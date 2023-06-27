2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

Real estate, teaching, hospitality and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Jun 28, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Physical Security at Data Center Company: Executive Protection Inc.

Executive Protection Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Executive Protection Inc. is based in Tokyo and provides general security services centered on the security industry.



They currently have an open position for an indoor security guard at a data center of a foreign company in Osaka, Tokyo, Chiba and Kanagawa Prefectures.



Responsibilities include entry and exit reception, metal detection inspection and facility patrol. Apply Here

Real estate sales staff Company: Aonisshin

Aonisshin Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥550,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based

¥270,000 ~ ¥550,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Aonisshin operates in the Tokyo metropolitan area as a real estate agency for real estate sales, leasing and property management.



They actively promote real estate brokerage and new life support for not only Japanese but also foreigners so that they can enjoy a new life in a new room.



They are looking for staff for their Real Estate business to be in charge of Sales service to each related business provider from the website, customer service at the store and back-office operations. Apply Here

Japanese Teacher - Phoenix House International School Company: Ceams LLC

Ceams LLC Salary: ¥4.3M ~ ¥6.4M / Year

¥4.3M ~ ¥6.4M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Phoenix House offers a British prep-school style education based on the National Curriculum of England, for international pupils aged 5 to 11.



They are looking for a Japanese teacher, who will be responsible of the development of the school, teaching and learning, management and other specific responsibilities. Apply Here

Specialist Music Teacher - Phoenix House International School Company: Ceams LLC

Ceams LLC Salary: ¥4.3M ~ ¥6.4M / Year

¥4.3M ~ ¥6.4M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Phoenix House offers a British prep-school style education based on the National Curriculum of England, for international pupils aged 5 to 11.



They are looking for a Music Teacher who will be in charge of who will be responsible of the development of the school, teaching and learning management and other specific responsibilities. Apply Here

Restaurant staff at Stylish & Modern Restaurants in Tokyo Company: Mothers Inc.

Mothers Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable depends on your skill, experience (Monthly salary will be ¥250,000 ~, + Monthly incentive up to ¥30,000 depends on the company's performance, Bonus twice a year (Summer, Winter)

¥250,000 / Month Negotiable depends on your skill, experience (Monthly salary will be ¥250,000 ~, + Monthly incentive up to ¥30,000 depends on the company's performance, Bonus twice a year (Summer, Winter) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Mothers Inc. operates 25 restaurants, and bakeries, all over Japan.



They are seeking restaurant kitchen / service staff for the following establishments:



Tata, Spanish-Mexican restaurant including bite-sized original tacos, tapas and authentic paella.



Morethan Shinjuku, an elegant two-storied restaurant in the modern hotel that is in front of Shinjuku Central Park.



Pizzeria Cantera, which offers a menu that focuses on ingredients such as freshly rubbed cured ham, pizza made of 100% whole wheat flour baked in an oven imported from Naples, and a wide variety of natural wines, and has won awards in the pizza category from 100 of the best restaurants in Japan. Apply Here

Full-time English Instructor in Tokyo Company: Anchor Studio

Anchor Studio Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥310,000 / Month

¥270,000 ~ ¥310,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Anchor Studio is a new style English school dedicated to private lessons targeting mainly adult English learners in an academic and professional atmosphere.



Now they are looking for two full-time native instructors as their customer base is growing rapidly. Apply Here

Kitchen staff (Italian restaurant & bar) Company: Stargate

Stargate Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month ※You are able to work in part-time (1,100JPY～ per hour)

¥280,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month ※You are able to work in part-time (1,100JPY～ per hour) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Basic (preferred)

Basic (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Casa Delmare is an authentic Italian bar with a stylish atmosphere in Shinjuku Kabukicho.



It’s designed in the image of a Sicilian beach house. They have a wide variety of dishes, their signature oven-baked pizzas and Naples famous lasagna rolls called "Raza Buono”.



This time, they are looking for kitchen staff. Someone who loves cooking, even if no experience, please apply. Apply Here

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.