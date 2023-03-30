2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

Apply to the open positions in hospitality, real-estate and education in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Mar 30, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

[Translation] Real-estate Support services (Tokyo) Company: Daitokentaku Leasing Co., LTD.

Daitokentaku Leasing Co., LTD. Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Daitokentaku Leasing Co., LTD. are primarily in the real estate brokerage business, offering apartments, condominiums, and commercial buildings to customers looking for real estate rentals.

Your job will be handling translation requests in English from their stores around Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

Kitchen Staff at Cafeteria in International School (Tokyo) Company: Cezars International K.K.

Cezars International K.K. Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Cezars Kitchen is a leader in food service in Japan and the international community.

Since their beginning in 1996, they have served hundreds of thousands of satisfied customers in schools and businesses throughout Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Korea.

Now they are looking for full-time kitchen staff at their cafeteria in International School located in Kita-ward and Setagaya-ward, Tokyo.

The actual positions are Full-time Assistant Kitchen Manager, Part-time Baker/Cook, Part-time Dishwasher/Kitchen Hand and Full-time Kitchen Hand.

Share this Job Apply Here

Cereal Bar Product Testers (Tokyo) Company: Mybest

Mybest Salary: ¥5,250 / Project

¥5,250 / Project Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications Ok Mybest is a media platform bringing people and products together that

produces online content featuring data-driven product recommendation rankings.

They are seeking product testers to try cereal bars and to provide feedback. Share this Job Apply Here

Hair Spray Product Testers (Tokyo) Company: Mybest

Mybest Salary: ¥4,500 ~ ¥7,500 / Project

¥4,500 ~ ¥7,500 / Project Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Mybest is a media platform bringing people and products together that

produces online content featuring data-driven product recommendation rankings.

They are seeking product testers to try several hair sprays at their office and evaluate the scent, usability and finished look of the products. Share this Job Apply Here

Hall And Kitchen Staff (Tokyo) Company: World-Dining

World-Dining Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Basic (preferred)

Basic (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan World Dining is a restaurant management company mainly in Shibuya.

They are looking for Hall and kitchen staff at Yakiniku Gyukaku and shabu-shabu

Onyasai in Shibuya.

As hall staff you will be taking orders, serving food and providing general customer service.

As kitchen staff you will provide cooking assistance such as serving and washing dishes. Share this Job Apply Here

Operating Staff for "teamLab Planets" (Tokyo) Company: Planets Co., Ltd

Planets Co., Ltd Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Planets Co., Ltd, is the company behind ”teamLab Planets." They are currently hiring English-speaking operation staff.

Over half of their visitors are coming from abroad, so they are seeking to hire teams of 25 - 40 English-speaking staff at this time.

Responsibilities include ticketing reception, acting as a guide for foreign visitors and basic care for facilities by helping to clean and maintain the equipment, etc. Share this Job Apply Here

Junior High School ALT (Nagoya) Company: Altia Central

Altia Central Salary: ¥170,000 / Month

¥170,000 / Month Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Altia Central started over 20 years ago, providing educational ALT services to the public school system in Japan. They are now accepting applications to join their team of fantastic ALTs from April 2023 in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture, where they have just massively expanded their contract.

This is a Semi Full-Time position with only 129 working days per year.

If you want to work with one of the most reputable companies in the ALT industry, please apply now. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.