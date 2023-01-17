2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

Open positions in marketing, education and hospitality in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Jan 17, 2023

Marketing Executive Company: OWIS One World International School

OWIS One World International School Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

¥270,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan The marketing executive is expected to develop, implement and track marketing programs to meet the business targets. You will also conduct market research, analyze trends to identify new marketing opportunities and collaborate with other internal teams to develop and monitor strategic marketing initiatives.

Full-time elementary/middle-high school teacher Company: Osaka Kongo International Elementary-Middle-High School

Osaka Kongo International Elementary-Middle-High School Salary: ¥300,000 / Month Depending on work experience and qualifications. Bonus paid twice a year

¥300,000 / Month Depending on work experience and qualifications. Bonus paid twice a year Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Osaka Kongo International Elementary-Middle-High School is seeking applications from native English speakers currently residing in Japan. You must be professional, collaborative, flexible and energetic. They are looking for

Food & Beverage Service Associate（Assistant Manager level also available） Company: Shangri-La Hotels Japan

Shangri-La Hotels Japan Salary: ¥220,000 / Year

¥220,000 / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Shangri-La, Tokyo is looking for an Assistant Manager, Captain or Associate for their Restaurant and Lobby Lounge.

Operating Staff for "teamLab Planets" (art museum) Company: Planets Co., Ltd

Planets Co., Ltd Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Planets Co., Ltd, is the company operating ”teamLab Planets” in Toyosu, Tokyo, a museum where you walk through water, and a garden where you become one with flowers. There are four exhibition spaces and two gardens. They are currently hiring English speaking operation staff.

Main responsibilities include ticketing, providing information as a guide for foreign visitors at each installation and basic care for facilities by helping to clean and maintain the equipment, etc.

Full-Time Preschool English teacher Company: Jaqei

Jaqei Salary: ¥2.4M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable

¥2.4M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Hiroshima, Japan

Hiroshima, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan This school in Hiroshima is looking for passionate English instructors.



They require preschool teachers who cherish working and nurturing kids and have the heart to accommodate all manner of kids as they grow and make progress overtime to apply for the position.



