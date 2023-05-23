2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Mobile Application Developer
- Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥7.0M / Year negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
PlayNext Lab is a fast-growing IT startup based in Tokyo, with more than 70% team member are foreigners. Their diverse team has been developing various services for our clients to achieve digital transformation mission.
As a Web Application Developer, you will be part of an international engineering team that builds and supports amazing customer-facing products using innovative solutions to challenging problems.
Some of the projects you will be part of are:
development for local governments, music applications and system development for telecommunication companies.
Japanese Kitchen Knives Store Staff
- Company: MUSASHI JAPAN
- Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent (preferred)
- Japanese: Conversational (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Musashi is a kitchen knife brand from Japan with a history of blacksmithing for 250 years.
Now they are looking for staff for their store in Asakusa, Tokyo.
They are a brand that sells traditional Japanese kitchen knives and Japanese sake.
They are looking for people who are interested in traditional Japanese crafts and culture, and who can speak fluent English and daily communication level Japanese.
Tour coordinator
- Company: Windows to Japan
- Salary: ¥220,000 / Month negotiable
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Windows to Japan is a fast-growing and well-established luxury tour company based in Kyoto. The open position to those living in Japan and are willing to relocate to Kyoto.
The Tour Coordinator will be in charge of tours from dealing with ongoing requests to coordinating arrangements and suggesting alternatives and so on. The job will also include developing new itineraries.
Engineer(Mechanical, Electrical, Software, R&D, IT)
- Company: Galileo Co.,Ltd.
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Galileo is a technical staffing company that supplies engineers and IT professionals to manufacturers in Tokyo and Nagoya.
They are looking for talented developers with experience in software, embedded systems or games using these programming languages: C/C++, C#, Python, Java, Embedded C, etc. Experience with Unity or Unreal engine.
They are also looking for CATIA and NX automotive parts (outer/inner) CAD designers with experience in product design; BIW stamping press and plastic molds designers; electrical and electronic engineers; harness design engineers; chemical engineers.
(JP/EN Bilingual) Business Development Associate/Manager
- Company: Global Kigyo Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Global Kigyo is an international content creation and marketing agency based in Tokyo. With a vision to bridge communication and cultural gaps, they adapt and work with the latest trends, creating bespoke services tailored to the specific needs of their clients.
The main responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Business development, client relations, account management and analytics.
French/German Customer Support
- Company: Tenso
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Tenso and Buyee provide services to deliver Japanese items to customers worldwide. They are now looking for French/ German customer service staff. Duties include answering customer inquiries through e-mails, handling service-related duties (translation) and communicating with warehouse staff.
Freelance Writer/Journalist/Translator
- Company: Sedo
- Salary: ¥30,000 ~ ¥50,000 / Project
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level (preferred)
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Sedo is a Tokyo-based content creation and marketing company specializing in the inbound market as well as projects targeting Japan’s international residents.
They are looking to add English language writers to their content creation team.
The right candidate should have professional writing experience and sufficient Japanese skills. They should also be able to work as part of a small team and gather the necessary information to write an article independently.
Game Tester
- Company: Lionbridge Japan
- Salary: ¥1,250 / Hour
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Lionbridge Games is seeking passionate gamers to take their hobby to the next level with a career in video game testing. Get paid to play chart-topping titles from AAA publishers while building strong industry connections across a global network of gaming professionals.
The main responsibilities are to play through unreleased titles to analyze functional capabilities and performance, validate games (in terms of the quality of functionality and game play), identify and report bugs and functional issues according to project standards and requirements.
English language administrative support
- Company: Vergil Asset Managemen
- Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥5.5M / Year negotiable
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Fluent (preferred)
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Vergil Asset Management supports the establishment and operation of insurance companies.
They offer efficient risk and asset management through establishing captive insurance companies overseas (in Hawaii and Malaysia) that underwrite the risks of companies and company groups.
The postholder will be responsible for providing English language administrative support to companies establishing local subsidiaries overseas.
Duties include administrative work, handling and translating contracts with overseas lawyers, accountants, banks, etc into Japanese.
To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.