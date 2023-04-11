2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

Hospitality, marketing and tourism-related positions in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Apr 11, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Upscale Restaurant & Bar Staff Company: Asma Ventures

Asma Ventures Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Asma Ventures is an Indian-based ownership group operating a fine-dining Indian restaurant (Spice Lab Tokyo) and an upscale cocktail bar (The Grey Room) in Ginza, the upmarket shopping district in Tokyo, Japan.

They are hiring waiters and bartenders for their restaurant, Spice Lab Tokyo and their bar, The Grey Room.

As a server you will support the restaurant team at Spice Lab Tokyo. Responsibilities include ensuring setting up the tables, service throughout the meal, as directed by the supervisor on duty.

As a bartender you will support the bar team at The Grey Room. The bartender is responsible for ensuring proper set-up, service, and breakdown throughout, as directed by the supervisor on duty.

Packaging Technical Manager Company: Packfora LLP

Packfora LLP Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥375,000 / Month Negotiable, Project Based

¥300,000 ~ ¥375,000 / Month Negotiable, Project Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Packfora is a global packaging consulting company offering end-to-end solutions to make packaging shine for people, planet and profit.

Deputy Manager in Finance Company: OWIS One World International School

OWIS One World International School Salary: Salary will be based on Experience and Education background - Open for negotiations

Salary will be based on Experience and Education background - Open for negotiations Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan One World International School – Osaka is an international school that aims to nurture students in a happy and inclusive environment.

Beauty Consultant Company: Retail Eagles Crop

Retail Eagles Crop Salary: ¥250,000 / Month

¥250,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Retail Eagles Crop launched an international organic premium skincare brand, GRATiAE, in Japan in 2021. They focus on introducing exclusive brands to Japan’s luxury market using their unique concepts and strategies with years of experience.

They are looking to hire a Beauty Counselor to maintain a high performance of business activities in their Ginza or Omotesando locations.

Coordinator（Japanese-English) Osaka Company: Oak Medical Group

Oak Medical Group Salary: Salary negotiable JPY249,000~

Salary negotiable JPY249,000~ Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Oak Medical Group is a Clinical Group focusing on women's issues such as infertility treatment, artificial insemination⁄ in vitro fertilization, pregnancy check-ups, gynecology (obstetrics and gynecology), and diet.

Marketing Associate at a fun and fast-paced startup Company: ICHIGO Inc.

ICHIGO Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Ichigo Inc. is a startup with the goal of sharing traditional Japanese confectionaries and culture as well as the fun of Japanese pop culture through candy, snacks and kawaii merchandise.

Now they are looking for talented Marketing Associates with a strong startup mindset and a passion for taking on new challenges.

The job duties consist of:

- Creating marketing and social media campaigns and strategies, including budget planning, content ideation and implementation schedules

- Creates and distributes engaging written or graphic content for e-newsletters, web page, blog content or social media.

Entry Level Tour Guide Company: Untold Japan - TANGLE inc

Untold Japan - TANGLE inc Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan At Untold Japan, we pride ourselves on curating all-inclusive, fully bespoke two-week tours tailored to their client's individual preferences and interests.

We are currently seeking Entry Level Guides. As an Entry Level Guide, you will work alongside experts who will train and mentor you, providing you with the necessary skills to lead tours and showcase Japan’s most fascinating destinations.

Part-Time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide Company: Street Kart Inc

Street Kart Inc Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour plus all tips will be pooled by the company and then re-distributed to all employees.

¥1,100 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour plus all tips will be pooled by the company and then re-distributed to all employees. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan MariCAR prides in being one of the top "must do activities" in Tokyo. Rediscover Tokyo while driving a kart, dressed in costumes from anime and movies!

They are currently looking for part-time workers to work a minimum 6 hours/day, minimum 3 days/week, maximum 6 days/ week, medium-term of about 6 months.

Full-Time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide Company: Street Kart Inc

Street Kart Inc Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Plus additional pay every 6 months depending on performance. Tips are pooled by the company and then redistributed to all employees.

¥200,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Plus additional pay every 6 months depending on performance. Tips are pooled by the company and then redistributed to all employees. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan MariCAR prides in being one of the top "must do activities" in Tokyo.

Dress up in costumes! and take eager tourists onto their street go-kart and have a safe and exciting time! They are looking for employees to work at their Tokyo and Okinawa branches.

Full-Time Go-Kart Maintenance Company: Street Kart Inc

Street Kart Inc Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Plus additional pay every 6 months depending on performance. Tips are pooled by the company and then redistributed to all employees.

¥220,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Plus additional pay every 6 months depending on performance. Tips are pooled by the company and then redistributed to all employees. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan MariCAR prides in being one of the top "must do activity" in Tokyo.

Help build, fix, tune, customize their Go-Karts to safely entertain Foreign Travelers waiting to have fun with our Go-Karts.

They are currently looking for employees to work at their Tokyo Bay Shop.

The main duties are building custom made go-karts, overhaul and cleaning go-karts, tuning go-karts, fixing custom made parts and testing them.

