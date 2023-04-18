2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

Open positions in security, marketing and hospitality-related fields in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Apr 18, 2023

Food & Beverage Service Associate（Assistant Manager level also available） Company: Shangri-La Hotels Japan

Shangri-La Hotels Japan Salary: ¥220,000 / Month

¥220,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Opened in 2008, Shangri-La Hotel Tokyo is a 5-star luxury hotel adjacent to Tokyo station. They are looking for passionate professionals for roles such as assistant manager and service associates for restaurant and lobby outlets.

Main duties include providing service to customers and assisting in any other tasks specified by his/her manager. Share this Job Apply Here

Polish /Italian Customer Support Company: Tenso

Tenso Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tenso and Buyee provide services to deliver Japanese items to customers worldwide. They are now looking for Italian / Polish customer service staff. Duties include answering customer inquiries through e-mails, handling service-related duties (translation) and communicating with warehouse staff. Share this Job Apply Here

Import Business Manager (Marketing, Advertising and Promotional Activities) Company: Hadiklaim Date Growers Cooperative LTD

Hadiklaim Date Growers Cooperative LTD Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hadiklaim Date Growers Cooperative, a leading coalition of premium Medjoul date producers, is seeking an Import Business Manager to establish and expand their presence in the Japanese market.

Key responsibilities include developing and executing marketing for the Japanese market, establishing and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders and conducting market research to identify opportunities for existing and future products. Share this Job Apply Here

Physical Security at Data Center in Inzai City Company: Executive Protection Inc.

Executive Protection Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Executive Protection Inc. is based in Minato-ku, Tokyo, and provides general security services centered on the security industry.

They currently have an open position for an indoor security guard at a data center of a foreign company located in Inzai City.

Responsibilities include entry and exit reception, metal detection inspection and facility patrol. Share this Job Apply Here

