Work

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

Check out the open positions in hospitality, localization and customer support in this week's Top Jobs in Japan.

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Ivy Hospitality

Hotel Operation Staff (Front Desk & Restaurant service)

  • Company: Ivy Hospitality
  • Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥400,000 / month Negotiable
  • Location: Hokkaido, Japan
  • English: Business level (preferred)
  • Japanese: Business level (preferred)
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok

Ivy Hospitality Group is a property and hospitality management group in Hokkaido, Japan.
In this job, you will be responsible for all guest service operations and night front duties, check settlements and organizing the hotel system.

Share this Job
Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd.

Rental Property Management: Multilingual Call Center Operation

  • Company: Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd.
  • Salary: ¥266,000 ~ ¥286,000 / Month plus bonus twice a year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent (preferred)
  • Japanese: Fluent (preferred)
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. group supports tenants who live in properties managed by their company from the first day they move in until they leave the apartment.
They are looking for multilingual call center operation staff for their Rental Property Management operations.
The main responsibilities include English assistance and counseling during tenants’ residence, sharing information with management offices and subsequent follow-up. Japanese ⇔ English interpretation and translation is also required of the tasks listed above.

Share this Job
Celsys

Localization（Chinese or Korean）

  • Company: Celsys
  • Salary: ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent (preferred)
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Celsys, the company responsible for CLIP STUDIO PAINT, a graphics application used by more than 25 million creators worldwide, is currently looking for Localization/Culturalization staff for their software, applications and websites.

Share this Job
PartnerHero

Customer Support with Japanese/Keigo

  • Company: PartnerHero
  • Salary: ¥500,000 / Month
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok

PartnerHero is looking for a Japanese Support Associate to handle requests, bug reports and issues reported by users from the partner's platform in native honorific Japanese.
The main responsibilities are to provide friendly, professional and helpful responses to customers via email and chat in English (C1/C2) and Native Japanese (Keigo).
You will need to master the product you support, learn all its nuances and keep updated with latest support policies and troubleshoot technical issues reported by customers.

Share this Job

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

Topics: / / / /

Related

Work
Work

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

Open positions in security, marketing and hospitality-related fields in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On

Work
Work

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

From the pavement of Tokyo to the mountains of Nagano, for April 2023, we’re taxiing designers, diners and dedicated teachers to GaijinPot Jobs all over Japan.

By 5 min read

Work
Work

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

Hospitality, marketing and tourism-related positions in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On