2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

Hotel Operation Staff (Front Desk & Restaurant service)
- Company: Ivy Hospitality
- Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥400,000 / month Negotiable
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Japanese: Business level (preferred)
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Ivy Hospitality Group is a property and hospitality management group in Hokkaido, Japan.
In this job, you will be responsible for all guest service operations and night front duties, check settlements and organizing the hotel system.
Rental Property Management: Multilingual Call Center Operation
- Company: Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥266,000 ~ ¥286,000 / Month plus bonus twice a year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent (preferred)
- Japanese: Fluent (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. group supports tenants who live in properties managed by their company from the first day they move in until they leave the apartment.
They are looking for multilingual call center operation staff for their Rental Property Management operations.
The main responsibilities include English assistance and counseling during tenants’ residence, sharing information with management offices and subsequent follow-up. Japanese ⇔ English interpretation and translation is also required of the tasks listed above.
Localization（Chinese or Korean）
- Company: Celsys
- Salary: ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent (preferred)
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Celsys, the company responsible for CLIP STUDIO PAINT, a graphics application used by more than 25 million creators worldwide, is currently looking for Localization/Culturalization staff for their software, applications and websites.
Customer Support with Japanese/Keigo
- Company: PartnerHero
- Salary: ¥500,000 / Month
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
PartnerHero is looking for a Japanese Support Associate to handle requests, bug reports and issues reported by users from the partner's platform in native honorific Japanese.
The main responsibilities are to provide friendly, professional and helpful responses to customers via email and chat in English (C1/C2) and Native Japanese (Keigo).
You will need to master the product you support, learn all its nuances and keep updated with latest support policies and troubleshoot technical issues reported by customers.
