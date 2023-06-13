2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

Marketing, engineering, translation and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Jun 13, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

English Marketer Company: Ringo LLC

Ringo LLC Salary: ¥280,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based

¥280,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based Location: Toyama, Japan

Toyama, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Ringo LLC's main business is providing a "proxy shopping service.”

They offer the ability source Japan exclusive items for customers abroad.



The English Language Digital Marketer's duties are content marketing, affiliate marketing, data analysis(Google Analytics, etc.), email marketing and digital advertisements. Apply Here

Site Security Manager Company: Pinkerton

Pinkerton Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Application: Overseas applications Ok Pinkerton, an innovative and reliable industry leader since 1850, approaches corporate risk management in a uniquely holistic way.



A Site Security Manager will provide operational support in applying physical security operations at the client's campus to ensure a safe working environment.



Responsibilities include:

- Representing Pinkerton's core values of integrity, vigilance, and excellence.

- Assisting in the evaluation, development and implementation of regional security strategies.

- Implementing site security plans, security assessments, site specific risk/threat analysis and training awareness programs with the assistance of law enforcement agencies.

- Supporting the regional internal communication program. Apply Here

Environmental Health & Safety Manager Company: Pinkerton

Pinkerton Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Overseas applications Ok Pinkerton, an innovative and reliable industry leader since 1850, approaches corporate risk management in a uniquely holistic way.



The Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Manager inspects and evaluates the client's corporate offices, equipment and processes to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry best practices. With internal stakeholder assistance, the manager will analyze data and develop and implement programs to ensure the achievement the client's EHS goals within Japan as well as global objectives.



Responsibilities include:

- Representing Pinkerton's core values of integrity, vigilance and excellence.

- Developing and implementing strategies, processes, and procedures to achieve the client's in-country (and global) environmental, health and safety goals and program objectives. Apply Here

Waitress for Fashionable Restaurant in Ebisu Company: Grow Office Inc.

Grow Office Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Cafe Gitane New York is a restaurant with a long history in downtown NYC. It is one of the first restaurants opened in Soho, NYC, in the early '90s. From August 2017, the brand opened a branch in Ebisu.



The main duties are to escort customers to their tables, present the menu, take orders and collect payments. Apply Here

Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative Company: Azabu Skin Clinic

Azabu Skin Clinic Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable + incentive

¥250,000 / Month Negotiable + incentive Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic (preferred)

Basic (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Azabu Skin Clinic is hiring a clinic receptionist and sales representative.



They are currently looking for bilingual staff capable of doing receptionist work, sales, counseling and translation, mainly corresponding and attending to foreigners in English.



The following are descriptions of the work are required, but are not limited to:

- Consultation by telephone or e-mail correspondence with patients

- Appointment reservations

- Fee explanations

- Attending to patients in the consultation



Experience in the medical industry is not necessary. You can acquire the necessary medical knowledge required after joining the company. However, you will need basic accounting skills to handle payments. Apply Here

Mechanical Engineer/Electric Design Engineer Company: Ｎittoku

Ｎittoku Salary: ¥205,000 / Month Negotiable

¥205,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Saitama, Japan

Saitama, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Ｎittoku is the manufacturer of the coil-winding machinery that has the largest of market share in the industry throughout the world.



Thanks to the rapid sales growth in overseas markets in particular, now they have 10 overseas subsidiaries and a great number of foreign customers worldwide.



You will be responsible for the following:

- Design and development of FA-related automatic machines and peripheral equipment

- Correspondence with foreign countries Apply Here

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.