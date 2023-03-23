Work

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

Security, sales and tourism-related positions in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Executive Protection Inc.

Security staff at foreign company data center

  • Company: Executive Protection Inc.
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational (preferred)
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Executive Protection Inc. is based in Minato-ku, Tokyo, and provides general security services centered on the security industry.
They are looking for a person who can work as an indoor security guard at a data center of a foreign company.
Responsibilities include reception duties, data management and patroling.

OWIS One World International School

Head of Sales

  • Company: OWIS One World International School
  • Salary: ¥350,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month Salary can vary based on relevant experience and qualification
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Fluent (preferred)
  • Japanese: Business level (preferred)
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

One World International School – Osaka is an international school that aims to nurture students in a happy and inclusive environment.
They have a current opening for Head of Sales.
The chosen candidate will define and implement the strategy for selling the school's educational services. He/she should be a team leader with strong influencing, problem-solving and negotiation skills.

5CA

Japanese Customer Support Agent (Remote Work)

  • Company: 5CA
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Japan
  • English: Business level (preferred)
  • Japanese: Fluent (preferred)
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok

5CA are work-from-home experts with 15+ years’ of experience in gaming, digital services and beyond.
As a customer support agent, your duties include handling customer support and resolving technical problems.

Ivy Hospitality

Hotel Operation Staff (Front Desk & Restaurant serivce)

  • Company: Ivy Hospitality
  • Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Hokkaido, Japan
  • English: Business level (preferred)
  • Japanese: Business level (preferred)
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok

Ivy Hospitality Group is a property and hospitality management group in Hokkaido.
The group helps guests to Hokkaido thrive by sharing our naturally warm hospitality.
With quality hospitality, their luxury boutique hotel situated in the Niseko area and Sapporo Jozankei area welcomes travelers from around the world.
You will be responsible for all guest service operations in the hotel. Duties include
adjusting the schedules on the hotel system and handling guest accommodation inquiries

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

