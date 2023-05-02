2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

Check out the open positions in hospitality, localization and customer support in this week's Top Jobs in Japan.

On May 2, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Hotel Operation Staff (Front Desk & Restaurant service) Company: Ivy Hospitality

Ivy Hospitality Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥400,000 / month Negotiable

¥210,000 ~ ¥400,000 / month Negotiable Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Overseas applications Ok Ivy Hospitality Group is a property and hospitality management group in Hokkaido, Japan.

In this job, you will be responsible for all guest service operations and night front duties, check settlements and organizing the hotel system. Share this Job Apply Here

Rental Property Management: Multilingual Call Center Operation Company: Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥266,000 ~ ¥286,000 / Month plus bonus twice a year

¥266,000 ~ ¥286,000 / Month plus bonus twice a year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. group supports tenants who live in properties managed by their company from the first day they move in until they leave the apartment.

They are looking for multilingual call center operation staff for their Rental Property Management operations.

The main responsibilities include English assistance and counseling during tenants’ residence, sharing information with management offices and subsequent follow-up. Japanese ⇔ English interpretation and translation is also required of the tasks listed above. Share this Job Apply Here

Localization（Chinese or Korean） Company: Celsys

Celsys Salary: ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable

¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Celsys, the company responsible for CLIP STUDIO PAINT, a graphics application used by more than 25 million creators worldwide, is currently looking for Localization/Culturalization staff for their software, applications and websites.



Share this Job Apply Here

Customer Support with Japanese/Keigo Company: PartnerHero

PartnerHero Salary: ¥500,000 / Month

¥500,000 / Month Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications Ok PartnerHero is looking for a Japanese Support Associate to handle requests, bug reports and issues reported by users from the partner's platform in native honorific Japanese.

The main responsibilities are to provide friendly, professional and helpful responses to customers via email and chat in English (C1/C2) and Native Japanese (Keigo).

You will need to master the product you support, learn all its nuances and keep updated with latest support policies and troubleshoot technical issues reported by customers. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.