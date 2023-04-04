2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

Sales, restaurant staff, manager and tour design in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Apr 4, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Sales Executive Company: GlobeTel Japan Inc.

GlobeTel Japan Inc. Salary: ¥4.8M ~ ¥5.6M / Year (No quota, bonus based on sales performance)

¥4.8M ~ ¥5.6M / Year (No quota, bonus based on sales performance) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan GlobeTel Japan, Inc. is a fully-licensed telecommunications carrier in Japan and a wholly owned subsidiary of Globe Telecom Inc., the largest mobile phone operator and leading IT solution provider in the Philippines.

Now they are looking for a corporate salesperson to join their team. You will be responsible for selling network infrastructure such as lines and submarine cables and data center solutions.



Restaurant Service Staff - Yurakucho Company: Joe's Shanghai

Joe's Shanghai Salary: ¥255,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥255,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (Preferred)

Conversational (Preferred) Japanese: Conversational (Preferred)

Conversational (Preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan The award-winning Joe's Shanghai is looking for full-time restaurant service staff to join their team as servers, receptionists or bartenders.

The main duties are customer service as a waiter, receptionist, and bartender, customer service with an understanding of the concept and ideals of the restaurant and collaboration with other Japanese staff.

General Manager Company: ASMA Ventures

ASMA Ventures Salary: ¥7.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year (Negotiable)

¥7.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational (Preferred)

Conversational (Preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Asma Ventures is an Indian Based ownership group operating a fine-dining Indian restaurant (Spice Lab Tokyo) and an upscale cocktail bar (The Grey Room) in Ginza, the upmarket shopping district in Tokyo, Japan.

They are now looking for a general manager to manage their company.

The general manager directly collaborates with the directors of Asma Ventures, the executive chef and all consulting/external partners toward the business's success at Spice Lab Tokyo and The Grey Room.

Tour Designer Company: Windows to Japan

Windows to Japan Salary: ¥220,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥220,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Windows to Japan is a dynamic company that enables travelers to intimately encounter Japan’s fascinating culture. They bring travelers directly to the heart of Japan through the soul-stirring “windows” they have interwoven into the tours.

The job involves all aspects of tour operation as dealing with coming requests from overseas agents, discussing the requests, creating tour itineraries( all over Japan), taking care of the operation of the tours, including making some of the arrangements, and so on. The job will also include some development of new itineraries ideas and creative aspects of tours they constantly develop.

