2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

English Coaching School Instructor Company: Study Hacker Inc.

Study Hacker Inc. Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

¥3.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Study Hacker Inc. is looking for an instructor for an English coaching school that aims to improve English skills in a short period of time.



In order to achieve "shortened learning time" in English, it is essential to identify the students' English learning issues and solve them by using appropriate methods.



The personal trainers they are looking for this time are responsible for finding learning issues and providing teaching methods to solve the problem. Apply Here

Culinary Department Chef de Partie/Supervisor Company: Hilton Odawara Resort & Spa

Hilton Odawara Resort & Spa Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan Japanese: Basic (preferred)

Basic (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Culinary Department at Hilton Odawara Resort & Spa is looking for Chef de Partie / Supervisor position.



Their Culinary Department serves their Restaurants, room and banquet services.



Seasonal cuisine is served at their buffet style restaurant, Flora.



As the supervisor in the Culinary Department, you will be responsible for the smooth operation of the kitchen on a daily basis.

Some tasks include but are not limited to:

- Preparing food for guests as per standard recipes and procedures.

- Creating new menu items and assigning team members duties. Apply Here

Front Office Executive Company: OWIS One World International School

OWIS One World International School Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

¥200,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Japanese: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Application: Overseas applications Ok The job requires dealing with Japanese parents, many of whom may not know English.



The person should have business level Japanese language skills and should also speak fluent English.



The chosen candidate will be required to perform administrative duties for the front office, including but not limited to:

-Receive, sort and distribute all incoming or outgoing mails/ couriers

-Takes messages, determines when an issue is urgent and expedites a response

-Perform front desk reception duties such as answering / transferring phone calls and attending to walk-in visitors

-Manage telephone voice messages and incoming fax

-Resolve day-to-day queries from visitors, students, staff and vendors Apply Here

Bilingual Optical Store Staff Company: Oh My Glasses Inc.

Oh My Glasses Inc. Salary: ¥2.9M ~ ¥3.4M / Year ＋Sales Incentive in FY2021 was 122,172 yen/year on average.

¥2.9M ~ ¥3.4M / Year ＋Sales Incentive in FY2021 was 122,172 yen/year on average. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan "Oh My Glasses TOKYO" sells eyeglasses made by excellent craftsmen in Sabae, Fukui Prefecture.



Since 2015, they've been handling their products in Hong Kong, Taiwan and other foreign countries.



You will be in charge of sales operations of eyeglasses and sunglasses, specifically:

・Supporting overseas customers in selecting products.

・Giving eye examinations

・Fitting of eyeglasses and sunglasses Apply Here

Operating Staff for "teamLab Planets" Company: Planets Co., Ltd

Planets Co., Ltd Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Planets Co., Ltd, operates ”teamLab Planets” in Toyosu, Tokyo, an interactive digital museum.



They are currently hiring English-speaking operation staff.



Your main job responsibilities are in customer service and back-end operations. You will be tasked to provide information for foreign visitors at each installation and basic care for facilities by helping to clean and maintain the equipment, etc. Apply Here

Sales Ambassador (Part-Time, Limited Period) Company: Giga

Giga Salary: Hourly wage 1,100 yen + attractive bonus

Hourly wage 1,100 yen + attractive bonus Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Estonian/Japanese fintech startup believing that opening a bank account in Japan should only take a few minutes on your mobile.



Banking services must be easy to use and everybody should be able to access the full potential of financial services regardless of how they work or where they come from.



Your main responsibilities will be:

-Find potential customers for a mobile banking solution, especially among South East Asian countries(Vietnam, Philippines, etc) who live and work in Japan.

-Promote their mobile banking service, highlighting its benefits and ongoing campaigns.

-Assist interested individuals in the on-boarding process, guiding them through the necessary steps as needed.

-Provide valuable feedback and insights to their customer support team, contributing to product improvement. Apply Here

Kitchen Manager at School Cafeteria in International School in Nagoya Company: Cezars International K.K.

Cezars International K.K. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Project Based

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Project Based Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Cezars Kitchen is a leader in food service in Japan and the international community.



They are now looking for a full-time kitchen manager at their cafeteria located in International School in Moriyama-ward, Nagoya-city



Tasks include:

・Cooking

・Ensuring promptness, freshness and high quality dishes

・Implementing hygiene policies and examining equipment for cleanliness Apply Here

