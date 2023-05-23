2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

Tour coordinator, game tester, customer support, translation and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

Mobile Application Developer Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.

PlayNext Lab Inc. Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥7.0M / Year negotiable

¥3.5M ~ ¥7.0M / Year negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK PlayNext Lab is a fast-growing IT startup based in Tokyo, with more than 70% team member are foreigners. Their diverse team has been developing various services for our clients to achieve digital transformation mission.

As a Web Application Developer, you will be part of an international engineering team that builds and supports amazing customer-facing products using innovative solutions to challenging problems.

Some of the projects you will be part of are:

development for local governments, music applications and system development for telecommunication companies.

Japanese Kitchen Knives Store Staff Company: MUSASHI JAPAN

MUSASHI JAPAN Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Musashi is a kitchen knife brand from Japan with a history of blacksmithing for 250 years.

Now they are looking for staff for their store in Asakusa, Tokyo.

They are a brand that sells traditional Japanese kitchen knives and Japanese sake.

They are a brand that sells traditional Japanese kitchen knives and Japanese sake.

They are looking for people who are interested in traditional Japanese crafts and culture, and who can speak fluent English and daily communication level Japanese.

Tour coordinator Company: Windows to Japan

Windows to Japan Salary: ¥220,000 / Month negotiable

¥220,000 / Month negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Windows to Japan is a fast-growing and well-established luxury tour company based in Kyoto. The open position to those living in Japan and are willing to relocate to Kyoto.

The Tour Coordinator will be in charge of tours from dealing with ongoing requests to coordinating arrangements and suggesting alternatives and so on. The job will also include developing new itineraries.

Engineer(Mechanical, Electrical, Software, R&D, IT) Company: Galileo Co.,Ltd.

Galileo Co.,Ltd. Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

¥220,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Galileo is a technical staffing company that supplies engineers and IT professionals to manufacturers in Tokyo and Nagoya.

They are looking for talented developers with experience in software, embedded systems or games using these programming languages: C/C++, C#, Python, Java, Embedded C, etc. Experience with Unity or Unreal engine.

They are also looking for CATIA and NX automotive parts (outer/inner) CAD designers with experience in product design; BIW stamping press and plastic molds designers; electrical and electronic engineers; harness design engineers; chemical engineers.

(JP/EN Bilingual) Business Development Associate/Manager Company: Global Kigyo Co., Ltd.

Global Kigyo Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Global Kigyo is an international content creation and marketing agency based in Tokyo. With a vision to bridge communication and cultural gaps, they adapt and work with the latest trends, creating bespoke services tailored to the specific needs of their clients.

The main responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Business development, client relations, account management and analytics.

French/German Customer Support Company: Tenso

Tenso Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational

Tenso and Buyee provide services to deliver Japanese items to customers worldwide. They are now looking for French/ German customer service staff. Duties include answering customer inquiries through e-mails, handling service-related duties (translation) and communicating with warehouse staff.



Share this Job Apply Here

Freelance Writer/Journalist/Translator Company: Sedo

Sedo Salary: ¥30,000 ~ ¥50,000 / Project

¥30,000 ~ ¥50,000 / Project Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Sedo is a Tokyo-based content creation and marketing company specializing in the inbound market as well as projects targeting Japan’s international residents.

They are looking to add English language writers to their content creation team.

The right candidate should have professional writing experience and sufficient Japanese skills. They should also be able to work as part of a small team and gather the necessary information to write an article independently.

Game Tester Company: Lionbridge Japan

Lionbridge Japan Salary: ¥1,250 / Hour

¥1,250 / Hour Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Lionbridge Games is seeking passionate gamers to take their hobby to the next level with a career in video game testing. Get paid to play chart-topping titles from AAA publishers while building strong industry connections across a global network of gaming professionals.

The main responsibilities are to play through unreleased titles to analyze functional capabilities and performance, validate games (in terms of the quality of functionality and game play), identify and report bugs and functional issues according to project standards and requirements.

English language administrative support Company: Vergil Asset Managemen

Vergil Asset Managemen Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥5.5M / Year negotiable

¥4.5M ~ ¥5.5M / Year negotiable Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Vergil Asset Management supports the establishment and operation of insurance companies.

They offer efficient risk and asset management through establishing captive insurance companies overseas (in Hawaii and Malaysia) that underwrite the risks of companies and company groups.

The postholder will be responsible for providing English language administrative support to companies establishing local subsidiaries overseas.

Duties include administrative work, handling and translating contracts with overseas lawyers, accountants, banks, etc into Japanese. Share this Job Apply Here

