top Jobs in Japan.

On Mar 14, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Digital Media Specialists Company: Pixelogic Media

Pixelogic Media Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥9.0M / Year Negotiable

¥5.0M ~ ¥9.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Pixelogic Media's diverse, global team is made up of subject matter experts and industry craftsmen who are passionate about their work.

They are hiring digital media specialists across a number of their teams in Japan.

Responsibilities include working with all common audio formats, sample rates, video frame rates, including traditional multi-channel audio configurations. Conducting audio/video/subtitle evaluations on various types of digital media. Audio and video program editing, conversion, encoding and quality assurance for theatrical and episodic releases

2023 April - ALT in Nagano (Senior HS, Junior HS, ES) Company: AtoZ Corporation

AtoZ Corporation Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month

¥220,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month Location: Nagano, Japan

Nagano, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Established in 1980, AtoZ specializes in ALT and English language school positions.

They are currently looking for Assistant Language Teachers at public and private schools in Nagano Prefecture for the new school year of 2023. The contract is from April 2023 to March 2024.

As an ALT you will be expected to provide a positive environment for learning English while taking the language out of the textbook and bringing it to life for students. Full training will be provided.

Duties include preparing and teaching English classes, developing students' communication skills for speech and presentation and promoting international understanding among students

M&A/Investment Specialist Company: Oi.Capital

Oi.Capital Salary: Salary negotiable; Payment in Japan yen based on dollars and linked to foreign exchange

Salary negotiable; Payment in Japan yen based on dollars and linked to foreign exchange Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Basic

OI.CAPITAL develops real estate properties ranging from studio apartments to large rental apartments, apartments with fitness facilities (CLUB ORIENT),and other rental properties throughout Japan. They are hiring staff who can execute real estate, M&A, investment operations ( IRR, ROE, ROA, DD check, testing, etc.).

【Bilingual】Overseas EC Customer Support / Customer Success Company: NIWAKA Corporation

NIWAKA Corporation Salary: ¥3.4M / Year Negotiable

¥3.4M / Year Negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan NIWAKA Corporation is a leading luxury jewelry company with steadily increasing sales and market share that offers three brands: NIWAKA, LUCIE, and NY NIWAKA.

They are looking for a Customer Support/Customer Success representative to support customers purchasing products in this e-commerce business. The main focus of this position will be to support overseas customers, but there will be a wide range of duties including marketing research, writing in English, order processing, product shipping, translation, data analysis,and more.

Share this Job Apply Here

Customer Service Assistant in Fukuoka for Real Estate (Tagalog) Company: Village House Management Co., Ltd.

Village House Management Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥3.4M ~ ¥3.9M / Year

¥3.4M ~ ¥3.9M / Year Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Village House offers high-quality rental apartments all over Japan with easy procedures and affordable costs.

They are currently looking for a Customer Service Assistant in Fukuoka for Real Estate.

Your primary responsibility will be to work as a part of their English customer service team to answer inquiries from new customers and existing tenants. Although tenants will be English-speaking, you must be able to communicate with coworkers in Japanese efficiently.

The main duties include: answering email, phone and social media inquiries and assisting new customers in scheduling apartment viewings their application process among others.

【Freelance】 Native English Translator Wanted Company: Interbooks Co., Ltd.

Interbooks Co., Ltd. Salary: Project Based Commission Based

Project Based Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications Ok Since the establishment of the company in 1991, Interbooks Co., Ltd. has been contributing to the corporate world and helping society through translation, editing, and publishing. They are currently looking for freelance Japanese-English translators whose native language is English.

Depending on your experience and skills, they will request translations of documents from a wide range of sectors, including business, tourism, finance, law and patents. Only those who pass the document screening will be contacted to take part in a trial.

Spanish Customer Support | Atencion al cliente en español Company: ZenGroup INC

ZenGroup INC Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable

¥230,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Most Japanese online retailers don't ship internationally, but at ZenGroup INC they solve this problem. They make buying Japanese goods online as smooth as possible. They have an opening for a Spanish Language Customer Support position.

The main duties include: responding to customer inquiries, coordinating with various teams and supervising part-time operators.

Public School ALT - Hiroshima City, Hiroshima Prefecture Company: Altia Central

Altia Central Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month

¥240,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Location: Hiroshima, Japan

Hiroshima, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Altia Central started over 20 years ago providing educational ALT services to the public school system in Japan. They are now now accepting applications from all candidates to join their team of fantastic ALTs from April 2023 for a new contract in Hiroshima City. An ALT's work in public schools centers around creating positive interactions with the students inside and outside the classroom and helping to provide enjoyable and energetic lessons. ALTs develop and maintain a positive professional relationship with Japanese teachers by assisting with various tasks during the school year.

