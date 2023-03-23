2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

Security, sales and tourism-related positions in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Mar 23, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Security staff at foreign company data center Company: Executive Protection Inc.

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Executive Protection Inc. is based in Minato-ku, Tokyo, and provides general security services centered on the security industry.

They are looking for a person who can work as an indoor security guard at a data center of a foreign company.

Responsibilities include reception duties, data management and patroling.

Head of Sales Company: OWIS One World International School

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan One World International School – Osaka is an international school that aims to nurture students in a happy and inclusive environment.

They have a current opening for Head of Sales.

The chosen candidate will define and implement the strategy for selling the school's educational services. He/she should be a team leader with strong influencing, problem-solving and negotiation skills.

Japanese Customer Support Agent (Remote Work) Company: 5CA

Fluent (preferred) Application: Overseas applications Ok 5CA are work-from-home experts with 15+ years’ of experience in gaming, digital services and beyond.

Hotel Operation Staff (Front Desk & Restaurant serivce) Company: Ivy Hospitality

Business level (preferred) Application: Overseas applications Ok Ivy Hospitality Group is a property and hospitality management group in Hokkaido.

The group helps guests to Hokkaido thrive by sharing our naturally warm hospitality.

With quality hospitality, their luxury boutique hotel situated in the Niseko area and Sapporo Jozankei area welcomes travelers from around the world.

You will be responsible for all guest service operations in the hotel. Duties include

