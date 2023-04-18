2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Food & Beverage Service Associate（Assistant Manager level also available）
- Company: Shangri-La Hotels Japan
- Salary: ¥220,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Opened in 2008, Shangri-La Hotel Tokyo is a 5-star luxury hotel adjacent to Tokyo station. They are looking for passionate professionals for roles such as assistant manager and service associates for restaurant and lobby outlets.
Main duties include providing service to customers and assisting in any other tasks specified by his/her manager.
Polish /Italian Customer Support
- Company: Tenso
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Tenso and Buyee provide services to deliver Japanese items to customers worldwide. They are now looking for Italian / Polish customer service staff. Duties include answering customer inquiries through e-mails, handling service-related duties (translation) and communicating with warehouse staff.
Import Business Manager (Marketing, Advertising and Promotional Activities)
- Company: Hadiklaim Date Growers Cooperative LTD
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Hadiklaim Date Growers Cooperative, a leading coalition of premium Medjoul date producers, is seeking an Import Business Manager to establish and expand their presence in the Japanese market.
Key responsibilities include developing and executing marketing for the Japanese market, establishing and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders and conducting market research to identify opportunities for existing and future products.
Physical Security at Data Center in Inzai City
- Company: Executive Protection Inc.
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational (preferred)
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Executive Protection Inc. is based in Minato-ku, Tokyo, and provides general security services centered on the security industry.
They currently have an open position for an indoor security guard at a data center of a foreign company located in Inzai City.
Responsibilities include entry and exit reception, metal detection inspection and facility patrol.
