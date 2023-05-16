Work

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

Work at the world-famous Robot Restaurant in Tokyo!

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Robot Restaurant

Operation Staff at Famous Robot Restaurant

  • Company: Robot Restaurant
  • Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,800 / Hour (Negotiable)
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational (preferred)
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The Robot Restaurant is one of Japan’s most famous entertainment venues. Its flashy decor and unique show have received media attention from all over the world. The venue is currently looking to recruit fun-loving operation and call center staff.

