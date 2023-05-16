2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

Work at the world-famous Robot Restaurant in Tokyo!

On May 16, 2023

Operation Staff at Famous Robot Restaurant Company: Robot Restaurant

Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,800 / Hour (Negotiable)

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Conversational (preferred)

Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Robot Restaurant is one of Japan's most famous entertainment venues. Its flashy decor and unique show have received media attention from all over the world. The venue is currently looking to recruit fun-loving operation and call center staff.

