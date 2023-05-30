2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

Read on to learn about the open positions in real-estate, after-school teaching and management jobs in this week's Top Jobs in Japan.

On May 30, 2023

Translation Real-Estate Support services Company: Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. group supports tenants who live in properties managed by their company from move-in day until they leave the apartment.

They are now looking for Interpretation/Translation staff.

The main responsibility will be to handle translation requests in English from [いい部屋ネット] stores around Japan.

Full-Time After-School Teacher Company: Blue Dolphins International Pre School

Blue Dolphins International Pre School Salary: ¥255,000 / Month Negotiable

¥255,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Basic (preferred)

Basic (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Blue Dolphins International Preschool is an English immersion school with classrooms in the Kansai area.

Blue Dolphins After School is a new type of school offering maximum six hours of English immersion to children of ages 6-10 years old.

Main duties include:

-Teaching in an after-school program

-Planning and implementing fun/educational lessons

- Supporting the students with their homework

Country Manager for new Japan Office Company: Barker Langham Recruitment

Barker Langham Recruitment Salary: ¥8.5M ~ ¥10.3M / Year

¥8.5M ~ ¥10.3M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan The BLR Group is an award-winning, energetic, passionate and creative Human Capital Solutions company that is on a mission to bring visitor experiences to life in the most engaging and enthusiastic ways.

The Country Manager, Japan (CM-JP) is responsible for leading the BLR Group entity (BLR-JP), currently being established in Japan.

The CM-JP is accountable for the overall performance of the business including business development, marketing and communications, operations, finance and administration, as well as overseeing the successful delivery of multiple live projects.

