2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

Defense Office Manager Company: Australian Embassy

Australian Embassy Salary: ¥576,167 / Month

¥576,167 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Overseas applications Ok Under the Defense Section Chief of Staff, this position is responsible for all financial and administration management of the Defense Office in Tokyo. It supports Australian-based Defense personnel deployed to Japan and supervises locally engaged staff.



Duties include:

-Providing technical advice and leadership for the ongoing operation of the Defense office, property leases,

- Managing assets and finances including forecasting, procurement, monitoring and reporting on expenditure,

- Identifying savings opportunities, and preparing financial reports and bids ensuring risks and fraud are mitigated and compliance with legislative and policy requirements.

Driver & Facility Maintenance Staff Company: Oak Medical Group

Oak Medical Group Salary: ¥256,900 ~ ¥256,900 / Month

¥256,900 ~ ¥256,900 / Month Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Oak Medical Group is a clinical group focusing on women's issues such as infertility treatment, pregnancy check-ups, and gynecology.

They have open positions for drivers and facility maintenance staff.

The main responsibilities are to drive company cars to transport company executives and doctors. You will also be required to carry out simple maintenance tasks like changing light bulbs, cleaning and so on.

Technical Support Company: Quadient Japan

Quadient Japan Salary: ¥380,000 / Month

¥380,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Quadient helps people connect with the things that matter with solutions that enable meaningful and personalized interactions for our customers. Their values define the way they work as a team: empowerment, passion, inspiration and community.

They are looking for a new team member in the Quality Control section of the Operations department. You will work with local team members, call centers, maintenance subcontractors, Quadient (French locker supplier) software and hardware teams, delivery companies and other sections of operations and sales.



Primary tasks comprise of:

- Understand the basic structure of the locker (software and hardware), determine and take necessary actions in response to queries from the field

- Respond to incoming site issues from multiple parties via call centers.

- Respond to incoming site issues from multiple parties via call centers.

- Determine the need for on-site maintenance and to instruct the maintenance contractor accordingly.

Customer Service Consultant (Japanese Speaker) Company: Sutherland Global Services Sdn Bhd

Sutherland Global Services Sdn Bhd Salary: ¥243,000 ~ ¥258,000 / Month

¥243,000 ~ ¥258,000 / Month Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Japanese: Business level

Sutherland Global Services Sdn Bhd is looking for a Customer Service Consultant to be responsible for maintaining a high level of professionalism with clients and working to establish a positive rapport with every caller, maintain customer records by updating account information and have excellent computer skills.

Uber Taxi Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) Company: Hinomaru Taxi

Hinomaru Taxi Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥700,000 / Month Commission-based Income Average between 360,000 /month to 600,000 /month counting Base Salary + Commissions

¥180,000 ~ ¥700,000 / Month Commission-based Income Average between 360,000 /month to 600,000 /month counting Base Salary + Commissions Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hinomaru Taxi is looking for Bilingual Taxi Drivers.

Taxis in Japan are known for their impeccable service. Even with the increased remote work and government restrictions, it has created new demands for Taxi services, and the industry is strong.

Taxis are commonly used by affluent people, such as business people, retirees, shoppers and tourists.

It is one of the best-established taxi companies in Japan.

Manga Proofreader【Japanese to English】 Company: Dmm.com

Dmm.com Salary: Project Based

Project Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Overseas applications Ok The anime and manga industry is loved by fans worldwide, and now you can play a part in helping localize the latest stories overseas. Join the multinational team at DMM as they strive to cultivate blossoming genres for readers all around the world.



As a Manga Proofreader(Japanese to English), your responsibilities will be:

・Review Manga Localization（Translation)

・Review whether the English translation is easy to read for native readers. You'll also check for grammatical errors and proper word usage.

Manga Typesetters【Japanese to English】 Company: Dmm.com

Dmm.com Salary: Project Based

Project Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Overseas applications Ok The anime and manga industry is loved by fans worldwide, and now you can play a part in helping localize the latest stories overseas. Join the multinational team at DMM as they strive to cultivate blossoming genres for readers all around the world.



As a Manga Typesetters (Japanese to English), you will be managing Manga typesetting/lettering from Japanese to English.

Manga Localization【Japanese to English】 Company: Dmm.com

Dmm.com Salary: Project Based

Project Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan The anime and manga industry is loved by fans worldwide, and now you can play a part in helping localize the latest stories overseas. Join the multinational team at DMM as they strive to cultivate blossoming genres for readers all around the world.



As a Manga Localizor (Japanese to English), you will be overseeing Manga Localization（Translation）from Japanese to English.

Full-Time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide Company: Street Kart Inc

Street Kart Inc Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Plus additional pay every 6 months depending on performance. Tips are pooled by the company and then redistributed to all employees.

¥200,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Plus additional pay every 6 months depending on performance. Tips are pooled by the company and then redistributed to all employees. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan At MariCAR they pride themselves in being one of the top "must do activity" in Tokyo.



Dress up in costumes! Take tourists driving around the streets of Tokyo and have a safe and exciting time!

They are currently looking for employees to work at their Shinkiba Shop.



You will be required to:

-Drive go-karts through Tokyo in a costume

-Show tourists around and entertaining them for a wonderful experience

-Maintain the karts at the shop. Share this Job Apply Here

International Sales Agent (Social Apartment) Company: Global Agents Co., LTD

Global Agents Co., LTD Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable Commission Based

¥3.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Global Agents is a prominent Japanese property development company that focuses on creating vibrant community living environments and communal spaces.

At Social Apartment, they aim to create an environment where their residents can forge new connections, cultivate relationships, and enjoy the full spectrum of human interaction right from the comfort of their own homes.



The job description includes:

-Answering new inquiries and providing detailed information about their services and available properties.

- Following up with existing customers by addressing any concerns or questions they may have and ensuring their satisfaction.

- Following up with existing customers by addressing any concerns or questions they may have and ensuring their satisfaction.

- Showing properties. Accompany customers, including foreigners and Japanese clients, to property viewings, providing detailed explanations and assistance throughout the process.

Full-Time Contract Academic English Teacher Company: Sapix Yozemi Group

Sapix Yozemi Group Salary: ¥285,000 / Month Negotiable

¥285,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications Ok Sapix Yozemi Group offers educational test-preparatory lessons and guidance to elementary through high school students across Japan, serving over 30,000 students.

Y-SAPIX Global Campus (YGC), part of Sapix Yozemi Group, offers after-school and weekend Academic English classes to students from elementary to high school.



They seek full-time native or bilingual English instructors. Past teaching experience and ability to teach SSAT, SAT®, and TOEFL iBT® are a plus, but not absolute requirements so long as the candidate has strong motivation, intention to learn new skills and a positive attitude.

Umami Burger Japan Kitchen Staff Company: Umami Burger Japan

Umami Burger Japan Salary: Salary negotiable ¥1,200/hour + Transportation max ¥10,000/ month (¥1,072/hour during training period, 120hrs)

Salary negotiable ¥1,200/hour + Transportation max ¥10,000/ month (¥1,072/hour during training period, 120hrs) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Umami Burger is a high-end gourmet burger that started in Los Angeles, California.

Their first international store opened in the middle of the Tokyo in 2017.

They are looking for people who are dedicated and want to challenge themselves in the service and cooking. There's no need to worry whether if you're experienced or not not. You will be fully supported by their staff.

They are currently looking for Part time/Full time Service and Kitchen Staff.

Study Abroad Program Planning & Study Abroad Administration / Support in English Company: Jstyle

Jstyle Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Yume-kana Study Abroad provides thorough consulting and planning services for study abroad and working holiday programs, that meet the needs of our clients based on country preferences, budget and duration.



As a study abroad support team member, they will entrust you with the following tasks:

- Contacting existing overseas university/language school partners

- Contacting new overseas university/language schools

- Visa application management (USA, Canada, UK, and more)

- Overseeing homestay and dormitory accommodation applications

- Creating and organizing materials and tools within the company

Operations Associate Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: ¥227,700 ~ ¥253,575 / Month Negotiable

¥227,700 ~ ¥253,575 / Month Negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer is tech-driven hospitality startup brand rapidly expanding our team. They are on a mission to reinvent the hospitality business model for young independent travellers.

They are looking to add Operations Associate to support their growing portfolio of hotels in Kyoto and Osaka as a permanent position.



You will be responsible for:

-Handling property operations, reception and traveler services.

-Resolving operational challenges decisively and independently.

-Resolving operational challenges decisively and independently.

-Assisting the operations team to refine and document processes, implementing operational, product collaborations, tech systems and automations.

English Customer Service Assistant Company: Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd supports tenants who live in properties managed by their company from the first day they move in until they leave the apartment. They will do our best to support our customers during their residence in such matters as contract procedures or room maintenance.

Now they are looking for an English Customer Service Assistant.



Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

-Responding to inquiries sent by tenants in English via email and phone call.

- Providing Japanese-English translation and interpretation services to tenants, internal departments, other real estate agencies and building management companies.

English Communication Support for UX Research Team Company: Mitsue-Links Co., Ltd.

Mitsue-Links Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,500 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Intermediate (daily conversation level)

Intermediate (daily conversation level) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Mitsue-Links is one of Japan's leading communication design companies.

Their company, a pioneer of UX in Japan, is seeking a motivated individual to support English-language communication with our overseas clients on UX/UI-related research projects. While experience in IT/UX is preferred, we also welcome applications from candidates who have experience as English instructors or are students attending Japanese colleges or language schools.



You will be responsible for:

-Assisting in negotiations with overseas clients and support English-language communication

- Responding to email inquiries from overseas clients

- Responding to email inquiries from overseas clients

- Offer translation support for English-language documents

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.